Omaha Burke pulled out a miraculous 31-27 win Friday over Omaha North after trailing all game.
The Vikings (1-3) botched an intentional safety try and turned over the ball on downs to Burke (3-1) with 57 seconds left. Jaylon Roussell scored from the 6 on the next play.
Roussell had two touchdowns for Burke.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
