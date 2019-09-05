Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
Class A
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Harris, Millard South 17 181 181.0 3
Braasch, Columbus 14 165 165.0 1
Valencia, Millard West 26 157 157.0 0
Hustad, Elkhorn South 13 154 154.0 3
Maessner, Kearney 26 150 150.0 1
Fairgood-Jones, Omaha North 25 148 148.0 2
Sich, Papio South 17 146 146.0 2
Ducker, Bellevue West 13 138 138.0 4
Halleen, Lincoln SE 23 115 115.0 0
Wright, North Platte 21 114 114.0 0
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Glantz, Bellevue West 16-26-0 309 309.0 3
Burke, Omaha Burke 14-24-0 255 255.0 2
Murray, Kearney 9-24-3 182 182.0 2
Cahoy, Grand Island 14-24-0 172 172.0 2
Harnly, Lincoln SW 15-23-1 165 165.0 1
Fleeman, Columbus 14-26-1 164 164.0 1
Coniglio, Creighton Prep 13-15-0 140 140.0 1
Cooper, Fremont 12-21-0 137 137.0 1
Daffer, Lincoln SE 7-11-0 134 134.0 2
Payton, Omaha Westside 8-9-0 128 128.0 1
RECEIVING Rec. Yards Avg. TD
I. Appleget, Lincoln SE 7 141 141.0 1
Watts, Omaha Burke 8 138 138.0 1
Betts, Bellevue West 4 134 134.0 2
Stroh, Kearney 5 132 132.0 2
Glause, Fremont 7 90 90.0 1
Thompson, Columbus 2 85 85.0 1
Griggs, Omaha South 2 85 85.0 0
Buckman, Lincoln High 3 79 79.0 0
Payne, Omaha Burke 1 76 76.0 1
Taylor, Millard South 1 74 74.0 1
SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.
Ducker, Bellevue West 4 0 0 24 24.0
Gomes, Millard West 4 0 0 24 24.0
Bridgeford-Jackett, Central 3 0 2 20 20.0
Harris, Millard South 3 0 0 18 18.0
Hustad, Elkhorn South 3 0 0 18 18.0
PUNTING Att. Avg. Long
Franke, Gretna 4 47.0 47
Stroh, Kearney 1 40.0 40
Lampkin, Omaha Burke 5 38.0 68
Page, Omaha Northwest 4 38.0 56
Jewell, Papio South 2 38.0 40
Hohl, Lincoln SW 2 36.5 48
Johnson, Lincoln East 4 36.3 40
Scholl, Gretna 2 36.0 36
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 4 35.3 47
TACKLES (unassisted 2 points, assisted 1 point
UT AT TT Avg.
Larchick, Gretna 10 3 23 23.0
Keolavone, Grand Island 7 9 23 23.0
Kelley, Millard North 7 6 20 20.0
Splater, Norfolk 4 11 19 19.0
Linear, Papio South 7 4 18 18.0
Johnson, Kearney 9 0 18 18.0
Watts, Omaha Burke 7 3 17 17.0
Grass, Millard North 6 5 17 17.0
Hruby, Lincoln Pius X 8 1 17 17.0
Rogers, Papio South 4 8 16 16.0
Mendoza-Johnson, Lincoln NE 6 4 16 16.0
Sigle, Omaha North 4 8 16 16.0
Interceptions: 2, Stone, Fremont; Mckinnis, Grand Island
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Millard South 398 120 518.0
Bellevue West 186 309 495.0
Columbus 294 164 458.0
Elkhorn South 346 65 411.0
Grand Island 236 172 408.0
Kearney 219 182 401.0
Omaha North 289 111 400.0
Millard West 298 88 386.0
Lincoln Southwest 214 165 379.0
Lincoln Southeast 162 208 370.0
Class B
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Krul, Scottsbluff 20 214 214.0 3
Harsh, Scottsbluff 10 134 134.0 3
Diaz, York 19 131 131.0 1
Schawang, Waverly 13 123 123.0 1
Fye, Crete 6 103 103.0 0
Larsen, Blair 22 98 98.0 2
Aitken, S. Sioux City 9 90 90.0 1
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Bohn, Bennington 44-66-2 407 407.0 4
Aitken, S. Sioux City 12-19-3 353 353.0 4
Synek, Hastings 21-31-1 321 321.0 2
Carpenter, Lexington 13-26-2 287 287.0 0
Oerter, Norris 12-16-0 238 238.0 1
Stewart, Blair 18-24-2 188 188.0 1
Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli 10-13-0 161 161.0 3
Pacesm, Ralston 10-18-1 111 111.0 1
RECEIVING Rec. Yards Avg. TD
Richman, Lexington 6 166 166.0 1
Shoemaker, Hastings 7 121 121.0 1
Corrigan, Bennington 10 115 115.0 3
Puck, Bennington 7 83 83.0 0
Hausmann, Norris 2 81 81.0 1
Schmaderer, Bennington 4 75 75.0 1
Williams, Norris 3 69 69.0 0
Kalvelage, Hastings 5 67 67.0 1
Larsen, Blair 5 64 64.0 0
SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.
Harsh, Scottsbluff 3 0 0 18 18.0
Krul, Scottsbluff 3 0 0 18 18.0
Corrigan, Bennington 3 0 0 18 18.0
DeMayo, Elkhorn MM 3 0 0 18 18.0
PUNTING Att. Avg. Long
Eggert, Plattsmouth 4 38.0 42
Bartholomew, York 4 38.0 -—
Molgaard, Ralston 3 37.7 40
Kalvelage, Hastings 4 36.5 40
Fawver, McCook 8 35.1 —
Rodriguez, Beatrice 5 34.4 54
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
Negleka, South Sioux City 9 10 28 28.0
Meneses, Plattsmouth 9 4 22 22.0
Marxsen, Schuyler 8 3 19 19.0
Cotton, York 4 10 18 18.0
Adams, Beatrice 7 3 17 17.0
Darnell, Scottsbluff 7 2 16 16.0
Stec, Elkhorn MM 5 5 15 15.0
Interceptions: 2, Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
South Sioux City 163 353 516.0
Bennington 27 416 443.0
Scottsbluff 418 14 432.0
Norris 154 238 392.0
Lexington 50 336 386.0
Hastings 57 321 378.0
Blair 120 214 334.0
Waverly 285 42 327.0
Omaha Roncalli 122 188 310.0
Other Omaha-area schools
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Christensen, Platteview 27 222 222.0 2
Egr, Yutan 38 197 197.0 2
C. Pugsley, Brownell Talbot 9 191 191.0 6
Grafelman, Brownell Talbot 15 178 178.0 3
Torosian, Concordia 12 176 176.0 1
Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock 15 166 166.0 5
Buettner, Louisville 6 135 135.0 2
Lilly, Wahoo Neumann 16 114 114.0 3
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Miller, Arlington 13-15-0 225 225.0 3
Torosian, Concordia 14-22-2 222 222.0 2
Halford, Fort Calhoun 11-25-2 151 151.0 2
Murray, Boys Town 8-15-1 148 148.0 1
Washburn, Ashland 13-26-0 129 129.0 1
Waido, Wahoo 7-14-0 122 122.0 2
C. Pugsley, Br. Talbot 5-6-0 119 119.0 0
RECEIVING Rec. Yards Avg. TD
Pittman, Arlington 7 169 169.0 0
T. Pugsley, Br Talbot 3 99 99.0 0
Schwarz, Fort Calhoun 3 81 81.0 1
Walling, Wahoo 3 80 80.0 0
Domsch, Concordia 2 56 56.0 1
White, Concordia 4 56 56.0 1
Haag, Mead 2 54 54.0 1
SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.
C. Pugsley, Br Talbot 6 0 0 40 40.0
Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock 5 0 0 30 30.0
Mortimer, Weeping Water 3 0 8 26 26.0
Lilly, Wahoo Neumann 4 0 0 24 24.0
Drake, Elmwood-Murdock 4 0 0 24 24.0
PUNTING Att. Avg. Long
Mahrt, Yutan 2 39.0 -—
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
Millikan, Platteview 6 9 21 21.0
Bordovsky, Wahoo 8 5 21 21.0
Thompson, Arlington 8 4 20 20.0
Therkildsen, Fort Calhoun 7 6 20 20.0
Strauss, Fort Calhoun 8 3 19 19.0
Snipes, Conestoga 6 7 19 19.0
Pittman, Arlington 7 4 18 18.0
Hutcherson, Brownell Talbot 4 9 17 17.0
Christensen, Platteview 6 4 16 16.0
Interceptions: 2, Haag, Mead
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 372 169 541.0
Elmwood-Murdock 464 65 529.0
Omaha Concordia 223 222 445.0
Ashland-Greenwood 282 144 426.0
Platteview 327 63 390.0
Arlington 151 225 376.0
Mead 243 123 366.0
No report — Class A: Bellevue East, Elkhorn, Omaha Benson. Class B: Alliance, Gering, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Seward.
