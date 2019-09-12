Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

Class A

RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD

Halleen, Lincoln SE 52 342 171.0 4

Harris, Millard South 27 277 138.5 5

Braasch, Columbus 26 268 134.0 2

Valencia, Millard West 36 262 131.0 0

Maessner, Kearney 38 257 128.5 3

Hustad, Elkhorn South 29 236 118.0 6

Wright, North Platte 39 225 112.5 0

Ducker, Bellevue West 17 222 111.0 6

Price, Papillion-LV 39 204 104.5 0

Macumber, Elkhorn 28 198 99.0 x

PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD

Glantz, Bellevue West 30-44-0 608 304.0 7

Burke, Omaha Burke 26-43-0 358 179.0 3

Cooper, Fremont 24-38-0 350 175.0 5

Cahoy, Grand Island 25-38-0 340 170.0 4

Crandall, Papio South 17-24-1 314 157.0 2

Payton, Westside 14-20-0 314 157.0 4

Coniglio, Cre. Prep 27-36-0 310 155.0 3

Barrientos, Om. South 15-32-3 302 151.0 7

Murray, Kearney 12-31-3 277 138.5 4

Urban, Millard South 20-35-0 273 136.5 3

RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD

Watts, Omaha Burke 17 221 110.5 2

Dengel, Bellevue East 9 220 110.0 0

Stroh, Kearney 7 213 106.5 4

Griggs, Omaha South 7 203 101.5 5

Taylor, Millard South 6 187 93.5 3

Betts, Bellevue West 7 186 93.0 3

I. Appleget, Lincoln SE 8 176 88.0 1

Douglass, Grand Island 8 174 87.0 4

Helms, Bellevue West 6 160 80.0 1

Weidemann, Om. Westside 2 77 77.0 0

SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.

Griggs, Omaha South 6 0 0 36 18.0

Ducker, Bellevue West 6 0 0 36 18.0

Hustad, Elkhorn South 6 0 0 36 18.0

Gomes, Millard West 5 0 0 30 15.0

Larson, Lincoln East 5 0 0 30 15.0

Douglass, Grand Island 5 0 0 30 15.0

PUNTING No. Yds. Avg.

Larson, Lincoln East 4 45.0 60

Franke, Gretna 6 40.0 47

Mikkelsen, Bellevue East 2 40.0 40

Foster, Bellevue East 6 39.7 43

Mangelsen, Norfolk 10 39.4 71

Hohl, Lincoln SW 6 38.5 40

Diaz, Omaha Central 5 37.8 46

Lampkin, Omaha Burke 11 37.5 68

Scholl, Gretna 6 37.2 40

Johnson, Lincoln East 4 36.3 40

TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.

Unassisted tackles 2 points, assists 1 point

Larchick, Gretna 14 8 36 18.0

Loergan, Lincoln Pius X 15 4 34 17.0

Kelly, Millard North 11 11 33 16.5

Rogers, Papio South 9 14 32 16.0

McCurdy, Fremont 13 5 31 15.5

Splater, Norfolk 9 13 31 15.5

Terrell, Omaha Bryan 13 4 30 15.0

Interceptions: 3, Stone, Fremont. 2, Hinken, Mckinnis, GI; Lojing, Fremont; Griggs, Forget, McGary, Om. South; Closman, MN

TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.

Bellevue West 411 610 510.5

Millard South 609 307 459.0

Columbus 583 263 423.0

Omaha South 519 302 410.5

Grand Island 425 368 396.5

Elkhorn South 606 149 377.5

Kearney 473 277 375.0

Omaha Westside 421 314 367.5

Lincoln Southeast 475 255 365.0

Omaha North 491 227 359.0

Class B

RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD

Krul, Scottsbluff 35 371 185.5 4

Harsh, Scottsbluff 24 321 160.5 6

Gordon, Omaha Skutt 24 235 117.5 3

Diesing, Omaha Skutt 34 232 116.0 3

Nieman, Waverly 33 224 112.0 3

Madden, Ralston 14 223 111.5 4

Ramos, Lexington 24 200 100.0 2

Paces, Ralston 30 199 99.5 1

Canoyer, Waverly 33 183 91.5 5

PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD

Bohn, Bennington 83-133-4 784 392.0 3

Synek, Hastings 34-54-1 532 266.0 3

Dotzler, Om. Roncalli 30-48-1 471 235.6 5

Oerter, Norris 22-37-0 423 211.5 3

DeMayo, Elkhorn MM 24-39-1 400 200.0 3

Stewart, Blair 36-61-3 387 193.5 1

Carpenter, Lexington 15-32-2 324 162.0 0

Gordon, Omaha Skutt 18-31-x 323 161.5 4

Dubray, Alliance 22-48-x 280 140.0 2

Myers, Seward 20-38-3 275 137.5 4

RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD

Roepke, Elkhorn MM 13 311 155.5 3

Corrigan, Bennington 18 201 100.5 5

Richman, Lexington 7 181 90.5 1

S. Orr, Omaha Roncalli 8 160 80.0 3

Nauert, Hastings 5 157 78.5 1

Juengst, Grand Island NW 6 152 76.0 3

Shoemaker, Hastings 10 152 76.0 1

Schmaderer, Bennington 8 149 74.5 2

Puck, Bennington 13 140 70.0 0

Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli 9 140 70.0 1

SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.

Canoyer, Waverly 5 0 7 37 18.5

Harsh, Scottsbluff 6 0 0 36 18.0

Gordon, Omaha Skutt 3 0 13 31 15.5

Corrigan, Bennington 5 0 0 30 15.0

PUNTING No. Yds. Avg.

Sanders, Grand Island NW 3 46.3 55

Brinker, Omaha Skutt 4 39.8 --

Eggert, Plattsmouth 8 38.8 48

Molgaard, Ralston 3 37.7 40

Williams, Norris 6 35.5 --

Kalvelage, Hastings 8 35.1 43

TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.

Kavulak, Seward 12 17 41 20.5

Meneses, Plattsmouth 14 10 38 19.0

Folchert, Alliance 13 8 34 17.0

Heaton, Grand Island NW 8 16 32 16.0

Meyer, Norris 6 19 31 15.5

Erwin, York 8 14 30 15.0

Interceptions: 2, Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth; Richman, Lex; Schawang, Wav.; Schmoker, McCook

TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.

Scottsbluff 813 187 500.0

Omaha Skutt 628 323 475.5

Bennington 78 793 435.5

Omaha Roncalli 260 498 379.0

Hastings 203 532 367.5

Norris 295 423 359.0

Waverly 630 63 346.5

Ralston 522 169 345.5

Lexington 260 395 327.5

OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS

RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD

Egr, Yutan 51 397 198.5 5

Christensen, Platteview 52 352 176.0 3

Torosian, Concordia 25 258 129.0 3

Knott, Louisville 36 220 110.0 3

Luben, Wahoo 25 205 102.5 5

Lilly, Wahoo Neumann 35 203 101.5 6

Grafelman, Brownell Talbot 21 201 100.5 3

PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD

Torosian, Concordia 24-42-2 447 223.5 2

Halford, Fort Calhoun 23-46-2 394 197.0 4

C. Pugsley, Br. Talbot 18-27-0 341 170.5 3

Washburn, Ashland 23-48-1 253 126.5 3

Miller, Arlington 17-25-0 240 120.0 3

Waido, Wahoo 17-25-0 227 113.5 4

RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD

Pittman, Arlington 10 183 81.5 0

T. Pugsley, Br. Talbot 7 148 74.0 1

Haag, Mead 4 123 61.5 1

Strauss, Fort Calhoun 8 119 59.5 2

Walling, Wahoo 6 118 59.0 3

Jacobsen, Ashland-GW 5 111 55.5 2

Domsch, Concordia 3 110 55.0 2

SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.

C. Pugsley, Br Talbot 7 0 8 50 25.0

Lilly, Wahoo Neumann 8 0 0 48 24.0

Bergstrom, Om. Christian 5 0 8 38 19.0

Egr, Yutan 5 0 2 32 16.0

Luben, Wahoo 5 0 0 30 15.0

TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.

Therkildsen, Fort Calhoun 17 8 42 21.0

Bordovsky, Wahoo 14 10 38 19.0

Millikan, Platteview 13 10 36 18.0

Grafelman, Brownell Talbot 7 19 33 16.5

Snipes, Conestoga 11 11 33 16.5

Kolterman, Wahoo 10 12 32 16.0

Dierks, Fort Calhoun 12 6 30 15.0

Interceptions: 3, Haag, Mead. 2, T. Pugsley, OBT; Jacobsen, Ash-GW

TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 566 391 478.5

Omaha Concordia 438 447 442.5

Yutan 671 115 393.0

Ashland-Greenwood 457 268 362.5

Wahoo 443 227 335.0

No report — Class A: Omaha Benson. Class B: Gering, Omaha Gross, South Sioux City. Omaha-area: Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water.

