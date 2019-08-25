Preseason Class B Nebraska football capsules compiled by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.
* * *
Alliance (4-6)
Coach: Chris Seebohm, fifth year
Returning starters (7 offense-6 defense)—Seniors: Bradyn Palmer, L; Kysen Harris, RB-DB; Erik Folchert, FB-LB; Noah Freeze, DT; Trevor Dubray, QB; Colter Mann, L. Junior: Mario Garza, L.
Coach’s outlook: “We return almost our entire offensive and defensive lines. We should have a solid run game. We have to replace all of our starting receivers but it will be great that Trevor will be back after seeing how well he threw last year.”
Beatrice (1-8)
Coach: Todd Ekart, second year
Returning starters (9-7)—Seniors: Dakota Adams, RB-LB; Andrew Mahoney, WR-DB (hurt); Evan Busboom, L; Colton Husa, L; Bladen Bayless, L; Boden Ruskamp, LB. Juniors: Brody Nelson, RB-DB: Jace Pethoud, WR-DB; Jackson Zhang, L; Bennett Crandall, QB. Sophomore: Elliott Jurgens, DB.
Coach’s outlook: “Return a lot of players with experience. Had to start and play a number of young kids last year. At one point we had five sophomores and a freshman on the field at the same time. That experience will help. We really like our skill kids and their game-breaking potential. Both our offensive and defensive line should see improvement from last year with the kids we have coming back. Our success depends how we much we improve from last year up front on both sides of the ball.”
Bennington (3-6)
Coach: Greg Bohn, 20th year
Returning starters (9-9)—Seniors: Nick Bohn, QB; Colten Smith, WR; Jace Miller, DB; Grady Corrigan, WR; Keegan O’Connor, RB; Garett Menke, L; Kyler Essink, L; Logan Burmester, L. Juniors: Tyler LeClair, IB-LB; Alex Hofts, L; Ashton Schmaderer, DB.
Coach’s outlook: “We will be deep at the skill positions. We will need to develop more depth on the line. Good speed on both sides of the ball.”
Blair (7-5)
Coach: Bryan Soukup, fifth year
Returning starters (5-6)—Seniors: Tommy Thompson, OL; Brady Soukup, DL; Colin Quick, WR-LB; Aidan Mohr, L; Spencer Galbraith, LB; TJ Swaney, L; Luke Mathiesen, K; Jakob Meggison, DB. Juniors: Dex Larsen, RB; Lance Hume, L; Nolan Osterhaus, K.
Coach’s outlook: “We will need to replace All-State Wide Receiver Quincy Nichols but return multiple starters on both sides of the ball. Dex Larsen returns at RB, Blair's first sophomore to rush for over 1,000 yards in school history and could be one of the best at that position in Class B for the 2019 season. Tommy Thompson, Aidan Mohr, TJ Swaney and Lance Hume will return in the offensive line. Blair will need to fill holes at quarterback and wide receiver. The defense returns starters at all three levels.”
Crete (3-6)
Coach: Mark Newmeyer, first year.
Returning starters (8-7)—Seniors: Trevor Malone, WR-DB; Zach Fye, QB-DB; Jaedon Lothrop, RB-LB; Owen Kuntz, L; Carter Reckling, L-LB; Zach Turner, WR-DB; Dylan White, L. Junior: Nigel Bridger, RB-LB.
Outlook: New coach has a three-year starting quarterback in Fye,
Elkhorn Mount Michael (6-4)
Coach: Greg Wunderlich, third year
Returning starters (7-8)—Seniors: Jackson Ramold, RB-LB; Calvin Benson, RB-SS; Drew Thornton, WR-DB; Sean Stumpff, L; Ben DeMayo, LB; Cliff Roepke, WR; Evan Schroder, L; William Janecek, L; Andree Kakish, WR-DB; Keaton Stec, DB. Juniors: Grant Schnieder, L-LB; Eli Crnkovich, WR-DB.
Coach’s outlook: “We have many three-year starters as seniors who have played in over 20 varsity games going into senior year. It is critically important we discover who will be playing quarterback. Our strengths are in our linemen, pass catchers, and our run game in general. We need to improve in being dynamic playmakers and not relying on our best players to bail us out. Tackling better in defense as a unit is very important.”
Gering (0-9)
Coach: Josh Hiatt, second year.
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Anthony Walker, QB; Garrett M. Conn, L; Kolton Ebbers, WR-DB; Riley Schaneman, WR; Adreick Conn, L: Kyle Marsh, L; Zac Wilson, L; Brady Radzymski, DB; Turner Ray, LB.
Coach’s outlook: “We are returning a lot of experience in both our lines and our quarterback and leading receiver are back. We will be young at linebacker and depth is always a concern,”
Grand Island Northwest (5-5)
Coach: Kevin Stein, 10th year
Returning starters (2-5)—Seniors: Eli Arends, LB; Grady Griess, L; Tyler Hageman, DB; Ty Heaton, LB; Sean Juengst, WR; Rans Sanders, DB. Junior: Cameron Petzoldt, DB.
Coach’s outlook: “Offensively we will be led by a new quarterback. We have a few running backs that will help them out. On the Offensive Line will be a number of players with experience. Defensively we may be making some changes to adapt to the varying offenses we see at our level. Last year we lost a solid defensive leader in Rans Sanders during baseball season. Having him back at 100% will be awesome.”
Hastings (4-6)
Coach: Charlie Shoemaker, fifth year
Returning starters (6-5)—Seniors: Evan Morara, L; Jacob Schroeder, TE-SS; Izaak Hunsley, WR-DB; Laif Hultine, LB; Nate Nordby, WR. Juniors: Austin Nauert, WR-DB, Zaide Weidner, RB-DB; Carson Shoemaker, RB-DB; Braden Kalvelage WR; Garreth Jones, WR; Blake Davis, LB.
Coach’s outlook: “Every year we have made great improvements to our culture and getting everyone on the bus for our program.”
Lexington (4-6)
Coach: Jeff Rowan, seventh year
Returning starters (5-6)—Seniors: Dylan Richman, WR-DB; Wilmer Holsington, L; Cameron Gibbons, L; Simon Brock, L; Austyn Stewart, DL; Christian Dominguez, DB; Javier Magana, DB; Brady Fago, LB; Kaleb Carpenter, DB.
Coach’s outlook: “The seniors on this team played a vital role in our success last season and their leadership will be crucial to our success.”
McCook (9-2)
Coach: Jeff Gross, 22nd year
Returning starters (2-4)—Seniors: Cam Berry, QB-DB; Drew Daum, L; Conner Kleckner, DL; Luke Roberts, DL. Junior: Alec Langan, DL.
Coach’s outlook: “We will have a lot of new faces. These players have been waiting for their turn. They will be very competitive.”
Norris (5-5)
Coach: Ty Twarling, first year
Returning starters (9-9)—Seniors: Ashton Hausmann, B-LB; Aidan Oerter, QB-DB; Ethan Schmidt, WR; Connor Price, WR; Zane Leyden, DB. Juniors: Dylan Meyer, OL-DL; Matthew Medill, WR-DB; C.J Hood, WR-DB; Bryson Schultz, DB; James Carnie, TE; Sam Landgren, L; Isaiah Kroese, L.
Coach’s outlook: “We’ll have a very talented group at the skill positions and will need to build up the lines to match. Seniors are experienced and have shown a lot of leadership qualities needed to help guide the team in a new system.”
Omaha Gross (2-7)
Coach: Tom Van Haute, third year
Returning starters (5-5)—Seniors: Christian Cardenas, RB; Nate Brennan, LB; Dominic Minardi, DL Colin Almgren, OL; Dylan Felty, WR; Arthur Deseck, WR-LB. Juniors: Dylan McMullin, LB; Luke Rice, L; Charles Monico, DB.
Coach’s outlook: “We return some skill players and linemen on both sides of the ball. Underclassmen will be relied upon in all three phases of the game.”
Omaha Roncalli (8-3)
Coach: Tom Kessling, fourth year
Returning starters (7-6)—Seniors: Jack Dotzler, QB-DB; Shane Orr, WR-LB; TJ Hamilton, LB; Ethan Ortner, WR-DB; Jeff Needham, L; Easton Lemmon, DL; Ryan Fenoglio, TE. Juniors: Nolan Gorczyca, OL; Jeff Goetz, L.
Coach’s outlook: “Look to continue off of last season. Will try to find many ways to replace (All-Nebraska) Alex Rodgers.”
Omaha Skutt (13-0, state champion)
Coach: Matt Turman, 17th year
Returning starters (3-7)—Seniors: Blake Anderson, L; Tyson Gordon, QB-DB; Ryne Emanuel, L; Robbie Trout, DB; Max Brinker, LB; Gunner Ott, LB; Nick Chambers, DB.
Coach’s outlook: “Anderson and Gordon are a great place to start a team, with one skill kid and one lineman who are as good as I have coached. Our offensive line will be very good but needs depth. Defense will have size and speed in the front four, the linebackers will be as good as I have coached and the secondary will be a strength.”
Plattsmouth (3-6)
Coach: Bob Dzuris, seventh year
Returning starters (6-7)—Seniors: Hunter Adkins, QB; Andrew Rathman, TE-LB; Connor Pohlmeier, RB; Wynstyn Martin-Morrison, FB; Tim Prokupek, L; Jim Barnard LB. Juniors: Rece Baker, DB; Adam Eggert, DB; Colton Rankin, L; Aaron Aho, LB.
Coach’s outlook: “Strengths are our run game, it will be decent again, and eight starters on defense. We expect to be more disciplined.”
Ralston (4-6)
Coach: Jason Fink, sixth year
Returning starters (5-7)—Seniors: Joe Lebeda, L; Aaron Fowler, L; Jahhran Paces, QB; Nathan Bourne, DL; Juniors: Ayden Fink, L; Alex Strittmatter, L; David Hernandez, L; Brady Krajeski, WR. Sophomore: Rashad Madden, DB;
Coach’s outlook: “The strength early in the season will be up front with four returning starters. The skill positions will be helped by a very athletic freshman group. The defense will be led by the front seven until the secondary has some time to grow and develop.”
Schuyler (1-8)
Coach: Jason Ankrah, first year
Returning starters (5-6). Top returning seniors: Travis Marxsen, RB-LB; Jaime Lira, L; Elder Romero, punter.
Scottsbluff (12-1)
Coach: Jud Hall, first year
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Jaisya DeOllos, RB-LB; Sam Clarkson, L; Sabastian Harsh, QB-LB; Jack Darnell, TE-LB; Jake Krul, DB; Luke Rohrer, LB; Terrence Mokeac, DL; Creighton Dike, OL; Kyler Kautz, OL; Joe McLoud, OL. Junior: Nick Maag, DE.
Coach’s outlook: “Strengths of this team will be the offensive and defensive lines where we will have a great deal of depth and experience. The kicking/punting game and the ability to change the field position game should be a strength. We will start four new defensive backs after graduating a deep group.”
Seward (8-3)
Coach: Jamie Opfer, seventh year
Returning starters (8-7)—Seniors: Colton Hill, L; Josh Sagehorn, DB; Ben Myers, WR; Gabe Knisley, RB-DB; Tyson Franklin, LB; Tyler Lenz, OL-DL; Trevor Reeves, OL; Wyatt Warner, DE; Zack Ellingson, LB.
Coach’s outlook: “If we stay healthy we have the chance to have a physically strong and athletic team. We have a very good group of seniors, many of them will be three-year starters. We will need to replace the most productive quarterback (Joseph Krause) in Class B along with some of his top targets.”
South Sioux City (0-9)
Coach: Chris Stein, first year
Top returners—Seniors: Jake Aitken, QB; Jagger Horken, RB; Enrique Horken, RB; Devin Penne, WR; Fernando Flores, DL; Keysean Taylor, DL.
Waverly (9-3)
Coach: Reed Manstedt, first year
Returning starters (3-3)—Seniors: Mason Nieman, DB; Mike Larsen, LB; Barrett Skrobecki, LB; Noah Stoddard, WR. Junior: Evan Canoyer, RB. Sophomore: Trevor Brown, T.
Coach’s outlook: “The Vikings are excited to build on last year’s success. They have a new coach and are replacing a very experienced group of seniors. There’s a good group of skill players coming back who are eager to prove themselves. Line development will be key, with several young prospects going forward.”
York (9-3)
Coach: Glen Snodgrass, ninth year
Returning starters (3-4)—Seniors: Jacob Diaz, RB; Tom Erwin, LB; Beau Woods, L; Bryan Rodriguez, L; Andrew Clark, L; Tyler Wright, DB. Junior: Josh Saathoff, L.
Coach’s outlook: “We have lost some of the best players in York history but we have some talented young players who learned a lot about what it takes to be successful. Depth will be an issue at most positions, especially the offensive line. We are very strong in the backfield. Quarterback situation will be very critical. We will be a very inexperienced team this year.”
