Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 5.
CLASS A
RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Miller, Omaha Northwest 105 1,083 180.5 13
Gray, Omaha North 116 882 176.4 10
Carlson, Fremont 146 898 159.7 11
Ducker, Bellevue West 134 904 150.7 17
Harris, Millard South 113 901 150.2 13
Burks, Omaha Burke 97 900 150.0 14
Alford, Lincoln High 114 831 138.5 14
Halleen, Lincoln Northeast 100 721 120.2 3
Cotton, Papillion-LV South 133 629 104.8 7
Jewett, Elkhorn South 88 576 96.9 8
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Case, Lincoln High 119-179-5 1,670 278.3 15
Kieser, Bellevue West 74-127-3 1,203 200.5 17
Gergen, Lincoln SE 95-143-5 1,199 199.8 9
Wiebelhaus, Om. Bryan 98-194-10 1,192 198.7 9
Jablonski, Lincoln Pius X 82-146-2 1,118 186.3 10
Chadwick, Omaha Burke 64-97-2 1,086 181.0 14
Hart, Norfolk 58-112-9 682 170.5 6
Monday, Norfolk 41-68-1 476 158.7 6
Miller, Kearney 63-110-7 870 145.0 11
Payton, Omaha Westside 60-103-2 868 144.7 9
RECEIVING Rec. Yds. Avg. TD
Betts, Bellevue West 27 530 88.3 7
Horton, Lincoln High 23 529 88.2 4
Dailey, Bellevue West 27 529 88.2 9
Watts, Omaha Burke 31 511 85.2 7
Curtis, Omaha Bryan 28 487 81.2 4
Beanum, Millard West 27 415 69.2 6
Appleget, Lincoln SE 27 405 67.5 3
Nisotis, Papio South 29 394 65.7 1
Clayton, Norfolk 29 379 63.2 5
Dengel, Bellevue East 16 371 61.8 0
SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.
Ducker, Bellevue West 18 0 8 116 19.3
Alford, Lincoln High 17 0 0 102 17.0
Burks, Omaha Burke 14 0 0 84 14.0
Miller, Omaha Northwest 13 0 0 78 13.0
Stegman, Omaha Westside 12 0 0 72 12.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Jochum, Omaha Westside 18 40.1 —
Detlefsen, Lincoln SE 24 39.7 58
Folda, Millard South 20 38.9 59
Green, Norfolk 29 37.9 64
Arriola, Bellevue East 40 36.2 58
Jorgensen, Lincoln SW 22 36.0 55
Schaub, Lincoln NE 13 35.5 52
Franco, Omaha Central 12 35.2 44
McClanahan, Papio South 26 34.8 57
TACKLES UT AT Pts. Avg.
Rogers, Papio South 48 36 132 22.0
Henrich, Omaha Burke 37 33 107 17.8
Reimer, Lincoln North Star 40 8 88 17.6
Zimmer, Bellevue East 50 2 102 17.0
Bra. Sellon, Lincoln East 45 12 102 17.0
McCormack, Lincoln SW 20 58 98 16.3
Carpenter, Bellevue East 43 9 95 15.9
Zwingman, Columbus 36 23 95 15.8
Dumont, Papillion-LV 34 26 94 15.7
Tagge, Omaha Westside 41 10 92 15.3
Interceptions: 5, Anderson, MW. 4: Rose, LNS. 3: Esch, Columbus; Reilly, GI; Hays, BW; Grixby, LSW; Strong, NF; Norblade, PS
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bellevue West 1,371 1,432 467.2
Lincoln High 957 1,683 440.0
Omaha Burke 1,531 1,086 436.2
Grand Island 1,587 929 419.3
Millard South 1,818 422 373.3
Lincoln Pius X 1,025 1,118 357.2
Kearney 1,006 1,040 341.0
Lincoln Southeast 823 1,199 337.0
Lincoln Southwest 1,419 591 335.0
Omaha Westside 1,019 868 329.5
CLASS B
RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Epperson, Omaha Skutt 96 887 147.8 17
Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth 133 763 127.2 6
Canoyer, Waverly 94 742 123.7 10
Jordon, Waverly 80 726 121.0 8
Busby, Scottsbluff 96 703 117.2 10
Snodgrass, York 96 641 106.8 15
Larsen, Blair 98 587 97.8 9
Hausmann, Norris 71 390 97.5 3
Brees, Seward 76 573 95.5 8
Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli 59 593 93.8 9
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Krause, Seward 101-156-0 1,749 291.5 21
Terry, Grand Island NW 103-168-4 1,332 222.0 15
Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli 72-114-5 1,505 215.0 17
deMayo, Elkhorn MM 80-135-3 1,164 194.0 16
Swoboda, Hastings 80-127-4 1,079 179.8 14
Bohn, Bennington 88-132-4 939 156.5 9
Dubray, Alliance 62-103-4 913 152.3 8
Fye, Crete 61-132-4 909 151.5 9
Leger, Lexington 56-117-3 757 151.4 8
Cemer, Blair 60-102-5 884 147.3 9
RECEIVING Rec. Yds. Avg. TD
Meyer, Seward 22 628 104.7 9
Nichols, Blair 32 524 87.3 7
Danielson, York 28 493 82.3 4
Hiemstra, Alliance 30 488 81.3 6
Niederle, Omaha Roncalli 25 475 79.2 3
Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli 20 455 75.8 9
Gansebom, Bennington 26 435 72.5 3
Fawver, McCook 16 420 70.0 5
Adams, Waverly 21 393 65.5 8
Foreman, Seward 22 389 64.8 3
SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.
Rodgers, Roncalli 18 0 0 108 18.0
Epperson, Omaha Skutt 18 0 0 108 18.0
Snodgrass, York 15 0 0 90 15.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Fawver, McCook 14 41.7 56
Walker, Gering 19 40.1 46
Nichols, Blair 12 39.0 45
Krause, Seward 12 39.0 53
Adkins, Plattsmouth 20 37.5 78
Geary, Scottsbluff 12 37.3 43
Brinker, Omaha Skutt 11 37.3 —
deMayo, Elkhorn MM 15 36.7 41
Lopez, Crete 26 36.3 —
McCoy, Omaha Roncalli 13 35.9 50
TACKLES UT AT Pts. Avg.
Heaton, Grand Island NW 23 68 114 19.0
Rodgers, Roncalli 20 66 106 17.7
Hustedt, Elkhorn MM 26 26 78 15.6
Garton, Seward 30 29 89 14.8
Terry, McCook 37 13 87 14.5
Gross, McCook 35 17 87 14.5
Interceptions: Several with 2.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Seward 1,155 1,784 489.8
Waverly 2,314 578 482.0
Omaha Roncalli 1,007 1,637 440.7
Grand Island NW 903 1,450 392.2
Scottsbluff 1,785 556 390.2
York 1,478 859 389.5
Elkhorn Mount Michael 1,170 1,164 389.0
McCook 1,493 756 374.8
Omaha Skutt 1,609 639 374.7
Blair 1,185 936 353.3
Norris 1,257 822 346.5
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Spohr, Elmwood-Murd. 77 497 119.4 11
Luben, Wahoo 103 843 118.8 16
Kitrell, Ashland-GW 98 703 117.2 9
Eggen, DC West 106 637 106.2 8
Vedral, Wahoo Neumann 66 549 91.5 7
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Waldo, Wahoo 47-75-1 647 107.8 5
Washburn, Ashland 45-86-3 636 106.0 7
RECEIVING Rec. Yds. Avg. TD
Strauss, Fort Calhoun 30 355 59.2 2
Johnson, Platteview 33 279 46.5 0
Hancock, Wahoo 15 256 42.7 3
Partridge, Wahoo 14 240 40.0 1
SCORING TD FG EP Pts. Avg.
Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock 13 0 16 94 18.8
Luben, Wahoo 17 0 0 102 17.0
Kitrell, Ashland-GW 11 0 0 66 11.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Kolterman, Wahoo 11 36.2 —
Kmiecek, Wahoo Neumann 12 35.3 49
Hodge, DC West 15 34.5 40
TACKLES UT AT Pts. Avg.
Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock 30 48 108 21.6
Bordovsky, Wahoo 27 35 89 14.8
Parmenter, Concordia 26 21 73 14.6
Mongan, Mead 17 38 72 14.4
Christensen, Platteview 22 43 87 14.5
Interceptions: 3: Haag, Mead; Johnson, Platteview; Buller, A-G; Strauss, FC.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Wahoo 1,617 727 390.7
Wahoo Neumann 1,693 492 362.5
Douglas County West 1,630 311 323.5
No report — Class A: Omaha South. Class B: Omaha Gross. Omaha area: Boys Town, Conestoga, Louisville, Omaha Christian, Weeping Water, Yutan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.