Coach’s outlook: “We return a good number of starters on both sides of the ball, many of whom have multiple years of starting experience. We believe we also have a number of underclassmen who will be able to play on special teams and provide roster depth across the board.”
Coach’s outlook: “We return a lot of experience and while these kids enjoyed some success last season they have really attacked the offseason to make 2019 even better. We need to replace both cornerbacks, build some added depth and keep getting physically stronger.”
Boys Town (5-4)
Coach: Chris Nizzi, third year.
Returning starters (5-5)—Seniors: Uzziah Vincent-Freeman, QB-LB; Dionte Ray, WR-DB; Jahad Hart, WR-DB; Tre Cunningham-Woods, L; Brendin Moore, L; Jason Zach, K. Sophomore: Jay Ballard, L
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited for the possibility to have three linemen, a quarterback and two receivers returning. We need to develop depth and leadership.”
Douglas County West (4-5)
Coach: Michael Troy, first year
Top returners—Seniors: Josh Lewis, L; Dalton Meck, RB. Sophomores: Neil Hartman, L; Bodie Pleskach.
Returning starters (6-7)—Seniors: Tyler Strauss, WR-DB; Kaden Therkildsen, WR-LB; Michael Shirley, WR-DB; Grant Halford, QB; Cole Klabunde, L; Dillon Dierks, DB; Clint Dierks, LB; AJ Morrison, LB. Junior: Malachi King, L.
Coach’s outlook: “We return solid starters on both sides of the ball and several underclassmen who played meaningful minutes last season. With three quality backs returning we expect our running game to be good and defensively we are more comfortable with our scheme, mostly because of added experience.”
Omaha Concordia (4-5)
Coach: Matt Marty, first year.
Returning starters (5-4)—Seniors: Jack Torosian, QB; Caleb Matlock, DB; Ethan Domsch, WR; MJ Park, K-P; Joseph Risko, OL; Jacob Todd, OL; Alex Heflrich, DL. Juniors: Connor Wilkinson, L; Grant White, WR.
Coach’s outlook: “Roster numbers are up with numerous upperclassmen joining the team who possess the ability to contribute immediately. We’re set to play a five-game JV schedule to develop young players for the future of the program.”
Wahoo (10-2)
Coach: Chad Fox, 18th year
Returning starters (9-9)—Seniors: Gunnar Vanek, L; Brandon Swahn, L; Trevin Luben, RB-DB; Thomas Waido, QB-DB; Peyten Walling, RB-LB; Luke Partridge, WB-CB; Nate Fox, TE; Kole Bordovsky, LB; Callan Phillips, L. Juniors: Cooper Hancock, RB-DB; Grant Kolterman, LB.
Coach’s outlook: “We will be returning a great deal of experience with nine starters coming back on offense and defense. Replacing two all-state players on defense will be a challenge, but we have several kids who are looking to fill that void. Offensively, we need to find a couple of lineman to step up and start on the right side of the line. Developing depth in the offensive line will be imperative as well.”
Wahoo Neumann (9-3)
Coach: Doug Lanik, first year
Returning starters (4-5)--Seniors: David Lilly, RB-LB; Trey Miller, TE-LB; Dalton Bartek, L; Jarrett Kmiecek, WR-LB; Jon Matulka, L. Junior: Spencer Wiese, RB-DB.
Coach’s outlook: “We return good skill position players offensively. Need to develop linemen on both sides of the ball but the potential is there. Depth could be an issue if injuries occur.”
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to continue building our team culture and growing our roster. We fought depth and injuries during last season,but had many young players contribute. We graduated most of our key offensive players but the newcomers have put in the work to replace them.”
Louisville (2-7)
Coach: Chase Rasby, fourth year
Returning starters (5-5)—Seniors: Dylan Jones, LB; Coby Buettner, LB; Brady Knott, DE; Clayton Buck, DB. Juniors: Talon Ball, WR-DB; Caleb Hrabik, L.
Coach’s outlook: “We lost a lot of seniors in our lines so we need to rebuild in the trenches and we also lost a three-year starter at quarterback. We do return all our running backs and being in the second year of a new scheme will help our progression.”
Yutan (3-6)
Coach: Dan Krajicek, seventh year
Returning starters (7-8)—Seniors: Colby Tichota, TE-DE; Ethan Strand, WR-DB; Levi Larson, DB. Juniors: Caden Egr, FB-LB; Ty Pinkelman, L; Kaden Hufstedler, L; Trevor Stevens, L. Sophomores: Josh Jessen, L Gavin Kube, L; Paul Kirchman, QB; Ethan Christensen, LB.
Coach’s outlook: We will be better than last year but still very young. We will only have four seniors. We had five freshmen and eight sophomores get a lot of meaningful playing time last year, which should help out. We have a couple freshmen coming up who will help. Quaran Cook will be a very special player, will probably start both ways and will impact the game day 1as a freshman. He is bigger and a better athlete than Colton Feist was at the same age, so his potential is through the roof. We need to get better and gain experience across the board.”
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Drake Spohr, QB-LB; Tyler Marlatt, L; Noah Willey, WR-DB; Sam Behrends, L. Juniors: Jared Drake, RB-LB; Justin Wolph, L; Carson vonRentzell, L; Gus Pope, WR.
Coach’s outlook: “We are incredibly optimistic going into the season with a good group of seniors and several returning starters. Our district is very competitive -- I expect (Nebraska City) Lourdes to reload. Our team needs to figure out how to do the little things every day that winners do. I think our leadership is on par with that. Our weakness will be size and strength in the line. We have some big bodies and some small ones that need to continue to work hard in the weight room to be successful.”
Omaha Brownell-Talbot (1-7)
Coach: Mike Mancuso, 11h year.
Returning starters (5-5)—Seniors: Charles Pugsley, QB; Joey Ho, L; Sam Bock, WR. Juniors: Jake Gibbs, WR; Tommy Pugsley, WR; Austin Vetter, WR; Matt Alli, RB.
Coach’s outlook: “Strengths are a three-year starter at quarterback and depth at receiver. Weaknesses are no returning linemen and little depth.”
Weeping Water (4-4)
Coach: Joel Haveman, second year.
Returning starters (5-5)—Seniors: Marcus Cave, L; Trenton Baier, L; Avery Heath, WR. Junior: Jason Burch, RB. Sophomores: Hunter Mortimer, QB; Carter Mogensen, DE.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re looking to building on a solid 2018 season. Will be strong on the lines. Will need great contributions from skill positions.
Coach’s outlook: “Our depth issues of two years ago aren't as much of a concern. However, we have some of our returnees working back from injury. We return virtually all of our passing game. We lost our leading rusher and on the line we lost two big starters. On defense, we return a lot of players who have seen some time in their first one-to-three seasons, but now we'll ask them to fill starting positions. Our defense made big strides recently, and we're excited to see what they can accomplish with another summer of weights.”
Omaha Christian (1-7)
Coach: Larry Nilius, first year
Returning starters (4-4)—Seniors: Seth Preston, RB; Sam Schnatz, L; Jared French, RB-DB. Juniors: Max Rummel, LB; Colton Houts, L; Sophomores: Aiden Bergstrom, LB.
Coach’s outlook: “No experience, good at skill positions. Of the 22 kids who showed interest in the spring, only eight have ever played.”
1 of 40
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, right, and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
1 of 40
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
In the boxing arena at Camp Ashland are, from left, Blaise Gunnerson, Jay Ducker, Xavier Watts, Zavier Betts, Logan Jones and Isaac Gifford — a Super Six ready to knock out foes.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lewis Central's Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, right, and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.