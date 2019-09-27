Defending Class A champion Omaha Burke overcame a pair of first-half fumbles Friday night in rolling to a 28-0 victory over Elkhorn.

The Top 10 No. 4 Bulldogs (4-1) were able to overcome those early miscues with their quick-strike offense and a stout defense in front of an estimated 1,700 at Elkhorn Stadium.

“It’s something we have to work on,” Burke coach Paul Limongi said. “Our defense put out some fires, but we have to clean up those mistakes and protect the football to go where we want to go this season.”

Both mistakes came when Burke had the ball in Elkhorn territory. The best news for the Bulldogs was that on their ensuing possessions, they put together touchdown drives that featured their big-play prowess.

After Burke’s defense stopped an 11-play drive that began at Elkhorn’s 3-yard line, the offense went 89 yards in eight plays for the first points of the game.

Two of those eight plays accounted for 69 yards. The first was a 41-yard pass to Xavier Watts from Reid Burke and the second was a 28-yard TD run by senior running back Tyreece Wynne with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter.

After another defensive stand at the beginning of the second quarter, Burke put together a seven-play, 52-yard drive.

Jaylon Roussell, who finished with a game-high 121 yards on 17 carries, went 21 yards through the middle of the defense.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior fumbled for a second time on the next play, but this time, he got the ball back for a 9-yard gain.

A few plays later, quarterback Burke found Watts breaking free from his defender into the right corner of the end zone. The Notre Dame commit reached up and snared the pass for an 8-yard TD and a 14-0 lead that the Bulldogs would take into halftime.

Burke continued to display its offensive depth while avoiding turnovers in the second half. Eight Bulldogs carried the ball, and Reid Burke finished the game 12 for 15 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Watts caught nine passes for 154 yards.

Burke and Watts connected for another TD early in the third quarter. After a 19-yard punt, the Bulldogs had the ball at their own 43. After three rushing plays, Burke found Watts racing toward the end zone.

The quarterback put the ball in a spot where only the 6-2, 190-pound Watts could reach the it. Watts came down with a 38-yard touchdown that put the Bulldogs ahead 21-0 less than four minutes into the second half.

The Bulldogs’ final TD came on the first play of the fourth quarter, when Roussell ran around right end for a 12-yard touchdown.

“We knew they could explode at any time, and we couldn’t get much of a running game going because they have a good defense and such a strong offensive line,” Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said. “That’s a very good football team.”

Burke finished with 439 total yards on 51 plays while Elkhorn totaled 209 yards on 55 snaps. Elkhorn (3-2) plays Millard North at Buell Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday while the Bulldogs host Gretna Friday.

Omaha Burke (4-1)...........7 7 7 7—28

At Elkhorn (3-2)...............0 0 0 0— 0

OB: Tyreece Wynne 28 run (Colin Urban kick)

OB: Xavier Watts 8 pass from Reid Burke (Urban kick)

OB: Watts 38 pass from Burke (Urban kick)

OB: Jaylon Roussell 12 run (Urban kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: OB, Jaylon Roussell 17-121, Tyreece Wynne 3-39, Tonio Clark 4-36, Dre Johnson 3-25, Toby Kellner 3-12, Reid Burke 2-5, Brayden Pommier-Williams 2-1, Carmello Cross 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 2). E, Logan Macumber 14-54, Aiden Young 5-41, Blaise Pecquet 2-8, Kyree Bennett 4-4, Grant Gutschow 7-(minus 17).

Passing: OB, Burke 12-15-0 203. E, Gutschow 14-23-0 119.

Receiving: OB, Xavier Watts 9-154, David Moreano 1-28, Aidan Queen 1-16, JJ Rogers 1-5. E, Hayden Stec 3-21, Gannon Gragert 2-29, Pecquet 2-22, Bennett 2-17, Elijah Smith 2-14, Young 2-11, Caden Rinn 1-5.

Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years

Look back at some of our past All-Nebraska football teams and the iconic covers from the last 13 years.

1 of 15

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription