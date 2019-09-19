Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

Class A

RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD

Halleen, Lincoln SE 80 545 181.7 6

Ducker, Bellevue West 27 509 169.7 9

Harris, Millard South 39 468 156.0 9

Maessner, Kearney 58 393 131.0 6

Valencia, Millard West 65 392 130.7 0

Price, Papillion-La Vista 58 363 121.0 2

Roussell, Omaha Burke 33 241 120.5 0

Vasquez, Omaha South 36 351 117.0 8

Marshall, Gretna 57 329 109.7 4

Hustad, Elkhorn South 39 310 103.3 7

PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD

Glantz, Bellevue West 40-61-0 888 296.0 10

Cahoy, Grand Island 44-63-0 579 193.0 7

Burke, Omaha Burke 36-54-0 558 186.0 6

Cooper, Fremont 40-66-0 549 183.0 7

Payton, Westside 28-48-2 452 150.7 5

Barrientos, Om. South 22-41-3 444 148.0 9

Crandall, Papio South 36-56-2 439 146.3 2

Fleeman, Columbus 29-54-3 416 138.7 2

Coniglio, Creighton Prep 35-56-0 402 134.0 6

Urban, Millard South 27-47-0 412 137.3 3

RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD

Betts, Bellevue West 11 386 128.7 5

Stroh, Kearney 7 213 106.5 4

Watts, Omaha Burke 20 263 87.7 3

Taylor, Millard South 11 258 86.0 3

I. Appleget, Lincoln SE 13 258 86.0 1

Douglass, Grand Island 12 249 83.0 4

Glause, Fremont 14 224 74.7 4

Thompson, Columbus 14 219 73.0 1

Hustad, Elkhorn South 7 202 67.3 2

Griggs, Omaha South 7 203 67.7 5

SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.

Ducker, Bellevue West 10 0 0 60 20.0

Hustad, Elkhorn South 10 0 0 60 20.0

Harris, Millard South 9 0 0 54 18.0

Vasquez, Omaha South 8 0 2 50 16.7

Gomes, Millard West 7 0 0 42 14.0

PUNTING No. Avg. Long

Larson, Lincoln East 8 43.3 60

Gragert, Elkhorn 16 41.4 65

Kopplin, Lincoln North Star 6 41.3 47

Zinniel, Lincoln Northeast 11 40.5 56

Jackson, Omaha Westside 6 40.2 --

Franke, Gretna 6 40.0 47

Hohl, Lincoln Southwest 11 39.6 52

Mangelsen, Norfolk 13 39.2 71

Page, Omaha Northwest 4 38.0 48

Foley, Creighton Prep 13 37.2 48

TACKLES UT AT Pts. Avg.

Tagge, Omaha Westside 20 11 51 17.0

Larchick, Gretna 18 10 46 15.3

Hinrichs, Millard South 16 14 46 15.3

Kelley, Millard North 17 12 46 15.3

Splater, Norfolk 11 23 45 15.0

Int.: 3, Stone, Fremont; Spethman, Lincoln East.

TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.

Bellevue West 773 890 554.3

Omaha South 958 444 467.3

Millard South 934 450 461.3

Grand Island 657 615 424.0

Elkhorn South 844 387 410.3

Lincoln Southeast 731 406 379.0

Columbus 697 416 371.0

Kearney 756 344 366.7

Omaha Westside 617 452 356.3

Millard West 728 315 347.7

Class B

RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD

Krul, Scottsbluff 58 513 171.0 4

Harsh, Scottsbluff 51 483 161.0 9

Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth 73 474 158.0 4

Nieman, Waverly 50 445 148.3 5

Madden, Ralston 27 376 125.3 5

Schawang, Waverly 45 373 124.3 3

Larsen, Blair 76 333 111.0 3

Nelson, Beatrice 43 329 109.7 2

Diesing, Omaha Skutt 49 301 100.3 3

Gordon, Omaha Skutt 28 300 100.0 4

PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD

Bohn, Bennington 103-174-5 1,020 340.0 8

Dotzler, Om. Roncalli 56-92-1 871 290.3 8

Synek, Hastings 50-81-1 733 244.3 4

Dubray, Alliance 32-68-x 509 169.7 3

Stewart, Blair 44-87-4 503 167.7 2

Carpenter, Lexington 31-63-5 499 166.3 1

Gordon, Omaha Skutt 24-40-x 484 161.3 6

DeMayo, Elkhorn MM 27-44-1 442 147.3 4

Myers, Seward 33-56-4 401 133.7 5

RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD

Roepke, Elkhorn MM 14 322 107.3 4

Corrigan, Bennington 24 280 93.3 7

Richman, Lexington 16 278 92.7 1

Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli 15 273 91.0 2

S. Orr, Omaha Roncalli 16 260 86.7 3

Shoemaker, Hastings 18 224 74.7 1

Schmaderer, Bennington 10 218 72.7 4

Nauert, Hastings 6 216 72.0 1

Quick, Blair 18 216 72.0 1

Turner, Crete 4 185 61.7 3

SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.

Canoyer, Waverly 7 0 13 55 18.3

Harsh, Scottsbluff 9 0 0 54 18.0

Corrigan, Bennington 7 0 0 42 14.0

Gordon, Omaha Skutt 4 0 17 41 13.7

PUNTING No. Avg. Long

Sanders, Grand Island NW 8 43.4 55

Brinker, Omaha Skutt 5 39.6 --

Eggert, Plattsmouth 11 38.9 48

Harsh, Scottsbluff 7 38.9 --

Molgaard, Ralston 7 35.3 40

Rodriguez, Beatrice 11 35.1 54

TACKLES UT AT Pts. Avg.

Folchert, Alliance 22 13 57 19.0

Heaton, GINW 10 33 53 17.7

Kleckner, McCook 10 30 50 16.7

Erwin, York 13 24 50 16.7

Kavulak, Seward 11 22 44 14.7

Collingham, York 15 14 44 14.7

Int.: 3, Richman, Lexington; Berry, McCook.

TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.

Bennington 334 1,029 454.3

Waverly 1,256 101 452.3

Omaha Skutt 828 484 437.3

Scottsbluff 1,117 186 434.3

Omaha Roncalli 387 898 428.3

Hastings 369 735 368.0

Ralston 522 169 345.5

Lexington 260 395 327.5

Seward 419 522 313.7

Other Omaha-area schools

RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD

Egr, Yutan 88 735 245.0 8

Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock 55 507 169.0 8

Luben, Wahoo 56 474 158.0 7

Christensen, Plainview 69 422 140.7 4

Torosian, Omaha Concordia 25 258 129.0 3

Lilly, Wahoo Neumann 58 375 125.0 9

PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD

Torosian, Om. Concordia 24-42-2 447 223.5 2

Washburn, Ashland-GW 32-65-1 402 134.0 4

Carritt, Mead 24-42-1 353 117.7 3

Halford, Ft. Calhoun 26-52-3 352 117.3 4

C. Pugsley, Br. Talbot 21-43-1 312 104.0 2

Waido, Wahoo 22-35-2 307 102.3 6

RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD

Jacobsen, Ashland-GW 7 164 54.7 3

Haag, Mead 8 183 61.9 1

Domsch, Omaha Concordia 3 110 55.0 2

Walling, Wahoo 8 149 49.7 4

SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.

Lilly, Wahoo Neumann 10 0 0 60 20.0

C. Pugsley, Brownell Talbot 7 0 10 52 17.3

Egr, Yutan 8 0 2 50 16.7

Drake, Elmwood-Murdock 8 0 0 48 16.0

Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock 8 0 0 48 16.0

PUNTING No. Avg. Long

Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood 7 37.3 39

Kolterman, Wahoo 3 35.0 —

TACKLES UT AT Pts. Avg.

Bordovsky, Wahoo 22 20 62 20.7

Kolterman, Wahoo 18 18 54 18.0

Therkildsen, Fort Calhoun 19 12 50 16.7

Gibbs, Brownell Talbot 13 23 49 16.3

Snipes, Conestoga 14 15 43 14.3

Thompson, Arlington 18 7 43 14.3

Int.: 4, Jacobsen, A-GW. 3, Haag, Mead.

TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.

Yutan 1,116 182 432.7

Elmwood-Murdock 993 301 431.3

Wahoo 811 307 372.8

Omaha Brownell Talbot 698 403 367.0

Ashland-Greenwood 554 502 352.0

No report — Class A: Bellevue East, North Platte, Omaha Benson. Class B: Gering, Norris, Omaha Gross, South Sioux City. Omaha-area: Louisville, Weeping Water

