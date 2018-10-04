Nebraska high school football storylines and games to watch for Friday, Oct. 5 as published in The World-Herald.
Storylines
Roncalli record-setter
First-year quarterback Jack Dotzler of Omaha Roncalli is in the Class B record book with his seven touchdown passes last week against Elkhorn Mount Michael. That topped the six thrown in 1965 by Gordon’s Keith Retzlaff.
Snodgrass a finalist
NU pledge Garrett Snodgrass of York is on the 32-player elimination bracket for the final two spots in the UnderArmour All-America Game. Voting is done through dreamfearlessly.underarmourgame.com. It would take four rounds of voting for Snodgrass to be included in the game.
Mustangs’ freshman QB
If Ben Weindel is in the lineup for Millard North (2-4) in its Friday road game against Papillion-La Vista, he will be the first freshman quarterback starter in Fred Petito’s long tenure with the Mustangs. Weindel last week played the entire second half of their 38-28 win over Elkhorn.
Top games
Class A
Elkhorn South (4-2) at Omaha Westside (6-0), 7 p.m.: Elkhorn South took No. 7 Millard South to the final play before losing 28-21. Next up are the No. 6 Warriors, who are allowing an average of 6.0 points a game.
Kearney (4-2) vs. Lincoln Southwest (5-1), 8 p.m. at Seacrest Field: Both teams are just outside the Top 10. Southwest embarks on its toughest third of the schedule, with games to come against No. 3 Grand Island and No. 5 Lincoln High. Kearney handed No. 4 Millard West its first 21 points in last week’s 42-20 loss.
Class B
Waverly (5-1) at Omaha Skutt (6-0), 7 p.m.: No. 5 Waverly has won five straight with its ground-and-pound offense, averaging 46 points a game, and threw in some passing last week. But the Vikings haven’t seen a team of Skutt’s caliber. The No. 1 SkyHawks have wins over three ranked teams, averaging 40 points in those games.
Class C-1
Columbus Scotus (3-3) at Columbus Lakeview (4-2), 7 p.m.: Lakeview, at No. 5, is the ranked team, but Scotus is coming off a 21-19 win over previous No. 3 Wahoo Neumann. Both have faced some of the strongest competition in their class.
Wahoo (5-1) at Wahoo Neumann (5-1), 7 p.m.: No. 7 Neumann’s task is cracking a Wahoo defense with three shutouts so far. The No. 3 Warriors have lost only to No. 1 Aurora, which has a passing game second-to-none in Class C-1.
