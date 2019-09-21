Millard West turned in another stellar defensive effort Friday night against Millard South to keep its perfect record intact.
The third-ranked Wildcats moved to 4-0 with a 25-14 win over the second-ranked Patriots. The game was played in front of a capacity crowd and then some of 6,500 at Buell Stadium.
Millard West, which held Millard South to seven points in the second half, had a third-quarter safety and a pair of fourth-down interceptions to preserve the victory.
“When the defense is playing like that, it makes it so much easier for the offense,” Millard West quarterback Tristan Gomes said. “Our dogs were flying around out there.”
One of the main “dogs” was senior defensive lineman Dane Christensen. He made several tackles and was responsible for the safety that extended the Wildcats’ lead to 22-14.
“Our coaches had us so prepared,” he said. “We knew this was one of our biggest games of the year.”
With Millard West holding a precarious six-point lead midway through the third quarter, the Patriots faced third-and-9 from their 21. Christensen forced a fumble by Millard South quarterback T.J. Urban and Urban recovered the ball in the end zone for a safety.
“I got a good pass rush on the outside,” Christensen said. “And I hit him hard.”
Millard West coach Kirk Peterson said the play loomed large.
“That was big, especially after we had just missed an extra point,” he said. “It got us going again.”
The Wildcats then got a 39-yard field goal from Nasser Nabulsi to extend their advantage to 25-14 with 5:42 left. Millard South wasn’t finished, but the Millard West defense forced two late turnovers to seal the victory.
The Patriots’ next drive ended when Kaedyn Odermann netted his second interception of the night at the Wildcats’ 2-yard line.
The march almost produced a score even though penalties wiped out two big plays by Isaiah Harris — a 62-yard kickoff return and a 44-yard run.
The Patriots got the ball back late at the Millard West 36, but another interception — this one by Dalys Beanum — ended all Millard South hopes.
The Patriots had taken a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 9-yard run by Urban. The Wildcats responded with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, a 20-yard pass from Gomes to Beanum and a 1-yard sneak by Gomes.
The Patriots tied it early in the third quarter on a perfectly executed screen pass. Harris took the toss from Urban and zipped 47 yards for the score.
Dan Sullivan put the Wildcats ahead to stay less than two minutes later, taking a pitch from Gomes and running 59 yards for the score. Nabulsi missed the extra point but atoned for that with his fourth-quarter field goal.
Sullivan led the Millard West ground game, rushing for 93 yards on 13 carries. Gomes rushed for 85 yards and threw for 65 more.
Harris rushed for 85 yards for Millard South and Urban ran for 78 and threw for 92.
Peterson was he was pleasantly surprised to see his team start the season with four wins.
“I didn’t anticipate it, but I’m really happy about it,” he said. “It’s a big win for us, but we’re just 4-0 and we’ve still got a long way to go.”
Millard West (4-0).........0 14 8 3—25
At Millard South (3-1)....7 0 7 0—14
MS: T.J. Urban 9 run (Cole Lammel kick)
MW: Dalys Beanum 20 pass from Tristan Gomes (Nasser Nabulsi kick)
MW: Gomes 1 run (Nabulsi kick)
MS: Isaiah Harris 47 pass from Urban (Lammel kick)
MW: Dan Sullivan 59 run (kick failed)
MW: Safety (Urban tackled in the end zone)
MW: FG 39 Nabulsi
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: MW, Dan Sullivan 13-93, Ethan Valencia 7-18, Tristan Gomes 21-85, Zach Coleman 1-3. MS, T.J. Urban 20-78, Isaiah Harris 11-85, Tyson Gerdes 1-4, Antrell Taylor 3-6.
Passing: MW, Gomes 5-8-0 65. MS, Urban 6-16-3 92.
Receiving: MW, Dalys Beanum 4-69, Nate Raymond 1- -4. MS, Tate Hinrichs 1-9, Taylor 1-3, Gerdes 1-8, Harris 1-47, Michael Harding 2-25.
