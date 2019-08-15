Check out the 2019 Nebraska high school football schedule. For results, be sure to look at our prep scoreboard page.
* * *
Class A
Bellevue East
Aug. 30 at Omaha Westside
Sept. 6 Bellevue West
Sept. 13 Omaha Northwest
Sept. 20 at Papillion-La Vista
Sept. 27 Lincoln East
Oct. 4 Lincoln Southeast
Oct. 11 at Papillion-La Vista South
Oct. 17 Lincoln Northeast
Oct. 25 at Omaha North
Bellevue West
Aug. 30 at Lincoln High
Sept. 6 at Bellevue East
Sept. 13 Papillion-La Vista South
Sept. 20 Elkhorn South
Sept. 27 at Lincoln Pius X
Oct. 4 Norfolk
Oct. 11 at Omaha South
Oct. 18 Omaha North
Oct. 25 Omaha Central
Columbus
Aug. 30 Norfolk
Sept. 6 at North Platte
Sept. 13 Elkhorn
Sept. 20 at Fremont
Sept. 27 Elkhorn South
Oct. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep
Oct. 11 at Millard South
Oct. 18 Omaha Westside
Oct. 25 at Omaha Northwest
Elkhorn
Aug. 30 Elkhorn South
Sept. 6 at Norfolk
Sept. 13 at Columbus
Sept. 20 Lincoln Southwest
Sept. 27 Omaha Burke
Oct. 3 at Millard North
Oct. 19 Gretna
Oct. 18 at Papillion-La Vista
Oct. 25 Fremont
Elkhorn South
Aug. 30 at Elkhorn
Sept. 6 Millard North
Sept. 13 Lincoln North Star
Sept. 20 at Bellevue West
Sept. 27 at Columbus
Oct. 4 Millard South
Oct. 11 Omaha Westside
Oct. 18 at Omaha Northwest
Oct. 25 at Omaha Creighton Prep
Fremont
Aug. 30 Lincoln Northeas
Sept. 6 at Omaha Benson
Sept. 13 at North Platte
Sept. 20 Columbus
Sept. 27 Millard North
Oct. 4 at Papillion-La Vista
Oct. 11 Omaha Burke
Oct. 18 at Gretna
Oct. 25 at Elkhorn
Grand Island
Aug. 30 at Kearney
Sept. 6 Lincoln High
Sept. 13 at Papillion-La Vista
Sept. 20 North Platte
Sept. 27 at Lincoln North Star
Oct. 4 Omaha Bryan
Oct. 11 Millard West
Oct. 18 at Lincoln Southwest
Oct. 25 at Lincoln East
Gretna
Aug. 29 at Millard South
Sept. 6 at Papillion-La Vista South
Sept. 13 at Lincoln Pius X
Sept. 20 Omaha Westside
Sept. 27 Papillion-La Vista
Oct. 4 at Omaha Burke
Oct. 19 at Elkhorn
Oct. 18 Fremont
Oct. 25 at Millard North
Kearney
Aug. 30 Grand Island
Sept. 6 at Lincoln North Star
Sept. 13 at Norfolk
Sept. 20 Papillion-La Vista South
Sept. 26 at Omaha Benson
Oct. 4 at Millard West
Oct. 11 Lincoln Southwest
Oct. 18 Lincoln High
Oct. 25 at North Platte
Lincoln East
Aug. 30 at Lincoln Pius X
Sept. 6 at Lincoln Northeast
Sept. 13 Lincoln Southwest
Sept. 20 Lincoln Southeast
Sept. 27 at Bellevue East
Oct. 3 Lincoln North Star
Oct. 11 at Omaha Bryan
Oct. 17 at Millard West
Oct. 25 Grand Island
Lincoln High
Aug. 30 Bellevue West
Sept. 6 at Grand Island
Sept. 13 Omaha Creighton Prep
Sept. 20 Lincoln Pius X
Sept. 27 at Omaha Central
Oct. 4 at North Platte
Oct. 11 Omaha Benson
Oct. 18 at Kearney
Oct. 24 Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln North Star
Aug. 30 at Lincoln Southwest
Sept. 6 Kearney
Sept. 13 at Elkhorn South
Sept. 20 at Omaha South
Sept. 27 Grand Island
Oct. 3 at Lincoln East
Oct. 11 North Platte
Oct. 18 at Omaha Bryan
Oct. 25 Millard West
Lincoln Northeast
Aug. 30 at Fremont
Sept. 6 Lincoln East
Sept. 13 at Omaha Bryan
Sept. 19 Norfolk
Sept. 27 at Papillion-La Vista South
Oct. 4 Omaha South
Oct. 11 Omaha North
Oct. 17 at Bellevue East
Oct. 25 Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Pius X
Aug. 30 Lincoln East
Sept. 5 at Millard South
Sept. 13 Gretna
Sept. 20 at Lincoln High
Sept. 27 Bellevue West
Oct. 4 at Omaha Central
Oct. 11 Lincoln Southeast
Oct. 18 Norfolk
Oct. 25 at Omaha South
Lincoln Southeast
Aug. 29 Omaha Burke
Sept. 6 at Lincoln Southwest
Sept. 13 Omaha Westside
Sept. 20 at Lincoln East
Sept. 26 Omaha North
Oct. 4 at Bellevue East
Oct. 11 at Lincoln Pius X
Oct. 18 Papillion-La Vista South
Oct. 25 at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southwest
Aug. 30 Lincoln North Star
Sept. 6 Lincoln Southeast
Sept. 13 at Lincoln East
Sept. 20 at Elkhorn
Sept. 27 North Platte
Oct. 4 Omaha Benson
Oct. 11 at Kearney
Oct. 18 Grand Island
Oct. 24 at Lincoln High
Millard North
Aug. 30 at Millard West
Sept. 6 at Elkhorn South
Sept. 13 Millard South
Sept. 19 at Omaha Creighton Prep
Sept. 27 at Fremont
Oct. 3 Elkhorn
Oct. 19 Papillion-La Vista
Oct. 18 at Omaha Burke
Oct. 25 Gretna
Millard South
Aug. 29 Gretna
Sept. 5 Lincoln Pius X
Sept. 13 at Millard North
Sept. 20 Millard West
Sept. 27 at Omaha Northwest
Oct. 4 at Elkhorn South
Oct. 11 Columbus
Oct. 18 Omaha Creighton Prep
Oct. 24 at Omaha Westside
Millard West
Aug. 30 Millard North
Sept. 6 Omaha Burke
Sept. 13 at Omaha North
Sept. 20 at Millard South
Sept. 26 Omaha Bryan
Oct. 4 Kearney
Oct. 11 at Grand Island
Oct. 17 Lincoln East
Oct. 25 at Lincoln North Star
Norfolk
Aug. 30 at Columbus
Sept. 6 Elkhorn
Sept. 13 Kearney
Sept. 19 at Lincoln Northeast
Sept. 26 Omaha South
Oct. 4 at Bellevue West
Oct. 11 Omaha Central
Oct. 18 at Lincoln Pius X
Oct. 25 at Omaha Benson
North Platte
Aug. 30 at Scottsbluff
Sept. 6 Columbus
Sept. 13 Fremont
Sept. 20 at Grand Island
Sept. 27 at Lincoln Southwest
Oct. 4 Lincoln High
Oct. 11 at Lincoln North Star
Oct. 18 at Omaha Benson
Oct. 25 Kearney
Omaha Benson
Aug. 30 at Omaha Central
Sept. 6 Fremont
Sept. 13 Omaha South
Sept. 20 at Omaha Northwest
Sept. 26 Kearney
Oct. 4 at Lincoln Southwest
Oct. 11 at Lincoln High
Oct. 18 North Platte
Oct. 25 Norfolk
Omaha Bryan
Aug. 30 South Sioux City
Sept. 6 at Omaha South
Sept. 13 Lincoln Northeast
Sept. 20 Omaha Central
Sept. 26 at Millard West
Oct. 4 at Grand Island
Oct. 11 Lincoln East
Oct. 18 Lincoln North Star
Oct. 24 at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Burke
Aug. 29 at Lincoln Southeast
Sept. 6 at Millard West
Sept. 13 Omaha Central
Sept. 20 Omaha North
Sept. 27 at Elkhorn
Oct. 4 Gretna
Oct. 11 at Fremont
Oct. 18 Millard North
Oct. 25 at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha Central
Aug. 30 Omaha Benson
Sept. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep
Sept. 13 at Omaha Burke
Sept. 20 at Omaha Bryan
Sept. 27 Lincoln High
Oct. 4 Lincoln Pius X
Oct. 11 at Norfolk
Oct. 18 Omaha South
Oct. 25 at Bellevue West
Omaha Creighton Prep
Aug. 30 Omaha North
Sept. 6 at Omaha Central
Sept. 13 at Lincoln High
Sept. 19 Millard North
Sept. 27 at Omaha Westside
Oct. 4 at Columbus
Oct. 11 Omaha Northwest
Oct. 18 at Millard South
Oct. 25 Elkhorn South
Omaha North
Aug. 30 at Omaha Creighton Prep
Sept. 6 Omaha Northwest
Sept. 13 Millard West
Sept. 20 at Omaha Burke
Sept. 26 at Lincoln Southeast
Oct. 4 Papillion-La Vista South
Oct. 11 at Lincoln Northeast
Oct. 18 at Bellevue West
Oct. 25 Bellevue East
Omaha Northwest
Aug. 30 Omaha South
Sept. 6 at Omaha North
Sept. 13 at Bellevue East
Sept. 20 Omaha Benson
Sept. 27 Millard South
Oct. 4 at Omaha Westside
Oct. 11 at Omaha Creighton Prep
Oct. 18 Elkhorn South
Oct. 25 Columbus
Omaha South
Aug. 30 at Omaha Northwest
Sept. 6 Omaha Bryan
Sept. 13 at Omaha Benson
Sept. 20 Lincoln North Star
Sept. 26 at Norfolk
Oct. 4 at Lincoln Northeast
Oct. 11 Bellevue West
Oct. 18 at Omaha Central
Oct. 25 Lincoln Pius X
Omaha Westside
Aug. 30 Bellevue East
Sept. 6 Papillion-La Vista
Sept. 13 at Lincoln Southeast
Sept. 20 at Gretna
Sept. 27 Omaha Creighton Prep
Oct. 4 Omaha Northwest
Oct. 11 at Elkhorn South
Oct. 18 at Columbus
Oct. 24 Millard South
Papillion-La Vista
Aug. 29 at Papillion-La Vista South
Sept. 6 at Omaha Westside
Sept. 13 Grand Island
Sept. 20 Bellevue East
Sept. 27 at Gretna
Oct. 4 Fremont
Oct. 19 at Millard North
Oct. 18 Elkhorn
Oct. 25 Omaha Burke
Papillion-La Vista South
Aug. 29 Papillion-La Vista
Sept. 6 Gretna
Sept. 13 at Bellevue West
Sept. 20 at Kearney
Sept. 27 Lincoln Northeast
Oct. 4 at Omaha North
Oct. 11 Bellevue East
Oct. 18 at Lincoln Southeast
Oct. 24 Omaha Bryan
Class B
Alliance
Aug. 30 at York
Sept. 6 Chadron
Sept. 13 Hastings
Sept. 20 at Brush, Colo.
Sept. 27 Chase County
Oct. 4 at McCook
Oct. 11 Gering
Oct. 18 at Scottsbluff
Oct. 25 Lexington
Beatrice
Aug. 30 at Norris
Sept. 6 Plattsmouth
Sept. 12 at Ralston
Sept. 20 McCook
Sept. 27 at York
Oct. 4 Northwest
Oct. 11 at Crete
Oct. 18 at Hastings
Oct. 25 Seward
Bennington
Aug. 30 at Omaha Skutt
Sept. 6 Waverly
Sept. 13 Norris
Sept. 20 at Seward
Sept. 26 Omaha Roncalli
Oct. 4 at South Sioux City
Oct. 11 Schuyler
Oct. 18 Blair
Oct. 25 at Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Blair
Aug. 30 at Plattsmouth
Sept. 6 York
Sept. 13 at Omaha Skutt
Sept. 20 at Norris
Sept. 27 South Sioux City
Oct. 4 Schuyler
Oct. 11 at Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Oct. 18 at Bennington
Oct. 25 Omaha Roncalli
Crete
Aug. 30 at Lexington
Sept. 6 Norris
Sept. 13 at Plattsmouth
Sept. 20 South Sioux City
Sept. 27 Hastings
Oct. 4 at Seward
Oct. 11 Beatrice
Oct. 18 at Grand Island Northwest
Oct. 25 York
Gering
Aug. 30 Grand Island Northwest
Sept. 6 at Seward
Sept. 13 Torrington, Wyo.
Sept. 20 at Hastings
Sept. 27 Scottsbluff
Oct. 4 at Lexington
Oct. 11 at Alliance
Oct. 18 McCook
Oct. 25 at Chadron
Omaha Gross
Aug. 30 at Omaha Roncalli
Sept. 6 Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Sept. 13 at South Sioux City
Sept. 20 at Schuyler
Sept. 27 Ralston
Oct. 4 Waverly
Oct. 11 at Norris
Oct. 18 at Omaha Skutt
Oct. 25 Plattsmouth
Hastings
Aug. 30 at McCook
Sept. 6 Scottsbluff
Sept. 13 at Alliance
Sept. 20 Gering
Sept. 27 at Crete
Oct. 4 York
Oct. 11 at Seward
Oct. 18 Beatrice
Oct. 25 Grand Island Northwest
Lexington
Aug. 30 Crete
Sept. 6 at Schuyler
Sept. 13 Seward
Sept. 20 at Waverly
Sept. 27 McCook
Oct. 4 Gering
Oct. 11 at Scottsbluff
Oct. 18 Cozad
Oct. 25 at Alliance
McCook
Aug. 30 Hastings
Sept. 6 at Grand Island Northwest
Sept. 13 York
Sept. 20 at Beatrice
Sept. 27 at Lexington
Oct. 4 Alliance
Oct. 11 Holdrege
Oct. 18 at Gering
Oct. 25 Scottsbluff
Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Aug. 30 at Ralston
Sept. 6 at Omaha Gross
Sept. 13 Omaha Concordia
Sept. 20 Plattsmouth
Sept. 27 at Schuyler
Oct. 4 at Omaha Roncalli
Oct. 11 Blair
Oct. 18 at South Sioux City
Oct. 25 Bennington
Norris
Aug. 30 Beatrice
Sept. 6 at Crete
Sept. 13 at Bennington
Sept. 20 Blair
Sept. 27 Waverly
Oct. 4 at Plattsmouth
Oct. 11 Omaha Gross
Oct. 18 Ralston
Oct. 25 at Omaha Skutt
Grand Island Northwest
Aug. 30 at Gering
Sept. 6 McCook
Sept. 13 Scottsbluff
Sept. 20 at Aurora
Sept. 27 Seward
Oct. 4 at Beatrice
Oct. 11 at York
Oct. 18 Crete
Oct. 25 at Hastings
Omaha Roncalli
Aug. 30 Omaha Gross
Sept. 6 Omaha Skutt
Sept. 13 at Waverly
Sept. 20 Ralston
Sept. 26 at Bennington
Oct. 4 Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Oct. 11 South Sioux City
Oct. 18 at Schuyler
Oct. 25 at Blair
Omaha Skutt
Aug. 30 Bennington
Sept. 6 at Omaha Roncalli
Sept. 13 Blair
Sept. 20 at York
Sept. 27 Plattsmouth
Oct. 4 at Ralston
Oct. 11 at Waverly
Oct. 18 Omaha Gross
Oct. 25 Norris
Plattsmouth
Aug. 30 Blair
Sept. 6 at Beatrice
Sept. 13 Crete
Sept. 20 at Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Sept. 27 at Omaha Skutt
Oct. 4 Norris
Oct. 11 at Ralston
Oct. 18 Waverly
Oct. 25 at Omaha Gross
Ralston
Aug. 30 Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Sept. 6 at South Sioux City
Sept. 12 Beatrice
Sept. 20 at Omaha Roncalli
Sept. 27 at Omaha Gross
Oct. 4 Omaha Skutt
Oct. 11 Plattsmouth
Oct. 18 at Norris
Oct. 25 at Waverly
Schuyler
Aug. 30 at Nebraska City
Sept. 6 Lexington
Sept. 13 at Douglas County West
Sept. 20 Omaha Gross
Sept. 27 Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Oct. 4 at Blair
Oct. 11 at Bennington
Oct. 18 Omaha Roncalli
Oct. 25 South Sioux City
Scottsbluff
Aug. 30 North Platte
Sept. 6 at Hastings
Sept. 13 at Northwest
Sept. 20 Sterling, Colo.
Sept. 27 at Gering
Oct. 4 at Sidney
Oct. 11 Lexington
Oct. 18 Alliance
Oct. 25 at McCook
Seward
Aug. 30 at Waverly
Sept. 6 Gering
Sept. 13 at Lexington
Sept. 20 Bennington
Sept. 27 at Grand Island Northwest
Oct. 4 Crete
Oct. 11 Hastings
Oct. 18 at York
Oct. 25 at Beatrice
South Sioux City
Aug. 30 at Omaha Bryan
Sept. 6 Ralston
Sept. 13 Omaha Gross
Sept. 20 at Crete
Sept. 27 at Blair
Oct. 4 Bennington
Oct. 11 at Omaha Roncalli
Oct. 18 Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Oct. 25 at Schuyler
Waverly
Aug. 30 Seward
Sept. 6 at Bennington
Sept. 13 Omaha Roncalli
Sept. 20 Lexington
Sept. 27 at Norris
Oct. 4 at Omaha Gross
Oct. 11 Omaha Skutt
Oct. 18 at Plattsmouth
Oct. 25 Ralston
York
Aug. 30 Alliance
Sept. 6 at Blair
Sept. 13 at McCook
Sept. 20 Omaha Skutt
Sept. 27 Beatrice
Oct. 4 at Hastings
Oct. 11 Grand Island Northwest
Oct. 18 Seward
Oct. 25 at Crete
Class C-1
Adams Central
Aug. 30 Aurora
Sept. 6 at Milford
Sept. 13 Lincoln Lutheran
Sept. 20 at Gothenburg
Sept. 27 Ord
Oct. 4 at Holdrege
Oct. 11 Minden
Oct. 18 at Kearney Catholic
Oct. 25 Cozad
Arlington
Aug. 30 West Point-Beemer
Sept. 6 at Pierce
Sept. 13 Wayne
Sept. 20 at Boone Central
Sept. 27 at Omaha Concordia
Oct. 4 Fort Calhoun
Oct. 11 at Boys Town
Oct. 18 Platteview
Oct. 25 at Douglas County West
Ashland-Greenwood
Aug. 30 Fort Calhoun
Sept. 6 at Platteview
Sept. 13 Fairbury
Sept. 20 at Boys Town
Sept. 27 Auburn
Oct. 4 at Falls City
Oct. 11 Lincoln Christian
Oct. 18 Nebraska City
Oct. 25 at Lincoln Lutheran
Auburn
Aug. 30 Fairbury
Sept. 6 at Fort Calhoun
Sept. 13 at Milford
Sept. 20 Omaha Concordia
Sept. 27 at Ashland-Greenwood
Oct. 4 Nebraska City
Oct. 11 at Lincoln Lutheran
Oct. 18 at Lincoln Christian
Oct. 25 Falls City
Aurora
Aug. 30 at Adams Central
Sept. 6 Kearney Catholic
Sept. 13 at Wahoo
Sept. 20 Northwest
Sept. 27 at Fairbury
Oct. 4 Fillmore Central
Oct. 11 Boone Central
Oct. 18 at Milford
Oct. 25 Central City
Boone Central
Aug. 30 at O'Neill
Sept. 6 Ord
Sept. 13 at Columbus Lakeview
Sept. 20 Arlington
Sept. 27 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Oct. 4 West Point-Beemer
Oct. 11 at Aurora
Oct. 18 at Wayne
Oct. 24 Pierce
Boys Town
Aug. 30 Wahoo Neumann
Sept. 6 at West Point-Beemer
Sept. 13 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Sept. 20 Ashland-Greenwood
Sept. 27 at Fort Calhoun
Oct. 4 at Platteview
Oct. 11 Arlington
Oct. 18 Douglas County West
Oct. 24 at Omaha Concordia
Broken Bow
Aug. 30 at Kearney Catholic
Sept. 6 Minden
Sept. 13 at Ogallala
Sept. 20 Chadron
Sept. 27 at Valentine
Oct. 4 Gothenburg
Oct. 11 at Ord
Oct. 18 O'Neill
Oct. 24 at Centura
Central City
Aug. 30 St. Paul
Sept. 6 at Columbus Scotus
Sept. 13 at O'Neill
Sept. 20 Ord
Sept. 27 Milford
Oct. 4 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Oct. 11 at Fairbury
Oct. 18 Fillmore Central
Oct. 25 at Aurora
Chadron
Aug. 30 Gordon-Rushville
Sept. 6 at Alliance
Sept. 13 Valentine
Sept. 20 at Broken Bow
Sept. 27 Sidney
Oct. 4 at Ogallala
Oct. 11 Chase County
Oct. 18 at Mitchell
Oct. 25 Gering
Chase County
Aug. 30 at Gothenburg
Sept. 6 North Platte St. Patrick's
Sept. 13 at Cozad
Sept. 20 Holdrege
Sept. 27 at Alliance
Oct. 4 Mitchell
Oct. 11 at Chadron
Oct. 18 Sidney
Oct. 25 at Ogallala
Columbus Lakeview
Aug. 30 at Fillmore Central
Sept. 6 Douglas County West
Sept. 13 Boone Central
Sept. 20 at Wayne
Sept. 27 Wahoo Neumann
Oct. 4 at Pierce
Oct. 11 at Columbus Scotus
Oct. 18 Wahoo
Oct. 25 at Raymond Central
Columbus Scotus
Aug. 30 at David City Aquinas
Sept. 6 Central City
Sept. 13 at West Point-Beemer
Sept. 20 Pierce
Sept. 26 Raymond Central
Oct. 4 at Wahoo Neumann
Oct. 11 Columbus Lakeview
Oct. 18 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Oct. 25 at Wahoo
Cozad
Aug. 30 at Ord
Sept. 6 Gothenburg
Sept. 13 Chase County
Sept. 20 at Sidney
Sept. 27 Holdrege
Oct. 4 at Minden
Oct. 11 Kearney Catholic
Oct. 18 at Lexington
Oct. 25 at Adams Central
Douglas County West
Aug. 30 Raymond Central
Sept. 6 at Columbus Lakeview
Sept. 13 Schuyler
Sept. 20 West Point-Beemer
Sept. 27 at Platteview
Oct. 4 Omaha Concordia
Oct. 11 at Fort Calhoun
Oct. 18 at Boys Town
Oct. 25 Arlington
Fairbury
Aug. 30 at Auburn
Sept. 6 Beloit, Kan.
Sept. 13 at Ashland-Greenwood
Sept. 20 at Falls City
Sept. 27 Aurora
Oct. 4 at Milford
Oct. 11 Central City
Oct. 18 Sandy Creek
Oct. 25 at Fillmore Central
Falls City
Aug. 30 Milford
Sept. 6 at Raymond Central
Sept. 13 Syracuse
Sept. 20 Fairbury
Sept. 27 at Lincoln Christian
Oct. 4 Ashland-Greenwood
Oct. 11 at Nebraska City
Oct. 18 Lincoln Lutheran
Oct. 25 at Auburn
Fillmore Central
Aug. 30 Columbus Lakeview
Sept. 6 at Holdrege
Sept. 13 at Sandy Creek
Sept. 20 Minden
Sept. 27 Superior
Oct. 4 at Aurora
Oct. 11 Milford
Oct. 18 at Central City
Oct. 25 Fairbury
Fort Calhoun
Aug. 30 at Ashland-Greenwood
Sept. 6 Auburn
Sept. 13 Wahoo Neumann
Sept. 20 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Sept. 27 Boys Town
Oct. 4 at Arlington
Oct. 11 Douglas County West
Oct. 18 Omaha Concordia
Oct. 25 at Platteview
Gothenburg
Aug. 30 Chase County
Sept. 6 at Cozad
Sept. 13 at Holdrege
Sept. 20 Adams Central
Sept. 27 at O'Neill
Oct. 4 at Broken Bow
Oct. 11 Valentine
Oct. 18 at Ogallala
Oct. 24 Ord
Holdrege
Aug. 30 at Ogallala
Sept. 6 Fillmore Central
Sept. 13 Gothenburg
Sept. 20 at Chase County
Sept. 27 at Cozad
Oct. 4 Adams Central
Oct. 11 at McCook
Oct. 18 at Minden
Oct. 25 Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic
Aug. 30 Broken Bow
Sept. 6 at Aurora
Sept. 13 at Lincoln Christian
Sept. 20 Ogallala
Sept. 27 Minden
Oct. 4 at Sutton
Oct. 11 at Cozad
Oct. 18 Adams Central
Oct. 25 at Holdrege
Lincoln Christian
Aug. 30 Platteview
Sept. 6 at Omaha Concordia
Sept. 13 Kearney Catholic
Sept. 20 at Wahoo Neumann
Sept. 27 Falls City
Oct. 4 at Lincoln Lutheran
Oct. 11 at Ashland-Greenwood
Oct. 18 Auburn
Oct. 25 at Nebraska City
Lincoln Lutheran
Aug. 30 Omaha Concordia
Sept. 6 at Wahoo Neumann
Sept. 13 at Adams Central
Sept. 20 Milford
Sept. 27 at Nebraska City
Oct. 4 Lincoln Christian
Oct. 11 Auburn
Oct. 18 at Falls City
Oct. 25 Ashland-Greenwood
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Aug. 30 Fremont Bergan
Sept. 6 at North Bend
Sept. 13 at Boys Town
Sept. 20 Fort Calhoun
Sept. 27 Boone Central
Oct. 4 at Wayne
Oct. 11 Pierce
Oct. 18 Columbus Scotus
Oct. 25 at West Point-Beemer
Milford
Aug. 30 at Falls City
Sept. 6 Adams Central
Sept. 13 Auburn
Sept. 20 at Lincoln Lutheran
Sept. 27 at Central City
Oct. 4 Fairbury
Oct. 11 at Fillmore Central
Oct. 18 Aurora
Oct. 25 at Doniphan-Trumbull
Minden
Aug. 30 Gibbon
Sept. 6 at Broken Bow
Sept. 13 Sidney
Sept. 20 at Fillmore Central
Sept. 27 at Kearney Catholic
Oct. 4 Cozad
Oct. 11 at Adams Central
Oct. 18 Holdrege
Oct. 25 Southern Valley
Mitchell
Aug. 30 Valentine
Sept. 6 at Southeast Goshen, Wyo.
Sept. 13 Gordon-Rushville
Sept. 20 at Bridgeport
Sept. 27 Ogallala
Oct. 4 at Chase County
Oct. 11 North Platte St. Patrick's
Oct. 18 Chadron
Oct. 25 at Sidney
Nebraska City
Aug. 30 Schuyler
Sept. 6 Wahoo
Sept. 13 at Platteview
Sept. 20 at Raymond Central
Sept. 27 Lincoln Lutheran
Oct. 4 at Auburn
Oct. 11 Falls City
Oct. 18 at Ashland-Greenwood
Oct. 25 Lincoln Christian
Ogallala
Aug. 30 Holdrege
Sept. 6 at Valentine
Sept. 13 Broken Bow
Sept. 20 at Kearney Catholic
Sept. 27 at Mitchell
Oct. 4 Chadron
Oct. 11 at Sidney
Oct. 18 Gothenburg
Oct. 25 Chase County
Omaha Concordia
Aug. 30 at Lincoln Lutheran
Sept. 6 Lincoln Christian
Sept. 13 at Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Sept. 20 at Auburn
Sept. 27 Arlington
Oct. 4 at Douglas County West
Oct. 11 Platteview
Oct. 18 at Fort Calhoun
Oct. 24 Boys Town
O'Neill
Aug. 30 Boone Central
Sept. 6 at Wayne
Sept. 13 Central City
Sept. 20 at Battle Creek
Sept. 27 Gothenburg
Oct. 4 at Ord
Oct. 11 St. Paul
Oct. 18 at Broken Bow
Oct. 24 Valentine
Ord
Aug. 30 Cozad
Sept. 6 at Boone Central
Sept. 13 Pierce
Sept. 20 at Central City
Sept. 27 at Adams Central
Oct. 4 O'Neill
Oct. 11 Broken Bow
Oct. 18 at Valentine
Oct. 24 at Gothenburg
Pierce
Aug. 30 at Norfolk Catholic
Sept. 6 Arlington
Sept. 13 at Ord
Sept. 20 at Columbus Scotus
Sept. 27 Wayne
Oct. 4 Columbus Lakeview
Oct. 11 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Oct. 18 West Point-Beemer
Oct. 24 at Boone Central
Platteview
Aug. 30 at Lincoln Christian
Sept. 6 Ashland-Greenwood
Sept. 13 Nebraska City
Sept. 20 at Wahoo
Sept. 27 Douglas County West
Oct. 4 Boys Town
Oct. 11 at Omaha Concordia
Oct. 18 at Arlington
Oct. 25 Fort Calhoun
Raymond Central
Aug. 30 at Douglas County West
Sept. 6 Falls City
Sept. 13 at Louisville
Sept. 20 Nebraska City
Sept. 26 at Columbus Scotus
Oct. 4 Wahoo
Oct. 11 at Hastings St. Cecilia
Oct. 18 at Wahoo Neumann
Oct. 25 Columbus Lakeview
Sidney
Aug. 30 Bridgeport
Sept. 6 at Gordon-Rushville
Sept. 13 at Minden
Sept. 20 Cozad
Sept. 27 at Chadron
Oct. 4 Scottsbluff
Oct. 11 Ogallala
Oct. 18 at Chase County
Oct. 25 Mitchell
Valentine
Aug. 30 at Mitchell
Sept. 6 Ogallala
Sept. 13 at Chadron
Sept. 20 at Winner, S.D.
Sept. 27 Broken Bow
Oct. 4 Gordon-Rushville
Oct. 11 at Gothenburg
Oct. 18 Ord
Oct. 24 at O'Neill
Wahoo
Aug. 30 Wayne
Sept. 6 at Nebraska City
Sept. 13 Aurora
Sept. 20 Platteview
Sept. 27 at West Point-Beemer
Oct. 4 at Raymond Central
Oct. 11 Wahoo Neumann
Oct. 18 at Columbus Lakeview
Oct. 25 Columbus Scotus
Wahoo Neumann
Aug. 30 at Boys Town
Sept. 6 Lincoln Lutheran
Sept. 13 at Fort Calhoun
Sept. 20 Lincoln Christian
Sept. 27 at Columbus Lakeview
Oct. 4 Columbus Scotus
Oct. 11 at Wahoo
Oct. 18 Raymond Central
Oct. 25 Wayne
Wayne
Aug. 30 at Wahoo
Sept. 6 O'Neill
Sept. 13 at Arlington
Sept. 20 Columbus Lakeview
Sept. 27 at Pierce
Oct. 4 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Oct. 11 at West Point-Beemer
Oct. 18 Boone Central
Oct. 25 at Wahoo Neumann
West Point-Beemer
Aug. 30 at Arlington
Sept. 6 Boys Town
Sept. 13 Columbus Scotus
Sept. 20 at Douglas County West
Sept. 27 Wahoo
Oct. 4 at Boone Central
Oct. 11 Wayne
Oct. 18 at Pierce
Oct. 25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Class C-2
Battle Creek
Aug. 30 at Shelby-Rising City
Sept. 6 Twin River
Sept. 13 at Centennial
Sept. 20 O'Neill
Sept. 27 Stanton
Oct. 4 at Ponca
Oct. 11 Norfolk Catholic
Oct. 18 at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Oct. 25 Crofton
Bridgeport
Aug. 30 at Sidney
Sept. 6 at Wood River
Sept. 13 Holyoke, Colo.
Sept. 20 Mitchell
Sept. 27 Gibbon
Oct. 4 at North Platte St. Patrick's
Oct. 11 at Southern Valley
Oct. 18 Gordon-Rushville
Oct. 25 Hershey
BRLD
Aug. 30 at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Sept. 6 Ponca
Sept. 13 Crofton
Sept. 20 at Norfolk Catholic
Sept. 27 at Yutan
Oct. 4 Tekamah-Herman
Oct. 11 at Louisville
Oct. 18 at Fremont Bergan
Oct. 25 Oakland-Craig
Centennial
Aug. 30 Syracuse
Sept. 6 at Malcolm
Sept. 13 Battle Creek
Sept. 20 at Sutton
Sept. 27 at David City Aquinas
Oct. 4 North Bend
Oct. 11 at Shelby-Rising City
Oct. 18 David City
Oct. 25 Twin River
Centura
Aug. 30 Twin River
Sept. 6 at Doniphan-Trumbull
Sept. 13 at Superior
Sept. 20 Hershey
Sept. 27 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Oct. 4 Wood River
Oct. 11 Gibbon
Oct. 18 at St. Paul
Oct. 24 Broken Bow
Conestoga
Aug. 30 Louisville
Sept. 6 at Yutan
Sept. 13 at David City
Sept. 20 Tekamah-Herman
Sept. 27 Johnson County
Oct. 4 at Syracuse
Oct. 11 Malcolm
Oct. 18 at Wilber-Clatonia
Oct. 25 Freeman
Crofton
Aug. 30 Oakland-Craig
Sept. 6 at Fremont Bergan
Sept. 13 at BRLD
Sept. 20 Twin River
Sept. 27 Norfolk Catholic
Oct. 4 at Stanton
Oct. 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic
Oct. 18 Ponca
Oct. 25 at Battle Creek
David City
Aug. 30 at Stanton
Sept. 6 at Syracuse
Sept. 13 Conestoga
Sept. 20 Hartington Cedar Catholic
Sept. 27 at Shelby-Rising City
Oct. 4 at David City Aquinas
Oct. 11 Twin River
Oct. 18 at Centennial
Oct. 25 North Bend
David City Aquinas
Aug. 30 Columbus Scotus
Sept. 6 Norfolk Catholic
Sept. 13 at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Sept. 20 at Ponca
Sept. 27 Centennial
Oct. 4 David City
Oct. 11 at North Bend
Oct. 18 at Twin River
Oct. 24 Shelby-Rising City
Doniphan-Trumbull
Aug. 30 Wood River
Sept. 6 Centura
Sept. 13 at Hershey
Sept. 20 at Southern Valley
Sept. 27 Sutton
Oct. 4 at Sandy Creek
Oct. 11 Superior
Oct. 18 at Hastings St. Cecilia
Oct. 25 Milford
Freeman
Aug. 30 Yutan
Sept. 6 at Hastings St. Cecilia
Sept. 13 Sutton
Sept. 20 Sandy Creek
Sept. 27 at Wilber-Clatonia
Oct. 4 Malcolm
Oct. 11 at Johnson County
Oct. 18 Syracuse
Oct. 25 at Conestoga
Fremont Bergan
Aug. 30 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Sept. 6 Crofton
Sept. 13 Wilber-Clatonia
Sept. 20 at Stanton
Sept. 27 at Louisville
Oct. 4 Yutan
Oct. 11 at Oakland-Craig
Oct. 18 BRLD
Oct. 25 Tekamah-Herman
Gibbon
Aug. 30 at Minden
Sept. 6 Hershey
Sept. 13 Hastings St. Cecilia
Sept. 20 at North Platte St. Patrick's
Sept. 27 at Bridgeport
Oct. 4 St. Paul
Oct. 11 at Centura
Oct. 18 Grand Island Central Catholic
Oct. 25 at Wood River
Gordon-Rushville
Aug. 30 at Chadron
Sept. 6 Sidney
Sept. 13 at Mitchell
Sept. 20 Bennett County, S.D.
Sept. 27 Southern Valley
Oct. 4 at Valentine
Oct. 11 Hershey
Oct. 18 at Bridgeport
Oct. 25 at North Platte St. Patrick's
Grand Island Central Catholic
Aug. 30 Malcolm
Sept. 6 at Superior
Sept. 13 North Platte St. Patrick's
Sept. 20 at North Bend
Sept. 27 Centura
Oct. 4 Central City
Oct. 11 at Wood River
Oct. 18 at Gibbon
Oct. 25 St. Paul
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Aug. 30 BRLD
Sept. 6 at Oakland-Craig
Sept. 13 David City Aquinas
Sept. 20 at David City
Sept. 27 Ponca
Oct. 4 at Norfolk Catholic
Oct. 11 at Crofton
Oct. 18 Battle Creek
Oct. 24 at Stanton
Hastings St. Cecilia
Aug. 30 at Hershey
Sept. 6 Freeman
Sept. 13 at Gibbon
Sept. 20 at Wood River
Sept. 27 Sandy Creek
Oct. 4 at Superior
Oct. 11 Raymond Central
Oct. 18 Doniphan-Trumbull
Oct. 25 at Sutton
Hershey
Aug. 30 Hastings St. Cecilia
Sept. 6 at Gibbon
Sept. 13 Doniphan-Trumbull
Sept. 20 at Centura
Sept. 27 North Platte St. Patrick's
Oct. 4 Southern Valley
Oct. 11 at Gordon-Rushville
Oct. 18 Wood River
Oct. 25 at Bridgeport
Johnson County
Aug. 30 North Bend
Sept. 6 at Louisville
Sept. 13 Shelby-Rising City
Sept. 20 Yutan
Sept. 27 at Conestoga
Oct. 4 Wilber-Clatonia
Oct. 11 Freeman
Oct. 18 at Malcolm
Oct. 25 at Syracuse
Louisville
Aug. 30 at Conestoga
Sept. 6 Johnson County
Sept. 13 Raymond Central
Sept. 20 at Wilber-Clatonia
Sept. 27 Fremont Bergan
Oct. 4 at Oakland-Craig
Oct. 11 BRLD
Oct. 18 at Tekamah-Herman
Oct. 25 Yutan
Malcolm
Aug. 30 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Sept. 6 Centennial
Sept. 13 at Yutan
Sept. 20 St. Paul
Sept. 27 Syracuse
Oct. 4 at Freeman
Oct. 11 at Conestoga
Oct. 18 Johnson County
Oct. 25 Wilber-Clatonia
Norfolk Catholic
Aug. 30 Pierce
Sept. 6 at David City Aquinas
Sept. 13 at St. Paul
Sept. 20 BRLD
Sept. 27 at Crofton
Oct. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic
Oct. 11 at Battle Creek
Oct. 18 Stanton
Oct. 25 Ponca
North Bend
Aug. 30 at Johnson County
Sept. 6 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Sept. 13 at Stanton
Sept. 20 Grand Island Central Catholic
Sept. 27 at Twin River
Oct. 4 at Centennial
Oct. 11 David City Aquinas
Oct. 18 Shelby-Rising City
Oct. 25 at David City
North Platte St. Patrick's
Aug. 30 Sutton
Sept. 6 at Chase County
Sept. 13 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Sept. 20 Gibbon
Sept. 27 at Hershey
Oct. 4 Bridgeport
Oct. 11 at Mitchell
Oct. 18 at Southern Valley
Oct. 25 Gordon-Rushville
Oakland-Craig
Aug. 30 at Crofton
Sept. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic
Sept. 13 Ponca
Sept. 20 at Syracuse
Sept. 27 at Tekamah-Herman
Oct. 4 Louisville
Oct. 11 Fremont Bergan
Oct. 18 at Yutan
Oct. 25 at BRLD
Ponca
Aug. 30 Tekamah-Herman
Sept. 6 at BRLD
Sept. 13 at Oakland-Craig
Sept. 20 David City Aquinas
Sept. 27 at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Oct. 4 Battle Creek
Oct. 11 Stanton
Oct. 18 at Crofton
Oct. 25 at Norfolk Catholic
Sandy Creek
Aug. 30 at Southern Valley
Sept. 6 Shelby-Rising City
Sept. 13 Fillmore Central
Sept. 20 at Freeman
Sept. 27 at Hastings St. Cecilia
Oct. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull
Oct. 11 at Sutton
Oct. 18 at Fairbury
Oct. 25 Superior
Shelby-Rising City
Aug. 30 Battle Creek
Sept. 6 at Sandy Creek
Sept. 13 at Johnson County
Sept. 20 Superior
Sept. 27 David City
Oct. 4 at Twin River
Oct. 11 Centennial
Oct. 18 at North Bend
Oct. 24 at David City Aquinas
Southern Valley
Aug. 30 Sandy Creek
Sept. 6 at St. Paul
Sept. 13 Wood River
Sept. 20 Doniphan-Trumbull
Sept. 27 at Gordon-Rushville
Oct. 4 at Hershey
Oct. 11 Bridgeport
Oct. 18 North Platte St. Patrick's
Oct. 25 at Minden
St. Paul
Aug. 30 at Central City
Sept. 6 Southern Valley
Sept. 13 Norfolk Catholic
Sept. 20 at Malcolm
Sept. 27 Wood River
Oct. 4 at Gibbon
Oct. 11 at O'Neill
Oct. 18 Centura
Oct. 25 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Stanton
Aug. 30 David City
Sept. 6 at Tekamah-Herman
Sept. 13 North Bend
Sept. 20 Fremont Bergan
Sept. 27 at Battle Creek
Oct. 4 Crofton
Oct. 11 at Ponca
Oct. 18 at Norfolk Catholic
Oct. 24 Hartington Cedar Catholic
Superior
Aug. 30 at Wilber-Clatonia
Sept. 6 Grand Island Central Catholic
Sept. 13 Centura
Sept. 20 at Shelby-Rising City
Sept. 27 at Fillmore Central
Oct. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia
Oct. 11 at Doniphan-Trumbull
Oct. 18 Sutton
Oct. 25 at Sandy Creek
Sutton
Aug. 30 at North Platte St. Patrick's
Sept. 6 Wilber-Clatonia
Sept. 13 at Freeman
Sept. 20 Centennial
Sept. 27 at Doniphan-Trumbull
Oct. 4 Kearney Catholic
Oct. 11 Sandy Creek
Oct. 18 at Superior
Oct. 25 Hastings St. Cecilia
Syracuse
Aug. 30 at Centennial
Sept. 6 David City
Sept. 13 at Falls City
Sept. 20 Oakland-Craig
Sept. 27 at Malcolm
Oct. 4 Conestoga
Oct. 11 Wilber-Clatonia
Oct. 18 at Freeman
Oct. 25 Johnson County
Tekamah-Herman
Aug. 30 at Ponca
Sept. 6 Stanton
Sept. 13 at Twin River
Sept. 20 at Conestoga
Sept. 27 Oakland-Craig
Oct. 4 at BRLD
Oct. 11 Yutan
Oct. 18 Louisville
Oct. 25 at Fremont Bergan
Twin River
Aug. 30 at Centura
Sept. 6 at Battle Creek
Sept. 13 Tekamah-Herman
Sept. 20 at Crofton
Sept. 27 North Bend
Oct. 4 Shelby-Rising City
Oct. 11 at David City
Oct. 18 David City Aquinas
Oct. 25 at Centennial
Wilber-Clatonia
Aug. 30 Superior
Sept. 6 at Sutton
Sept. 13 at Fremont Bergan
Sept. 20 Louisville
Sept. 27 Freeman
Oct. 4 at Johnson County
Oct. 11 at Syracuse
Oct. 18 Conestoga
Oct. 25 at Malcolm
Wood River
Aug. 30 at Doniphan-Trumbull
Sept. 6 Bridgeport
Sept. 13 at Southern Valley
Sept. 20 Hastings St. Cecilia
Sept. 27 at St. Paul
Oct. 4 at Centura
Oct. 11 Grand Island Central Catholic
Oct. 18 at Hershey
Oct. 25 Gibbon
Yutan
Aug. 30 at Freeman
Sept. 6 Conestoga
Sept. 13 Malcolm
Sept. 20 at Johnson County
Sept. 27 BRLD
Oct. 4 at Fremont Bergan
Oct. 11 at Tekamah-Herman
Oct. 18 Oakland-Craig
Oct. 25 at Louisville
Eight Man-1
Ainsworth
Aug. 30 Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 6 Neligh-Oakdale
Sept. 13 at South Loup
Sept. 26 West Holt
Oct. 4 at Creighton
Oct. 11 Niobrara/Verdigre
Oct. 18 at Boyd County
Oct. 25 at North Central
Alma
Aug. 30 at Bertrand
Sept. 6 Northern Valley, Kan. (Almena, Kan.)
Sept. 13 Shelton
Sept. 27 at Dundy County-Stratton
Oct. 4 at Hitchcock County
Oct. 11 Cambridge
Oct. 18 Southwest
Oct. 24 at Arapahoe
Amherst
Aug. 30 at Ravenna
Sept. 6 Bertrand
Sept. 13 Arapahoe
Sept. 27 at Ansley-Litchfield
Oct. 3 Burwell
Oct. 11 at Elm Creek
Oct. 18 at Arcadia-Loup City
Oct. 24 South Loup
Ansley-Litchfield
Aug. 30 Pleasanton
Sept. 6 at North Central
Sept. 20 at Cambridge
Sept. 27 Amherst
Oct. 4 at Arcadia-Loup City
Oct. 19 South Loup
Oct. 18 Elm Creek
Oct. 24 at Burwell
Arapahoe
Aug. 30 Elwood
Sept. 6 at Elm Creek
Sept. 13 at Amherst
Sept. 26 Cambridge
Oct. 4 Dundy County-Stratton
Oct. 11 at Southwest
Oct. 18 at Hitchcock County
Oct. 24 Alma
Arcadia-Loup City
Aug. 30 Fullerton
Sept. 6 at Shelton
Sept. 13 at North Central
Sept. 27 South Loup
Oct. 4 Ansley-Litchfield
Oct. 11 at Burwell
Oct. 18 Amherst
Oct. 24 at Elm Creek
Bayard
Aug. 30 at Leyton/Banner County
Sept. 6 at Garden County
Sept. 13 Cambridge
Sept. 27 Sutherland
Oct. 4 at Morrill
Oct. 11 Hemingford
Oct. 18 Perkins County
Oct. 25 at Kimball
BDS
Sept. 6 at Elmwood-Murdock
Sept. 13 Palmer
Sept. 20 Nebraska City Lourdes
Sept. 27 at Southern
Oct. 4 Tri County
Oct. 11 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Oct. 18 at Cross County
Oct. 25 at Thayer Central
Boyd County
Aug. 29 at O'Neill
Sept. 6 at Stuart
Sept. 13 Madison
Sept. 27 North Central
Oct. 4 at Niobrara/Verdigre
Oct. 11 West Holt
Oct. 18 Ainsworth
Oct. 24 at Creighton
Burwell
Aug. 30 North Central
Sept. 6 at West Holt
Sept. 13 at Hemingford
Sept. 27 Elm Creek
Oct. 3 at Amherst
Oct. 11 Arcadia-Loup City
Oct. 18 at South Loup
Oct. 24 Ansley-Litchfield
Cambridge
Sept. 6 Ravenna
Sept. 13 at Bayard
Sept. 20 Ansley-Litchfield
Sept. 26 at Arapahoe
Oct. 4 Southwest
Oct. 11 at Alma
Oct. 18 at Dundy County-Stratton
Oct. 25 Hitchcock County
Creighton
Aug. 30 at Wakefield
Sept. 6 at Clearwater-Orchard
Sept. 20 Homer
Sept. 27 at Niobrara/Verdigre
Oct. 4 Ainsworth
Oct. 11 at North Central
Oct. 18 West Holt
Oct. 24 Boyd County
Cross County
Aug. 30 at Wisner-Pilger
Sept. 6 Palmer
Sept. 20 at Fullerton
Sept. 27 Osceola-High Plains
Oct. 4 at East Butler
Oct. 11 Nebraska Lutheran
Oct. 18 BDS
Oct. 25 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Dundy County-Stratton
Aug. 30 Perkins County
Sept. 6 at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 20 at Kimball
Sept. 27 Alma
Oct. 4 at Arapahoe
Oct. 11 Hitchcock County
Oct. 18 Cambridge
Oct. 25 at Southwest
East Butler
Aug. 30 at West Point GACC
Sept. 6 Wisner-Pilger
Sept. 13 at Nebraska Christian
Sept. 27 at Nebraska Lutheran
Oct. 4 Cross County
Oct. 11 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Oct. 18 Osceola-High Plains
Oct. 24 Omaha Brownell Talbot
Elkhorn Valley
Aug. 29 Elgin/Pope John
Sept. 13 Niobrara/Verdigre
Sept. 20 at Osceola-High Plains
Sept. 27 at Madison
Oct. 4 Norfolk Lutheran
Oct. 11 at Howells-Dodge
Oct. 18 at Neligh-Oakdale
Oct. 24 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Elm Creek
Aug. 30 at Overton
Sept. 6 Arapahoe
Sept. 13 Morrill
Sept. 27 at Burwell
Oct. 4 at South Loup
Oct. 11 Amherst
Oct. 18 at Ansley-Litchfield
Oct. 24 Arcadia-Loup City
Elmwood-Murdock
Aug. 30 at Johnson-Brock
Sept. 6 BDS
Sept. 13 at Mead
Sept. 27 Nebraska City Lourdes
Oct. 4 at Weeping Water
Oct. 11 Southern
Oct. 18 at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Oct. 24 Palmyra
Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Aug. 30 Tri County
Sept. 6 at Palmyra
Sept. 13 at Nebraska City Lourdes
Sept. 20 Thayer Central
Oct. 4 at Osceola-High Plains
Oct. 11 East Butler
Oct. 18 at Nebraska Lutheran
Oct. 25 Cross County
Fullerton
Aug. 30 at Arcadia-Loup City
Sept. 6 at Osceola-High Plains
Sept. 20 Cross County
Sept. 27 at Ravenna
Oct. 3 Palmer
Oct. 11 Nebraska Christian
Oct. 18 at Heartland
Oct. 24 Shelton
Heartland
Aug. 30 at Giltner
Sept. 6 Weeping Water
Sept. 20 at Nebraska Lutheran
Sept. 27 at Palmer
Oct. 4 Nebraska Christian
Oct. 11 at Shelton
Oct. 18 Fullerton
Oct. 25 Ravenna
Hemingford
Aug. 30 Mullen
Sept. 6 at South Loup
Sept. 13 Burwell
Sept. 27 Kimball
Oct. 3 at Sutherland
Oct. 11 at Bayard
Oct. 18 Morrill
Oct. 25 at Perkins County
Hitchcock County
Aug. 30 Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 6 at Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan.
Sept. 13 Perkins County
Sept. 27 at Southwest
Oct. 4 Alma
Oct. 11 at Dundy County-Stratton
Oct. 18 Arapahoe
Oct. 25 at Cambridge
Homer
Aug. 30 Emerson-Hubbard
Sept. 13 at Pender
Sept. 20 at Creighton
Sept. 27 Winnebago
Oct. 4 at Wakefield
Oct. 11 at Wisner-Pilger
Oct. 18 West Point GACC
Oct. 25 Omaha Nation
Howells-Dodge
Aug. 30 Clarkson/Leigh
Sept. 6 at West Point GACC
Sept. 13 Wakefield
Sept. 27 at Norfolk Lutheran
Oct. 4 at Neligh-Oakdale
Oct. 11 Elkhorn Valley
Oct. 18 at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Oct. 25 Madison
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Aug. 30 at Pawnee City
Sept. 6 Meridian
Sept. 13 at Weeping Water
Sept. 27 at Tri County
Oct. 4 Palmyra
Oct. 11 at BDS
Oct. 18 Thayer Central
Oct. 24 Southern
Kimball
Aug. 30 Garden County
Sept. 13 at Southwest
Sept. 20 Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 27 at Hemingford
Oct. 4 at Perkins County
Oct. 11 Morrill
Oct. 18 at Sutherland
Oct. 25 Bayard
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Aug. 30 at Randolph
Sept. 13 Winnebago
Sept. 20 at Osmond
Sept. 27 Neligh-Oakdale
Oct. 4 Madison
Oct. 19 at Norfolk Lutheran
Oct. 18 Howells-Dodge
Oct. 24 at Elkhorn Valley
Nebraska City Lourdes
Aug. 30 Falls City Sacred Heart
Sept. 6 at Tri County
Sept. 13 Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Sept. 20 at BDS
Sept. 27 at Elmwood-Murdock
Oct. 4 Omaha Brownell Talbot
Oct. 11 at Palmyra
Oct. 24 Weeping Water
Norfolk Lutheran
Sept. 6 at Winnebago
Sept. 13 Omaha Nation
Sept. 20 at Wakefield
Sept. 27 Howells-Dodge
Oct. 4 at Elkhorn Valley
Oct. 19 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Oct. 18 at Madison
Oct. 24 Neligh-Oakdale
Madison
Sept. 6 at Omaha Nation
Sept. 13 at Boyd County
Sept. 20 Wisner-Pilger
Sept. 27 Elkhorn Valley
Oct. 4 at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Oct. 11 Neligh-Oakdale
Oct. 18 Norfolk Lutheran
Oct. 25 at Howells-Dodge
Morrill
Aug. 30 at Maxwell
Sept. 6 Leyton/Banner County
Sept. 13 at Elm Creek
Sept. 26 Perkins County
Oct. 4 Bayard
Oct. 11 at Kimball
Oct. 18 at Hemingford
Oct. 24 Sutherland
Nebraska Christian
Aug. 30 Thayer Central
Sept. 6 at Nebraska Lutheran
Sept. 13 East Butler
Sept. 27 Shelton
Oct. 4 at Heartland
Oct. 11 at Fullerton
Oct. 18 Ravenna
Oct. 25 at Palmer
Nebraska Lutheran
Aug. 30 at Palmyra
Sept. 6 Nebraska Christian
Sept. 13 at Thayer Central
Sept. 20 Heartland
Sept. 27 East Butler
Oct. 11 at Cross County
Oct. 18 Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Oct. 25 at Osceola-High Plains
Neligh-Oakdale
Aug. 30 Clearwater-Orchard
Sept. 6 at Ainsworth
Sept. 13 West Holt
Sept. 27 at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Oct. 4 Howells-Dodge
Oct. 11 at Madison
Oct. 18 Elkhorn Valley
Oct. 24 at Norfolk Lutheran
Niobrara/Verdigre
Aug. 30 Stuart
Sept. 6 at Hartington-Newcastle
Sept. 13 at Elkhorn Valley
Sept. 27 Creighton
Oct. 4 Boyd County
Oct. 11 at Ainsworth
Oct. 18 North Central
Oct. 25 at West Holt
North Central
Aug. 30 at Burwell
Sept. 6 Ansley-Litchfield
Sept. 13 Arcadia-Loup City
Sept. 27 at Boyd County
Oct. 4 at West Holt
Oct. 11 Creighton
Oct. 18 at Niobrara/Verdigre
Oct. 25 Ainsworth
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Aug. 30 Omaha Christian
Sept. 6 at Cedar Bluffs
Sept. 13 West Point GACC
Sept. 27 at Palmyra
Oct. 4 at Nebraska City Lourdes
Oct. 11 Weeping Water
Oct. 18 Elmwood-Murdock
Oct. 24 at East Butler
Omaha Nation
Aug. 30 at Weeping Water
Sept. 6 Madison
Sept. 13 at Norfolk Lutheran
Sept. 27 Wakefield
Oct. 4 at West Point GACC
Oct. 11 Winnebago
Oct. 18 Wisner-Pilger
Oct. 25 at Homer
Osceola-High Plains
Aug. 30 at Palmer
Sept. 6 Fullerton
Sept. 13 at Ravenna
Sept. 20 Elkhorn Valley
Sept. 27 at Cross County
Oct. 4 Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Oct. 18 at East Butler
Oct. 25 Nebraska Lutheran
Palmer
Aug. 30 Osceola-High Plains
Sept. 6 at Cross County
Sept. 13 at BDS
Sept. 27 Heartland
Oct. 3 at Fullerton
Oct. 11 at Ravenna
Oct. 18 Shelton
Oct. 25 Nebraska Christian
Palmyra
Aug. 30 Nebraska Lutheran
Sept. 6 Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Sept. 20 at Southern
Sept. 27 Omaha Brownell Talbot
Oct. 4 at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Oct. 11 Nebraska City Lourdes
Oct. 18 at Weeping Water
Oct. 24 at Elmwood-Murdock
Perkins County
Aug. 30 at Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 6 Southwest
Sept. 13 at Hitchcock County
Sept. 26 at Morrill
Oct. 4 Kimball
Oct. 11 Sutherland
Oct. 18 at Bayard
Oct. 25 Hemingford
Ravenna
Aug. 30 Amherst
Sept. 6 at Cambridge
Sept. 13 Osceola-High Plains
Sept. 27 Fullerton
Oct. 4 at Shelton
Oct. 11 Palmer
Oct. 18 at Nebraska Christian
Oct. 25 at Heartland
Shelton
Sept. 6 Arcadia-Loup City
Sept. 13 at Alma
Sept. 20 Blue Hill
Sept. 27 at Nebraska Christian
Oct. 4 Ravenna
Oct. 11 Heartland
Oct. 18 at Palmer
Oct. 24 at Fullerton
South Loup
Aug. 30 at Sutherland
Sept. 6 Hemingford
Sept. 13 Ainsworth
Sept. 27 at Arcadia-Loup City
Oct. 4 Elm Creek
Oct. 19 at Ansley-Litchfield
Oct. 18 Burwell
Oct. 24 at Amherst
Southern
Aug. 30 Diller-Odell
Sept. 6 at Pawnee City
Sept. 20 Palmyra
Sept. 27 BDS
Oct. 4 at Thayer Central
Oct. 11 at Elmwood-Murdock
Oct. 18 Tri County
Oct. 24 at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Southwest
Sept. 6 at Perkins County
Sept. 13 Kimball
Sept. 20 at Sutherland
Sept. 27 Hitchcock County
Oct. 4 at Cambridge
Oct. 11 Arapahoe
Oct. 18 at Alma
Oct. 25 Dundy County-Stratton
Sutherland
Aug. 30 South Loup
Sept. 5 at Paxton
Sept. 20 Southwest
Sept. 27 at Bayard
Oct. 3 Hemingford
Oct. 11 at Perkins County
Oct. 18 Kimball
Oct. 24 at Morrill
Thayer Central
Aug. 30 at Nebraska Christian
Sept. 13 Nebraska Lutheran
Sept. 20 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Sept. 27 Weeping Water
Oct. 4 Southern
Oct. 11 at Tri County
Oct. 18 at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Oct. 25 BDS
Tri County
Aug. 30 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Sept. 6 Nebraska City Lourdes
Sept. 13 Pawnee City
Sept. 20 at Meridian
Sept. 27 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Oct. 4 at BDS
Oct. 11 Thayer Central
Oct. 18 at Southern
Wakefield
Aug. 30 Creighton
Sept. 13 at Howells-Dodge
Sept. 20 Norfolk Lutheran
Sept. 27 at Omaha Nation
Oct. 4 Homer
Oct. 11 West Point GACC
Oct. 18 at Winnebago
Oct. 25 at Wisner-Pilger
Weeping Water
Aug. 30 Omaha Nation
Sept. 6 at Heartland
Sept. 13 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Sept. 27 at Thayer Central
Oct. 4 Elmwood-Murdock
Oct. 11 at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Oct. 18 Palmyra
Oct. 24 at Nebraska City Lourdes
West Holt
Sept. 6 Burwell
Sept. 13 at Neligh-Oakdale
Sept. 20 Clearwater-Orchard
Sept. 26 at Ainsworth
Oct. 4 North Central
Oct. 11 at Boyd County
Oct. 18 at Creighton
Oct. 25 Niobrara/Verdigre
West Point GACC
Aug. 30 East Butler
Sept. 6 Howells-Dodge
Sept. 13 at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Sept. 27 at Wisner-Pilger
Oct. 4 Omaha Nation
Oct. 11 at Wakefield
Oct. 18 at Homer
Oct. 25 Winnebago
Winnebago
Aug. 30 Pender
Sept. 6 Norfolk Lutheran
Sept. 13 at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Sept. 27 at Homer
Oct. 4 Wisner-Pilger
Oct. 11 at Omaha Nation
Oct. 18 Wakefield
Oct. 25 at West Point GACC
Wisner-Pilger
Aug. 30 Cross County
Sept. 6 at East Butler
Sept. 20 at Madison
Sept. 27 West Point GACC
Oct. 4 at Winnebago
Oct. 11 Homer
Oct. 18 at Omaha Nation
Oct. 25 Wakefield
Eight Man-2
Allen
Aug. 30 Cedar Bluffs
Sept. 13 at Emerson-Hubbard
Sept. 20 at Winside
Sept. 27 Bloomfield
Oct. 4 at Hartington-Newcastle
Oct. 11 at Wausa
Oct. 18 Randolph
Oct. 24 Wynot
Anselmo-Merna
Aug. 29 Twin Loup
Sept. 6 at Mullen
Sept. 13 at Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 26 Elwood
Oct. 4 at Bertrand
Oct. 11 Overton
Oct. 18 at Pleasanton
Oct. 25 Loomis
Axtell
Aug. 30 at Loomis
Sept. 6 Pleasanton
Sept. 13 at Elwood
Sept. 20 at Brady
Sept. 27 at Kenesaw
Oct. 11 at Giltner
Oct. 18 Lawrence-Nelson
Oct. 25 Blue Hill
Bertrand
Aug. 30 Alma
Sept. 6 at Amherst
Sept. 20 Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 27 at Loomis
Oct. 4 Anselmo-Merna
Oct. 11 Elwood
Oct. 18 at Overton
Oct. 24 at Pleasanton
Bloomfield
Aug. 29 at Winside
Sept. 6 at O'Neill
Sept. 13 Stuart
Sept. 27 at Allen
Oct. 4 Wausa
Oct. 11 Randolph
Oct. 18 at Wynot
Oct. 24 Hartington-Newcastle
Blue Hill
Aug. 30 at Meridian
Sept. 6 Diller-Odell
Sept. 13 Loomis
Sept. 20 at Shelton
Oct. 4 Giltner
Oct. 11 Lawrence-Nelson
Oct. 18 at Kenesaw
Oct. 25 at Axtell
Brady
Aug. 30 Paxton
Sept. 13 at Leyton/Banner County
Sept. 20 Axtell
Sept. 27 Mullen
Oct. 4 at Wauneta-Palisade
Oct. 11 at Medicine Valley
Oct. 18 Sandhills/Thedford
Oct. 24 at Maxwell
Cedar Bluffs
Aug. 30 at Allen
Sept. 6 Omaha Brownell Talbot
Sept. 20 at Riverside
Sept. 27 Emerson-Hubbard
Oct. 4 at Pender
Oct. 11 Clarkson/Leigh
Oct. 18 at Omaha Christian
Oct. 25 Mead
Central Valley
Aug. 29 Riverside
Sept. 6 Giltner
Sept. 20 at Elgin/Pope John
Sept. 26 at Clearwater-Orchard
Oct. 3 Twin Loup
Oct. 11 O'Neill
Oct. 18 at CWCE
Oct. 24 at Stuart
Clarkson/Leigh
Aug. 30 at Howells-Dodge
Sept. 13 Humphrey St. Francis
Sept. 20 at Lincoln Parkview
Sept. 27 Pender
Oct. 4 Omaha Christian
Oct. 11 at Cedar Bluffs
Oct. 18 at Mead
Oct. 25 Emerson-Hubbard
Clearwater-Orchard
Aug. 30 at Neligh-Oakdale
Sept. 6 Creighton
Sept. 20 at West Holt
Sept. 26 Central Valley
Oct. 4 Stuart
Oct. 11 at Twin Loup
Oct. 18 O'Neill
Oct. 24 at CWCE
CWCE
Aug. 30 Hartington-Newcastle
Sept. 6 at Wausa
Sept. 13 at Elgin/Pope John
Sept. 27 Twin Loup
Oct. 3 at O'Neill
Oct. 11 at Stuart
Oct. 18 Central Valley
Oct. 24 Clearwater-Orchard
Diller-Odell
Aug. 30 at Southern
Sept. 6 at Blue Hill
Sept. 13 Lawrence-Nelson
Sept. 27 at Pawnee City
Oct. 4 Johnson-Brock
Oct. 11 at Falls City Sacred Heart
Oct. 18 Lincoln Parkview
Oct. 24 Meridian
Elgin/Pope John
Aug. 29 at Elkhorn Valley
Sept. 6 at Winside
Sept. 13 CWCE
Sept. 20 Central Valley
Sept. 27 at Plainview
Oct. 4 Riverside
Oct. 11 Humphrey St. Francis
Oct. 18 at Osmond
Elwood
Aug. 30 at Arapahoe
Sept. 6 Medicine Valley
Sept. 13 Axtell
Sept. 26 at Anselmo-Merna
Oct. 4 Pleasanton
Oct. 11 at Bertrand
Oct. 18 at Loomis
Oct. 24 Overton
Emerson-Hubbard
Aug. 30 at Homer
Sept. 13 Allen
Sept. 20 Plainview
Sept. 27 at Cedar Bluffs
Oct. 4 at Mead
Oct. 11 Omaha Christian
Oct. 18 Pender
Oct. 25 at Clarkson/Leigh
Falls City Sacred Heart
Aug. 30 at Nebraska City Lourdes
Sept. 6 at Lawrence-Nelson
Sept. 13 Omaha Christian
Sept. 27 Meridian
Oct. 4 at Lincoln Parkview
Oct. 11 Diller-Odell
Oct. 18 at Pawnee City
Oct. 24 Johnson-Brock
Franklin
Oct. 19 Kenesaw
Oct. 24 at Lawrence-Nelson
Garden County
Aug. 30 at Kimball
Sept. 6 Bayard
Sept. 13 at Mullen
Sept. 19 at Maxwell
Sept. 27 Leyton/Banner County
Oct. 4 at Paxton
Oct. 11 Wauneta-Palisade
Oct. 18 Medicine Valley
Giltner
Aug. 30 Heartland
Sept. 6 at Central Valley
Sept. 13 at Paxton
Sept. 20 Humphrey St. Francis
Sept. 28 Lawrence-Nelson
Oct. 4 at Blue Hill
Oct. 11 Axtell
Oct. 24 at Kenesaw
Hartington-Newcastle
Aug. 30 at CWCE
Sept. 6 Niobrara/Verdigre
Sept. 13 Winside
Sept. 26 at Randolph
Oct. 4 Allen
Oct. 11 Wynot
Oct. 18 at Wausa
Oct. 24 at Bloomfield
Humphrey St. Francis
Sept. 6 Wynot
Sept. 13 at Clarkson/Leigh
Sept. 20 at Giltner
Sept. 27 Osmond
Oct. 4 Winside
Oct. 11 at Elgin/Pope John
Oct. 18 at Riverside
Oct. 25 Plainview
Johnson-Brock
Aug. 30 Elmwood-Murdock
Sept. 6 at Mead
Sept. 20 at Lawrence-Nelson
Sept. 27 Lincoln Parkview
Oct. 4 at Diller-Odell
Oct. 11 Pawnee City
Oct. 18 Meridian
Oct. 24 at Falls City Sacred Heart
Kenesaw
Sept. 6 Overton
Sept. 13 at Pleasanton
Sept. 20 at Twin Loup
Sept. 27 Axtell
Oct. 4 at Lawrence-Nelson
Oct. 19 at Franklin
Oct. 18 Blue Hill
Oct. 24 Giltner
Lawrence-Nelson
Sept. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart
Sept. 13 at Diller-Odell
Sept. 20 Johnson-Brock
Sept. 28 at Giltner
Oct. 4 Kenesaw
Oct. 11 at Blue Hill
Oct. 18 at Axtell
Oct. 24 Franklin
Leyton/Banner County
Aug. 30 Bayard
Sept. 6 at Morrill
Sept. 13 Brady
Sept. 19 at Medicine Valley
Sept. 27 at Garden County
Oct. 11 at Maxwell
Oct. 17 Paxton
Oct. 25 at Wauneta-Palisade
Loomis
Aug. 30 Axtell
Sept. 6 Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 13 at Blue Hill
Sept. 27 Bertrand
Oct. 4 at Overton
Oct. 11 Pleasanton
Oct. 18 Elwood
Oct. 25 at Anselmo-Merna
Maxwell
Aug. 30 Morrill
Sept. 13 at Overton
Sept. 19 Garden County
Sept. 27 Medicine Valley
Oct. 4 at Sandhills/Thedford
Oct. 11 Leyton/Banner County
Oct. 18 at Mullen
Oct. 24 Brady
Mead
Aug. 30 at Lincoln Parkview
Sept. 6 Johnson-Brock
Sept. 13 Elmwood-Murdock
Sept. 27 at Omaha Christian
Oct. 4 Emerson-Hubbard
Oct. 11 at Pender
Oct. 18 Clarkson/Leigh
Oct. 25 at Cedar Bluffs
Medicine Valley
Sept. 6 at Elwood
Sept. 12 Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 19 Leyton/Banner County
Sept. 27 at Maxwell
Oct. 4 at Mullen
Oct. 11 Brady
Oct. 18 at Garden County
Oct. 24 Sandhills/Thedford
Meridian
Aug. 30 Blue Hill
Sept. 6 at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Sept. 20 Tri County
Sept. 27 at Falls City Sacred Heart
Oct. 4 Pawnee City
Oct. 11 Lincoln Parkview
Oct. 18 at Johnson-Brock
Oct. 24 at Diller-Odell
Mullen
Aug. 30 at Hemingford
Sept. 6 Anselmo-Merna
Sept. 13 Garden County
Sept. 27 at Brady
Oct. 4 Medicine Valley
Oct. 19 at Sandhills/Thedford
Oct. 18 Maxwell
Oct. 24 at Paxton
Omaha Christian
Aug. 30 at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Sept. 6 Lincoln Parkview
Sept. 13 at Falls City Sacred Heart
Sept. 27 Mead
Oct. 4 at Clarkson/Leigh
Oct. 11 at Emerson-Hubbard
Oct. 18 Cedar Bluffs
Oct. 24 Pender
Osmond
Aug. 30 Wausa
Sept. 13 at Wynot
Sept. 20 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Sept. 27 at Humphrey St. Francis
Oct. 4 Plainview
Oct. 11 at Winside
Oct. 18 Elgin/Pope John
Oct. 24 at Riverside
Overton
Aug. 30 Elm Creek
Sept. 6 at Kenesaw
Sept. 13 Maxwell
Sept. 27 at Pleasanton
Oct. 4 Loomis
Oct. 11 at Anselmo-Merna
Oct. 18 Bertrand
Oct. 24 at Elwood
Lincoln Parkview
Aug. 30 Mead
Sept. 6 at Omaha Christian
Sept. 20 Clarkson/Leigh
Sept. 27 at Johnson-Brock
Oct. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart
Oct. 11 at Meridian
Oct. 18 at Diller-Odell
Oct. 25 Pawnee City
Pawnee City
Aug. 30 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Sept. 6 Southern
Sept. 13 at Tri County
Sept. 27 Diller-Odell
Oct. 4 at Meridian
Oct. 11 at Johnson-Brock
Oct. 18 Falls City Sacred Heart
Oct. 25 at Lincoln Parkview
Six Man
Arthur County
Aug. 29 at Hyannis
Sept. 6 Cody-Kilgore
Sept. 13 at McPherson County/Stapleton
Sept. 27 Creek Valley
Oct. 4 at South Platte
Oct. 11 Minatare
Oct. 18 Crawford
Oct. 25 at Potter-Dix
Cody-Kilgore
Aug. 30 McPherson County/Stapleton
Sept. 6 at Arthur County
Sept. 20 Minatare
Sept. 27 at Hay Springs
Oct. 4 Crawford
Oct. 11 at Hyannis
Oct. 18 Sioux County
Oct. 25 at South Platte
Crawford
Aug. 30 Edgemont, S.D.
Sept. 6 at Potter-Dix
Sept. 13 at Minatare
Sept. 27 Sioux County
Oct. 4 at Cody-Kilgore
Oct. 19 Hay Springs
Oct. 18 at Arthur County
Oct. 25 Hyannis
Creek Valley
Aug. 30 Eustis-Farnam
Sept. 6 at Hay Springs
Sept. 13 at Hyannis
Sept. 20 Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 27 at Arthur County
Oct. 4 Potter-Dix
Oct. 18 at South Platte
Oct. 25 Minatare
Deshler
Aug. 30 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Sept. 5 Wilcox-Hildreth
Sept. 20 at Eustis-Farnam
Sept. 27 Dorchester
Oct. 3 McCool Junction
Oct. 11 at Sterling
Oct. 18 Hampton
Oct. 25 at Lewiston
Dorchester
Aug. 30 at Walthill
Sept. 6 St. Edward
Sept. 13 at Hampton
Sept. 27 at Deshler
Oct. 4 Lewiston
Oct. 11 at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Oct. 18 McCool Junction
Oct. 25 Sterling
Elba
Aug. 30 at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Sept. 13 Eustis-Farnam
Sept. 20 Red Cloud
Sept. 27 at St. Edward
Oct. 4 Santee
Oct. 11 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Oct. 18 at Walthill
Oct. 25 at Spalding Academy
Eustis-Farnam
Aug. 30 at Creek Valley
Sept. 5 South Platte
Sept. 13 at Elba
Sept. 20 Deshler
Sept. 27 McPherson County/Stapleton
Oct. 3 at Maywood-Hayes Center
Oct. 11 at Wilcox-Hildreth
Oct. 24 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Hampton
Aug. 30 at McCool Junction
Sept. 6 Santee
Sept. 13 Dorchester
Sept. 27 at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Oct. 4 Red Cloud
Oct. 11 Silver Lake
Oct. 18 at Deshler
Oct. 25 at Harvard
Harvard
Aug. 30 Spalding Academy
Sept. 6 at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Sept. 13 at Silver Lake
Sept. 20 Sterling
Sept. 27 at Lewiston
Oct. 4 Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Oct. 11 at Red Cloud
Oct. 25 Hampton
Hay Springs
Aug. 30 Potter-Dix
Sept. 6 Creek Valley
Sept. 13 at South Platte
Sept. 27 Cody-Kilgore
Oct. 4 at Minatare
Oct. 19 at Crawford
Oct. 18 Hyannis
Oct. 25 at Sioux County
Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Sept. 6 at Spalding Academy
Sept. 13 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Sept. 20 at Santee
Sept. 27 Hampton
Oct. 4 at Harvard
Oct. 11 Dorchester
Oct. 18 Red Cloud
Oct. 25 at Silver Lake
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Aug. 30 Deshler
Sept. 6 at McCool Junction
Sept. 13 at Sterling
Sept. 27 Spalding Academy
Oct. 4 at Walthill
Oct. 11 at Elba
Oct. 18 St. Edward
Oct. 25 Santee
Hyannis
Aug. 29 Arthur County
Sept. 6 at McPherson County/Stapleton
Sept. 13 Creek Valley
Sept. 27 at Potter-Dix
Oct. 4 Sioux County
Oct. 11 Cody-Kilgore
Oct. 18 at Hay Springs
Oct. 25 at Crawford
Lewiston
Aug. 30 Silver Lake
Sept. 6 at Red Cloud
Sept. 13 at Walthill
Sept. 27 Harvard
Oct. 4 at Dorchester
Oct. 11 at McCool Junction
Oct. 18 Sterling
Oct. 25 Deshler
Maywood-Hayes Center
Aug. 30 South Platte
Sept. 6 at Silver Lake
Sept. 20 at Creek Valley
Sept. 27 Wilcox-Hildreth
Oct. 3 Eustis-Farnam
Oct. 11 at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Oct. 18 McPherson County/Stapleton
Oct. 25 at Red Cloud
McCool Junction
Aug. 30 Hampton
Sept. 6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Sept. 12 at Santee
Sept. 20 Silver Lake
Sept. 27 at Sterling
Oct. 3 at Deshler
Oct. 11 Lewiston
Oct. 18 at Dorchester
McPherson County/Stapleton
Aug. 30 at Cody-Kilgore
Sept. 6 Hyannis
Sept. 13 Arthur County
Sept. 27 at Eustis-Farnam
Oct. 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Oct. 11 at Sioux County
Oct. 18 at Maywood-Hayes Center
Oct. 25 Wilcox-Hildreth
Minatare
Aug. 30 at Sioux County
Sept. 13 Crawford
Sept. 20 at Cody-Kilgore
Sept. 27 South Platte
Oct. 4 Hay Springs
Oct. 11 at Arthur County
Oct. 18 Potter-Dix
Oct. 25 at Creek Valley
Potter-Dix
Aug. 30 at Hay Springs
Sept. 6 Crawford
Sept. 13 at Sioux County
Sept. 27 Hyannis
Oct. 4 at Creek Valley
Oct. 11 South Platte
Oct. 18 at Minatare
Oct. 25 Arthur County
Red Cloud
Aug. 30 at Wilcox-Hildreth
Sept. 6 Lewiston
Sept. 20 at Elba
Sept. 27 Silver Lake
Oct. 4 at Hampton
Oct. 11 Harvard
Oct. 18 at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Oct. 25 Maywood-Hayes Center
Santee
Sept. 6 at Hampton
Sept. 12 McCool Junction
Sept. 20 Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Sept. 27 Walthill
Oct. 4 at Elba
Oct. 11 at St. Edward
Oct. 17 Spalding Academy
Oct. 25 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Silver Lake
Aug. 30 at Lewiston
Sept. 6 Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 13 Harvard
Sept. 20 at McCool Junction
Sept. 27 at Red Cloud
Oct. 4 Wilcox-Hildreth
Oct. 11 at Hampton
Oct. 25 Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Sioux County
Aug. 30 Minatare
Sept. 6 at Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo.
Sept. 13 Potter-Dix
Sept. 27 at Crawford
Oct. 4 at Hyannis
Oct. 11 McPherson County/Stapleton
Oct. 18 at Cody-Kilgore
Oct. 25 Hay Springs
South Platte
Aug. 30 at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sept. 5 at Eustis-Farnam
Sept. 13 Hay Springs
Sept. 27 at Minatare
Oct. 4 Arthur County
Oct. 11 at Potter-Dix
Oct. 18 Creek Valley
Oct. 25 Cody-Kilgore
Spalding Academy
Aug. 30 at Harvard
Sept. 6 Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Sept. 20 at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Sept. 27 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Oct. 4 St. Edward
Oct. 11 Walthill
Oct. 17 at Santee
Oct. 25 Elba
St. Edward
Aug. 30 Sterling
Sept. 6 at Dorchester
Sept. 20 at Wilcox-Hildreth
Sept. 27 Elba
Oct. 4 at Spalding Academy
Oct. 11 Santee
Oct. 18 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Oct. 25 Walthill
Sterling
Aug. 30 at St. Edward
Sept. 6 Walthill
Sept. 13 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Sept. 20 at Harvard
Sept. 27 McCool Junction
Oct. 11 Deshler
Oct. 18 at Lewiston
Oct. 25 at Dorchester
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Aug. 30 Elba
Sept. 6 Harvard
Sept. 13 at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Sept. 20 Spalding Academy
Oct. 3 at McPherson County/Stapleton
Oct. 11 Maywood-Hayes Center
Oct. 18 at Wilcox-Hildreth
Oct. 24 at Eustis-Farnam
Walthill
Aug. 30 Dorchester
Sept. 6 at Sterling
Sept. 13 Lewiston
Sept. 27 at Santee
Oct. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Oct. 11 at Spalding Academy
Oct. 18 Elba
Oct. 25 at St. Edward
Wilcox-Hildreth
Aug. 30 Red Cloud
Sept. 5 at Deshler
Sept. 20 St. Edward
Sept. 27 at Maywood-Hayes Center
Oct. 4 at Silver Lake
Oct. 11 Eustis-Farnam
Oct. 18 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Oct. 25 at McPherson County/Stapleton
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
