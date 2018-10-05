About the time the mist was ending at Moylan Field, Jarod Epperson was steaming. Then he scalded Waverly.
The Vikings had held the Omaha Skutt senior running back to 62 yards and out of the end zone in the first half.
“I got mad,” Epperson said. “I’m not used to going into halftime without a touchdown. I got my team up in the locker room and said, ‘Hey, we’re not done.’ We came out like a ball of fire.”
Touchdowns of 16 and 60 yards in the second half during the SkyHawks’ 30-14 win pushed the 185-pound Epperson to a 205-yard game, keeping him at the top of the Class B rushing chart with 1,092 yards and 19 touchdowns through a 7-0 start for Class B’s No. 1 team.
Skutt coach Matt Turman said Epperson’s breakaway dimension is a luxury the SkyHawks have been without for a while.
“What he’s really good at is he’s really good in the hole and his vision is good,” Turman said. “When he sees that opening or that little crack, he has another gear to get to it right away. I think he’s pretty special.”
Waverly had cut the Skutt lead to 17-14 early in the fourth quarter on Rhett Jordon’s 34-yard pass to Jay Adams, their second touchdown hookup of the game. But Epperson ripped off a 60-yard run on Skutt’s next play.
“All I saw was green,” he said. “I made a couple cuts and touchdown, SkyHawks, I guess.”
Waverly coach Tim Williams said while Epperson is good, the Vikings needed to tackle better.
“We were in the right spots a lot of times,” he said, “but he’s so tough and we didn’t wrap up. We didn’t take him down.”
The Vikings had the third- and fourth-leading rushers in Class B entering the game with running back Kaleb Canoyer and Jordon. Jordon managed 85 yards on 21 carries, but Skutt held Canoyer to 47 yards on 14 carries.
“They keyed on him,” Williams said. “They tackled great.”
Waverly (5-2), which entered with a five-game winning streak, led 7-2 for much of the second quarter. Skutt’s Jack Hassenstab tackled Jordon for a safety on the game’s third snap after Waverly’s kick returner bobbled the opening kickoff and his knee touched at the 1. But fumbles stopped the SkyHawks at the Waverly 10 and 34 before the first Jordon-to-Adams connection for 53 yards.
On the fourth time in as many possessions that Skutt crossed midfield, it scored on Ryan McCormick’s 1-yard pass to Tommy Liegl with three seconds left in the half. Epperson made it 10-7 with a 2-point conversion run.
Waverly (5-2)....................7 0 0 7—14
At Omaha Skutt (67-0).......2 8 7 13—30
OS: Safety, Jack Hassenstab tackled Rhett Jordon in end zone
W: Jay Adams 52 pass from Jordan (Evan Canoyer kick)
OS: Tommy Legel 1 pass from Ryan McCormick (Jarod Epperson run)
OS: Epperson 16 run (Joey White kick)
W: Adams 34 pass from Jordon (E. Canoyer kick)
OS: Epperson 60 run (kick failed)
OS: McCormick 6 run (White kick)
INIDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: W, Jordon 21-85, Kaleb Canoyer 14-47, Evan Canoyer 1-2, Mason Nieman 1-1, team 1-(minus 1). OS, Epperson 25-205, McCormick 11-24, Legel 3-17, Hassenstab 2-10.
Passing: W, Jordon 5-9-1 139. OS, McCormick 8-12-0 53.
Receiving: W, Adams 2-86, Noah Stoddard 1-5, Trent Weatherwax 1-41, Nolan Brown 1-7. OS, Tyson Gordon 3-14, TJ Skradski 1-10, Miles Hubert 1-16, Ligel 2-11, Robbie Trout 1-2.
Mustang freshman wins debut
Ben Weindel is the first freshman quarterback to win a Class A game in 14 years.
The Millard North yearling tied Friday’s game with Papillion-La Vista on a 7-yard run with 4:43 left in regulation and threw a 9-yard pass to Noah Knoell in overtime. Miles Whitaker’s extra-point kick proved pivotal when Papio couldn’t convert its 2-point try after Connor Barnett’s 10-yard run.
The 17-16 Mustangs win left both teams at 3-4 with Millard North winning its third consecutive game heading into next week’s contest with No. 1 Omaha Burke.
Weindel, who took the Mustangs to the goal line on his first series before fumbling a snap that led to Kaden Alexander’s field goal, rushed for 133 yards on 24 carries and was 2 of 2 passing for 18 yards.
Millard North’s defense held the Monarchs to 171 yards.
In 2004, Anthony Dunn started for Papillion-La Vista South and was a 1,000-yard passer in a 1-8 season.
Millard North (3-4)...........3 0 0 7 7—17
At Papillion-LV (3-4).........3 7 0 0 6—16
PLV: FG Kaden Alexander 39
MN: FG Miles Whitaker 23
PLV: Caden Kirby 24 pass from Connor Barnett (Alexander kick)
MN: Ben Weindel 7 run (Whitaker kick)
MN: Noah Knoell 9 pass from Weindel (Whitaker kick)
PLV: Barnett 10 run (PAT failed)
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.