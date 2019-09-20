Cardiac C-P.
Bet the Omaha Creighton Prep student section can turn that into a chant after what went on Thursday night at Burke Stadium.
Down three scores to Millard North with 13 minutes left, the Junior Jays got them all. And Patrick Foley won his second game of the season with his kicking, making the extra point after Prep scored with five seconds left for a 31-30 win.
A win that broke the improbability scale.
The Junior Jays trailed 30-10 with 1:20 left in the third quarter, 30-17 with 10:50 to play and 30-24 with 6:14 left. They looked unable to get the ball back when they were out of timeouts and Millard North had an apparent first down inside two minutes — only to fumble.
Senior Robbie Masek fell on it at the Prep 15. Ninety-five seconds left.
Prep used 90.
John Coniglio threw his third touchdown pass of the night, hitting Alex Bullock on fourth-and-goal from the 6. The 85-yard drive included two completions to wide receiver Mason Armstead, three scrambles by Coniglio and two pass-interference penalties on the Mustangs.
“All we had to do was go downfield. We were rolling,” the senior quarterback said. “Our coaches put us in a good position and we stuck together as a team.”
His other touchdown passes were to Matteo DeGeorge and tight end AJ Rollins, the latter with scholarship offers from Nebraska and Iowa State.
In Prep’s 4-0 start, it was the third win decided by no more than four points. It beat Omaha North in overtime on Foley’s field goal to start the season and held off Omaha Central the next week by four.
“We’ve done that all year. We’ve just kept battling,” Prep coach Tim Johnk said. “This is the most resilient group of young men I’ve seen. We make a lot of mistakes because we’re young and we’re learning, but I’m telling you what, they play their tails off for us, and they play four quarters, and they never quit.
“They never point a finger at anybody and blame anybody, they just keep playing the game.”
Millard North for so long looked like it was going to end a losing streak that ended up growing to six games, dating to last season. The Mustangs lost their first three this season by 30, 28 and 37 points, but to the Nos. 3 (Millard West), 4 (Elkhorn South) and 2 (Millard South) in this week’s Nebraska Top 10 with perhaps three of the best lines in the state.
So just when you were wondering whether there was life in the Mustangs’ wishbone offense, they were winning the trenches big time against the Junior Jays, amassing 282 yards in the ground in the first half — they had 381 after three games — and finished with 448. This with them missing both starting offensive guards, North coach Fred Petito said.
Andrew Bednar had 254 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, sophomore quarterback Ben Weindel 107 and a score on 20 totes and Gabriel Terry 87 and a touchdown on seven rushes.
Petito said he didn’t know yet what the Mustangs could take away from the bitter loss but “I was proud of our effort and proud of our preparation.”
Millard North held Prep to 90 yards and a touchdown before halftime. Prep intercepted Weindel twice in his end of the field, once getting a return to the 2, and got only a Foley field goal out of the picks.
“You play a team like this, they force you to be right every time and when you’re not right they make you pay,” Johnk said. “We knew that going in. We told our guys we’re going to give up some plays to this group.
“They’re really good. They’re better than their 0-4 record. They played really good people up to this point. I told Fred he’s got the toughest group of kids and they play so darn hard. And, you know, our kids kept battling to the end. But it’s too bad there’s a loser.”
Millard North (0-4)....................7 14 9 0—30
Omaha Creighton Prep (4-0)......0 10 0 21—31
MN: Andrew Bednar 3 run (Tyson Todd kick)
OCP: FG Patrick Foley 27
MN: Bednar 23 run (Todd kick)
OCP: Vinny Cacioppo 8 run (Foley kick)
MN: Gabriel Terry 53 run (Todd kick)
MN: FG Todd 42
MN: Ben Weindel 2 run (kick failed)
OCP: Matteo DeGeorge 5 pass from John Coniglio (Foley kick)
OCP: AJ Rollins 7 pass from Coniglio (Foley kick)
OCP: Alex Bullock 6 pass from Coniglio (Foley kick)
A: 2,500 (est.)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: MN, Bednar 34-254, Weindel 20-107, Terry 7-87. OCP, Cacioppo 14-97, Coniglio 10-20.
Passing: MN, Weindel 0-3-2 0. OCP, Coniglio 14-37-0 174.
Receiving: OCP, Mason Armstead 8-125, Bullock 1-6, Rollins 2-25, DeGeorge 1-5, John McLeay 2-13.
