Omaha Burke pulled out a miraculous 31-27 win Friday over Omaha North after trailing all game.

The Vikings (1-3) botched an intentional safety try and turned over the ball on downs to Burke (3-1) with 57 seconds left. Jaylon Roussell scored from the 6 on the next play.

Roussell had two touchdowns for Burke.

