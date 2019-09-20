YORK, Neb. — Behind four touchdowns from North Dakota State commit Tyson Gordon, Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt rolled to its 17th consecutive win Friday night.
Gordon did damage with his legs and arm, rushing for touchdowns of 34 and 35 yards and passing for scores of 76 and 27 in the SkyHawks’ 28-7 win, which improved the defending state champs to 4-0. Their last loss was in the 2017 state championship, when York won 31-0.
Gordon, who didn’t play much defense Friday, almost didn’t start the game due to a sore shoulder from last week.
“We decided right before the game that we couldn’t risk not playing him on offense, and it was probably a good decision,” Skutt coach Matt Turman said. “He just did it all for us on the offensive side of the ball.”
Without Gordon’s explosive runs, Skutt’s run game was held in check for most of the night. The SkyHawks unofficially finished with 180 yards on the ground and 230 passing.
“We came into the game hoping we wouldn’t have to run Tyson so much, but I don’t know if we would have gotten that many yards against them if we didn’t,” Turman said. “(York) showed us a little different of a look than we’re used to and what we were thinking from film. We adjusted to it pretty well. That was a hard-hitting, hard-fought game.”
Skutt led 14-0 at halftime and21 28-0 at the end of the third before the Dukes found the end zone on a 10-play drive that ended when Jacob Diaz barreled in from two yards early in the fourth. That touchdown may not have had an impact on the outcome, but it was important for a York offense that didn’t score last week against McCook and had one touchdown the week before in Blair.
“That was huge. I told the guys we’re giving it to Jacob almost every time this drive, and Jacob came through and got it in the end zone,” York coach Glen Snodgrass said. “For us to do that at the end definitely was a big boost for our guys.”
York’s offense unofficially gained 204 total yards and rushed for 164 against a stout and physical Skutt defense.
“We knew that was probably going to be the best defense in the state,” Snodgrass said. “Other than a few big plays, I was pretty happy and proud with how our defense played, too.
“I feel way better right now than I did a week ago — with the mental toughness we showed, sticking with it and playing hard for four quarters. ... That’s an undisputed No. 1 team in the state and we hung with them for four quarters.”
Omaha Skutt (4-0) 7 7 14 0—28
At York (2-2) 0 0 0 7— 7
OS: Max Brinker 76 pass from Tyson Gordon (Gordon kick)
OS: Gordon 34 run (Gordon kick)
OS: Michael Polcyn 27 pass from Tyson Gordon (Gordon kick)
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019
In the boxing arena at Camp Ashland are, from left, Blaise Gunnerson, Jay Ducker, Xavier Watts, Zavier Betts, Logan Jones and Isaac Gifford — a Super Six ready to knock out foes.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
