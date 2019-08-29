LINCOLN — Xavier Watts had a winning mistake.
Had it not been for the Notre Dame-bound receiver jumping offside, Lincoln Southeast’s field goal would have counted and Watts’ Omaha Burke team would have lost its season opener at Seacrest Field.
Instead, Southeast had to rekick and junior Brayden Pommier-Williams blocked the 24-yard try to preserve the 16-14 Burke win before 3,419.
“I’m glad I got that one,’’ Watts said.
The returning All-Nebraska first-teamer had a good night for the first time catching passes from new Burke quarterback Reid Burke — eight receptions for 137 yards and a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Another biggie was a 38-yard reception to the Knights’ 11 that set up Colin Urban’s 30-yard go-ahead field goal with 1:21 left.
“We’re getting our timing down,’’ Watts said. “It’s a long season, so we’re going to get it right, but I think it was pretty good tonight.”
Urban is a Burke soccer player out for football for the first time. Timing issues, Burke coach Paul Limongi said, caused a missed extra point that left the Bulldogs trailing 14-13 after Burke connected with Michael Payne for a 76-yard touchdown pass early in the final period.
When the Bulldogs stalled after Watts’ 38-yarder got them in the red zone, Limongi sent his rookie senior out on fourth-and-13.
“I was really close to saying let’s go for it on fourth down,’’ Limongi said. “But he’s a competitor, a great soccer player.”
Preseason No. 3 Southeast then had Lincoln Northeast transfer Shadon Shannon take it downfield, aided by three penalties on the No. 5 Bulldogs. Without a timeout, the Knights ran out Jackson Doty for a 30-yard try taken with seven seconds left — but the penalty on Watts made it a dead ball.
“That’s a tough one,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “We executed like we needed to, to get the ball into field-goal position, and he made the kick, and then you wish that one goes your way.”
Southeast’s touchdowns were on passes by Coleby Daffer to Isaac Gifford — like Watts a Super Six preseason pick — and Isaac Appleget.
Burke’s win is its school-record 14th in a row.
“Never a doubt, right?’’ Limongi said. “That was a crazy game. They’re a good football team. I wanted to try to go up to as many players as I could to talk to them and say congratulations on a great effort. But they’re very good. They’re going to do some damage this season, but it was just a great win for us.
“This game had a lot of hype, and, you know, I’m happy for them to come out on top, but we gotta get a lot better. We got to do a better job next week against Millard West.”
Omaha Burke...............0 0 7 9—16
Lincoln Southeast.........0 7 7 0—14
LSE: Isaac Gifford 24 pass from Coleby Daffer (Jackson Doty kick)
OB: Xavier Watts 42 pass from Reid Burke (Colin Urban kick)
LSE: Isaac Appleget 4 pass from Daffer (Doty kick)
OB: Michael Payne 76 pass from Burke (kick failed)
OB: FG Urban 30
A: 3,419
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: OB, Jaylon Roussell 15-84, Tyreece Wynne 6-17, Tonio Clark 1-2, Burke 6-2, team 1-minus 1. LSE, Nick Halleen 23-115, Shadon Shannon 14-60, Gifford 2-minus 13.
Passing: OB, Burke 14-24-0 254. LSE, Daffer 7-11-0 134, Shannon 5-10-0 74, Jackson Kraus 0-1-0 0.
Receiving: OB, Watts 8-137, Payne 1-76, David Moreano 4-41, Clark 1-0. LSE, Appleget 7-141, Halleen 1-17, Gifford 2-27, Ethan Steer 1-3, Taveon Thompson 1-20.
Schedule strength
Based on 2018 results, Southeast has the toughest schedule this season in Class A. Preseason No. 1 Bellevue West will be playing the sixth-easiest schedule and Burke the seventh-easiest.
Southeast’s nine regular-season opponents were 55-35 (.611) last season. Omaha North (.606) and Millard West (.604) are right behind. Then there’s Bellevue East, in the throes of a 17-game losing streak, tackling opponents that were a combined .600.
Some of this was expected. When the home-and-home schedules were released for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Millard North was saddled with the second-toughest schedule based on 2017 results and finished 3-6. Millard South had the toughest and finished 9-2. Now the Patriots have the 11th-toughest.
Bellevue West’s opponents had a .453 winning percentage, just behind Burke’s .455. Other 2018 playoff teams playing sub-.500 schedules are Grand Island, Omaha Westside and Lincoln Southwest.
Lincoln Northeast has the easiest schedule at .349 and went 5-4 against those teams last season.
The full list:
Lincoln Southeast (7-4 in 2018) .611, Omaha North (6-4) .606, Millard West (9-3) .604, Bellevue East (0-9) .600, Millard North (3-6) .585, Gretna (3-6) .582, Lincoln Pius X (5-5) .562, Creighton Prep (5-5) .562, Elkhorn South (7-4) .539, Papillion-La Vista (4-6) .527, North Platte (1-8) .522, Millard South (9-2) .522, Elkhorn (3-6) .517, Omaha Central (3-6) .516, Lincoln East (5-4) .511, Kearney (5-5) .511, Lincoln North Star (3-6) .511, Lincoln High (7-3) .500, Columbus (3-6) .489, Grand Island (10-3) .477, Omaha Bryan (1-8) .477, Omaha Westside (9-2) .461, Lincoln Southwest (7-3) .461, Papillion-La Vista South (5-4) .461, Omaha Northwest (3-6) .461, Omaha Burke (13-0) .455, Bellevue West (10-2) .453, Norfolk (4-5) .419, Fremont (2-7) .407, Omaha Benson (0-9) .405, Omaha South (2-7) .400, Lincoln Northeast (5-4) .349.
Game notes
Seven players and assistant Gene Kruger from Elkhorn’s first football team in 1949 are expected to be in attendance Friday at the Elkhorn South-Elkhorn game as the school marks the team’s 70th anniversary. Kruger, now 95, told me Thursday that North Bend hit the nubbin Antlers so hard that no one wanted to get the ball from quarterback Virgil Gottsch. ... Lincoln Christian is playing its first night home game, turning on the lights for visiting Platteview. ... Because of injuries and illness, Hampton has forfeited its game at McCool Junction. It’s the first forfeit in the current two-year scheduling cycle in Six Man. ... New timing rules for this season: The offensive team has 40 seconds to snap the ball after the previous play ends unless the game is stopped for administrative reasons such as penalty or injury.
