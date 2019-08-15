Check out the 2019 Nebraska high school football schedule. For results, be sure to look at our prep scoreboard page.

* * *

Class A

Bellevue East

Aug. 30 at Omaha Westside

Sept. 6 Bellevue West

Sept. 13 Omaha Northwest

Sept. 20 at Papillion-La Vista

Sept. 27 Lincoln East

Oct. 4 Lincoln Southeast

Oct. 11 at Papillion-La Vista South

Oct. 17 Lincoln Northeast

Oct. 25 at Omaha North

Bellevue West

Aug. 30 at Lincoln High

Sept. 6 at Bellevue East

Sept. 13 Papillion-La Vista South

Sept. 20 Elkhorn South

Sept. 27 at Lincoln Pius X

Oct. 4 Norfolk

Oct. 11 at Omaha South

Oct. 18 Omaha North

Oct. 25 Omaha Central

Columbus

Aug. 30 Norfolk

Sept. 6 at North Platte

Sept. 13 Elkhorn

Sept. 20 at Fremont

Sept. 27 Elkhorn South

Oct. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep

Oct. 11 at Millard South

Oct. 18 Omaha Westside

Oct. 25 at Omaha Northwest

Elkhorn

Aug. 30 Elkhorn South

Sept. 6 at Norfolk

Sept. 13 at Columbus

Sept. 20 Lincoln Southwest

Sept. 27 Omaha Burke

Oct. 3 at Millard North

Oct. 19 Gretna

Oct. 18 at Papillion-La Vista

Oct. 25 Fremont

Elkhorn South

Aug. 30 at Elkhorn

Sept. 6 Millard North

Sept. 13 Lincoln North Star

Sept. 20 at Bellevue West

Sept. 27 at Columbus

Oct. 4 Millard South

Oct. 11 Omaha Westside

Oct. 18 at Omaha Northwest

Oct. 25 at Omaha Creighton Prep

Fremont

Aug. 30 Lincoln Northeas

Sept. 6 at Omaha Benson

Sept. 13 at North Platte

Sept. 20 Columbus

Sept. 27 Millard North

Oct. 4 at Papillion-La Vista

Oct. 11 Omaha Burke

Oct. 18 at Gretna

Oct. 25 at Elkhorn

Grand Island

Aug. 30 at Kearney

Sept. 6 Lincoln High

Sept. 13 at Papillion-La Vista

Sept. 20 North Platte

Sept. 27 at Lincoln North Star

Oct. 4 Omaha Bryan

Oct. 11 Millard West

Oct. 18 at Lincoln Southwest

Oct. 25 at Lincoln East

Gretna

Aug. 29 at Millard South

Sept. 6 at Papillion-La Vista South

Sept. 13 at Lincoln Pius X

Sept. 20 Omaha Westside

Sept. 27 Papillion-La Vista

Oct. 4 at Omaha Burke

Oct. 19 at Elkhorn

Oct. 18 Fremont

Oct. 25 at Millard North

Kearney 

Aug. 30 Grand Island

Sept. 6 at Lincoln North Star

Sept. 13 at Norfolk

Sept. 20 Papillion-La Vista South

Sept. 26 at Omaha Benson

Oct. 4 at Millard West

Oct. 11 Lincoln Southwest

Oct. 18 Lincoln High

Oct. 25 at North Platte

Lincoln East 

Aug. 30 at Lincoln Pius X

Sept. 6 at Lincoln Northeast

Sept. 13 Lincoln Southwest

Sept. 20 Lincoln Southeast

Sept. 27 at Bellevue East

Oct. 3 Lincoln North Star

Oct. 11 at Omaha Bryan

Oct. 17 at Millard West

Oct. 25 Grand Island

Lincoln High

Aug. 30 Bellevue West

Sept. 6 at Grand Island

Sept. 13 Omaha Creighton Prep

Sept. 20 Lincoln Pius X

Sept. 27 at Omaha Central

Oct. 4 at North Platte

Oct. 11 Omaha Benson

Oct. 18 at Kearney

Oct. 24 Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln North Star

Aug. 30 at Lincoln Southwest

Sept. 6 Kearney

Sept. 13 at Elkhorn South

Sept. 20 at Omaha South

Sept. 27 Grand Island

Oct. 3 at Lincoln East

Oct. 11 North Platte

Oct. 18 at Omaha Bryan

Oct. 25 Millard West

Lincoln Northeast

Aug. 30 at Fremont

Sept. 6 Lincoln East

Sept. 13 at Omaha Bryan

Sept. 19 Norfolk

Sept. 27 at Papillion-La Vista South

Oct. 4 Omaha South

Oct. 11 Omaha North

Oct. 17 at Bellevue East

Oct. 25 Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Pius X

Aug. 30 Lincoln East

Sept. 5 at Millard South

Sept. 13 Gretna

Sept. 20 at Lincoln High

Sept. 27 Bellevue West

Oct. 4 at Omaha Central

Oct. 11 Lincoln Southeast

Oct. 18 Norfolk

Oct. 25 at Omaha South

Lincoln Southeast

Aug. 29 Omaha Burke

Sept. 6 at Lincoln Southwest

Sept. 13 Omaha Westside

Sept. 20 at Lincoln East

Sept. 26 Omaha North

Oct. 4 at Bellevue East

Oct. 11 at Lincoln Pius X

Oct. 18 Papillion-La Vista South

Oct. 25 at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Southwest

Aug. 30 Lincoln North Star

Sept. 6 Lincoln Southeast

Sept. 13 at Lincoln East

Sept. 20 at Elkhorn

Sept. 27 North Platte

Oct. 4 Omaha Benson

Oct. 11 at Kearney

Oct. 18 Grand Island

Oct. 24 at Lincoln High

Millard North

Aug. 30 at Millard West

Sept. 6 at Elkhorn South

Sept. 13 Millard South

Sept. 19 at Omaha Creighton Prep

Sept. 27 at Fremont

Oct. 3 Elkhorn

Oct. 19 Papillion-La Vista

Oct. 18 at Omaha Burke

Oct. 25 Gretna

Millard South

Aug. 29 Gretna

Sept. 5 Lincoln Pius X

Sept. 13 at Millard North

Sept. 20 Millard West

Sept. 27 at Omaha Northwest

Oct. 4 at Elkhorn South

Oct. 11 Columbus

Oct. 18 Omaha Creighton Prep

Oct. 24 at Omaha Westside

Millard West

Aug. 30 Millard North

Sept. 6 Omaha Burke

Sept. 13 at Omaha North

Sept. 20 at Millard South

Sept. 26 Omaha Bryan

Oct. 4 Kearney

Oct. 11 at Grand Island

Oct. 17 Lincoln East

Oct. 25 at Lincoln North Star

Norfolk

Aug. 30 at Columbus

Sept. 6 Elkhorn

Sept. 13 Kearney

Sept. 19 at Lincoln Northeast

Sept. 26 Omaha South

Oct. 4 at Bellevue West

Oct. 11 Omaha Central

Oct. 18 at Lincoln Pius X

Oct. 25 at Omaha Benson

North Platte

Aug. 30 at Scottsbluff

Sept. 6 Columbus

Sept. 13 Fremont

Sept. 20 at Grand Island

Sept. 27 at Lincoln Southwest

Oct. 4 Lincoln High

Oct. 11 at Lincoln North Star

Oct. 18 at Omaha Benson

Oct. 25 Kearney

Omaha Benson

Aug. 30 at Omaha Central

Sept. 6 Fremont

Sept. 13 Omaha South

Sept. 20 at Omaha Northwest

Sept. 26 Kearney

Oct. 4 at Lincoln Southwest

Oct. 11 at Lincoln High

Oct. 18 North Platte

Oct. 25 Norfolk

Omaha Bryan

Aug. 30 South Sioux City

Sept. 6 at Omaha South

Sept. 13 Lincoln Northeast

Sept. 20 Omaha Central

Sept. 26 at Millard West

Oct. 4 at Grand Island

Oct. 11 Lincoln East

Oct. 18 Lincoln North Star

Oct. 24 at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Burke

Aug. 29 at Lincoln Southeast

Sept. 6 at Millard West

Sept. 13 Omaha Central

Sept. 20 Omaha North

Sept. 27 at Elkhorn

Oct. 4 Gretna

Oct. 11 at Fremont

Oct. 18 Millard North

Oct. 25 at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha Central

Aug. 30 Omaha Benson

Sept. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep

Sept. 13 at Omaha Burke

Sept. 20 at Omaha Bryan

Sept. 27 Lincoln High

Oct. 4 Lincoln Pius X

Oct. 11 at Norfolk

Oct. 18 Omaha South

Oct. 25 at Bellevue West

Omaha Creighton Prep

Aug. 30 Omaha North

Sept. 6 at Omaha Central

Sept. 13 at Lincoln High

Sept. 19 Millard North

Sept. 27 at Omaha Westside

Oct. 4 at Columbus

Oct. 11 Omaha Northwest

Oct. 18 at Millard South

Oct. 25 Elkhorn South

Omaha North

Aug. 30 at Omaha Creighton Prep

Sept. 6 Omaha Northwest

Sept. 13 Millard West

Sept. 20 at Omaha Burke

Sept. 26 at Lincoln Southeast

Oct. 4 Papillion-La Vista South

Oct. 11 at Lincoln Northeast

Oct. 18 at Bellevue West

Oct. 25 Bellevue East

Omaha Northwest

Aug. 30 Omaha South

Sept. 6 at Omaha North

Sept. 13 at Bellevue East

Sept. 20 Omaha Benson

Sept. 27 Millard South

Oct. 4 at Omaha Westside

Oct. 11 at Omaha Creighton Prep

Oct. 18 Elkhorn South

Oct. 25 Columbus

Omaha South

Aug. 30 at Omaha Northwest

Sept. 6 Omaha Bryan

Sept. 13 at Omaha Benson

Sept. 20 Lincoln North Star

Sept. 26 at Norfolk

Oct. 4 at Lincoln Northeast

Oct. 11 Bellevue West

Oct. 18 at Omaha Central

Oct. 25 Lincoln Pius X

Omaha Westside

Aug. 30 Bellevue East

Sept. 6 Papillion-La Vista

Sept. 13 at Lincoln Southeast

Sept. 20 at Gretna

Sept. 27 Omaha Creighton Prep

Oct. 4 Omaha Northwest

Oct. 11 at Elkhorn South

Oct. 18 at Columbus

Oct. 24 Millard South

Papillion-La Vista

Aug. 29 at Papillion-La Vista South 

Sept. 6 at Omaha Westside 

Sept. 13 Grand Island 

Sept. 20 Bellevue East 

Sept. 27 at Gretna 

Oct. 4 Fremont 

Oct. 19 at Millard North

Oct. 18 Elkhorn

Oct. 25 Omaha Burke

Papillion-La Vista South

Aug. 29 Papillion-La Vista

Sept. 6 Gretna

Sept. 13 at Bellevue West

Sept. 20 at Kearney

Sept. 27 Lincoln Northeast

Oct. 4 at Omaha North

Oct. 11 Bellevue East 

Oct. 18 at Lincoln Southeast

Oct. 24 Omaha Bryan

Class B

Alliance

Aug. 30 at York

Sept. 6 Chadron

Sept. 13 Hastings

Sept. 20 at Brush, Colo.

Sept. 27 Chase County

Oct. 4 at McCook

Oct. 11 Gering

Oct. 18 at Scottsbluff

Oct. 25 Lexington

Beatrice

Aug. 30 at Norris

Sept. 6 Plattsmouth

Sept. 12 at Ralston

Sept. 20 McCook

Sept. 27 at York

Oct. 4 Northwest

Oct. 11 at Crete

Oct. 18 at Hastings

Oct. 25 Seward

Bennington

Aug. 30 at Omaha Skutt

Sept. 6 Waverly

Sept. 13 Norris

Sept. 20 at Seward

Sept. 26 Omaha Roncalli

Oct. 4 at South Sioux City

Oct. 11 Schuyler

Oct. 18 Blair

Oct. 25 at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Blair

Aug. 30 at Plattsmouth

Sept. 6 York

Sept. 13 at Omaha Skutt

Sept. 20 at Norris

Sept. 27 South Sioux City

Oct. 4 Schuyler

Oct. 11 at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Oct. 18 at Bennington

Oct. 25 Omaha Roncalli

Crete

Aug. 30 at Lexington

Sept. 6 Norris

Sept. 13 at Plattsmouth

Sept. 20 South Sioux City

Sept. 27 Hastings

Oct. 4 at Seward

Oct. 11 Beatrice

Oct. 18 at Grand Island Northwest

Oct. 25 York

Gering

Aug. 30 Grand Island Northwest

Sept. 6 at Seward

Sept. 13 Torrington, Wyo.

Sept. 20 at Hastings

Sept. 27 Scottsbluff

Oct. 4 at Lexington

Oct. 11 at Alliance

Oct. 18 McCook

Oct. 25 at Chadron

Omaha Gross

Aug. 30 at Omaha Roncalli

Sept. 6 Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Sept. 13 at South Sioux City

Sept. 20 at Schuyler

Sept. 27 Ralston

Oct. 4 Waverly

Oct. 11 at Norris

Oct. 18 at Omaha Skutt

Oct. 25 Plattsmouth

Hastings

Aug. 30 at McCook

Sept. 6 Scottsbluff

Sept. 13 at Alliance

Sept. 20 Gering

Sept. 27 at Crete

Oct. 4 York

Oct. 11 at Seward

Oct. 18 Beatrice

Oct. 25 Grand Island Northwest

Lexington

Aug. 30 Crete

Sept. 6 at Schuyler

Sept. 13 Seward

Sept. 20 at Waverly

Sept. 27 McCook

Oct. 4 Gering

Oct. 11 at Scottsbluff

Oct. 18 Cozad

Oct. 25 at Alliance

McCook

Aug. 30 Hastings

Sept. 6 at Grand Island Northwest

Sept. 13 York

Sept. 20 at Beatrice

Sept. 27 at Lexington

Oct. 4 Alliance

Oct. 11 Holdrege

Oct. 18 at Gering

Oct. 25 Scottsbluff

Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Aug. 30 at Ralston

Sept. 6 at Omaha Gross

Sept. 13 Omaha Concordia

Sept. 20 Plattsmouth

Sept. 27 at Schuyler

Oct. 4 at Omaha Roncalli

Oct. 11 Blair

Oct. 18 at South Sioux City

Oct. 25 Bennington

Norris

Aug. 30 Beatrice

Sept. 6 at Crete

Sept. 13 at Bennington

Sept. 20 Blair

Sept. 27 Waverly

Oct. 4 at Plattsmouth

Oct. 11 Omaha Gross

Oct. 18 Ralston

Oct. 25 at Omaha Skutt

Grand Island Northwest

Aug. 30 at Gering

Sept. 6 McCook

Sept. 13 Scottsbluff

Sept. 20 at Aurora

Sept. 27 Seward

Oct. 4 at Beatrice

Oct. 11 at York

Oct. 18 Crete

Oct. 25 at Hastings

Omaha Roncalli

Aug. 30 Omaha Gross

Sept. 6 Omaha Skutt

Sept. 13 at Waverly

Sept. 20 Ralston

Sept. 26 at Bennington

Oct. 4 Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Oct. 11 South Sioux City

Oct. 18 at Schuyler

Oct. 25 at Blair

Omaha Skutt

Aug. 30 Bennington

Sept. 6 at Omaha Roncalli

Sept. 13 Blair

Sept. 20 at York

Sept. 27 Plattsmouth

Oct. 4 at Ralston

Oct. 11 at Waverly

Oct. 18 Omaha Gross

Oct. 25 Norris

Plattsmouth

Aug. 30 Blair

Sept. 6 at Beatrice

Sept. 13 Crete

Sept. 20 at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Sept. 27 at Omaha Skutt

Oct. 4 Norris

Oct. 11 at Ralston

Oct. 18 Waverly

Oct. 25 at Omaha Gross

Ralston

Aug. 30 Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Sept. 6 at South Sioux City

Sept. 12 Beatrice

Sept. 20 at Omaha Roncalli

Sept. 27 at Omaha Gross

Oct. 4 Omaha Skutt

Oct. 11 Plattsmouth

Oct. 18 at Norris

Oct. 25 at Waverly

Schuyler

Aug. 30 at Nebraska City

Sept. 6 Lexington

Sept. 13 at Douglas County West

Sept. 20 Omaha Gross

Sept. 27 Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Oct. 4 at Blair

Oct. 11 at Bennington

Oct. 18 Omaha Roncalli

Oct. 25 South Sioux City

Scottsbluff

Aug. 30 North Platte

Sept. 6 at Hastings

Sept. 13 at Northwest

Sept. 20 Sterling, Colo.

Sept. 27 at Gering

Oct. 4 at Sidney

Oct. 11 Lexington

Oct. 18 Alliance

Oct. 25 at McCook

Seward

Aug. 30 at Waverly

Sept. 6 Gering

Sept. 13 at Lexington

Sept. 20 Bennington

Sept. 27 at Grand Island Northwest

Oct. 4 Crete

Oct. 11 Hastings

Oct. 18 at York

Oct. 25 at Beatrice

South Sioux City

Aug. 30 at Omaha Bryan

Sept. 6 Ralston

Sept. 13 Omaha Gross

Sept. 20 at Crete

Sept. 27 at Blair

Oct. 4 Bennington

Oct. 11 at Omaha Roncalli

Oct. 18 Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Oct. 25 at Schuyler

Waverly

Aug. 30 Seward

Sept. 6 at Bennington

Sept. 13 Omaha Roncalli

Sept. 20 Lexington

Sept. 27 at Norris

Oct. 4 at Omaha Gross

Oct. 11 Omaha Skutt

Oct. 18 at Plattsmouth

Oct. 25 Ralston

York

Aug. 30 Alliance

Sept. 6 at Blair

Sept. 13 at McCook

Sept. 20 Omaha Skutt

Sept. 27 Beatrice

Oct. 4 at Hastings

Oct. 11 Grand Island Northwest

Oct. 18 Seward

Oct. 25 at Crete

Class C-1

Adams Central

Aug. 30 Aurora

Sept. 6 at Milford

Sept. 13 Lincoln Lutheran

Sept. 20 at Gothenburg

Sept. 27 Ord

Oct. 4 at Holdrege

Oct. 11 Minden

Oct. 18 at Kearney Catholic

Oct. 25 Cozad

Arlington

Aug. 30 West Point-Beemer

Sept. 6 at Pierce

Sept. 13 Wayne

Sept. 20 at Boone Central

Sept. 27 at Omaha Concordia

Oct. 4 Fort Calhoun

Oct. 11 at Boys Town

Oct. 18 Platteview

Oct. 25 at Douglas County West

Ashland-Greenwood

Aug. 30 Fort Calhoun

Sept. 6 at Platteview

Sept. 13 Fairbury

Sept. 20 at Boys Town

Sept. 27 Auburn

Oct. 4 at Falls City

Oct. 11 Lincoln Christian

Oct. 18 Nebraska City

Oct. 25 at Lincoln Lutheran

Auburn

Aug. 30 Fairbury

Sept. 6 at Fort Calhoun

Sept. 13 at Milford

Sept. 20 Omaha Concordia

Sept. 27 at Ashland-Greenwood

Oct. 4 Nebraska City

Oct. 11 at Lincoln Lutheran

Oct. 18 at Lincoln Christian

Oct. 25 Falls City

Aurora

Aug. 30 at Adams Central

Sept. 6 Kearney Catholic

Sept. 13 at Wahoo

Sept. 20 Northwest

Sept. 27 at Fairbury

Oct. 4 Fillmore Central

Oct. 11 Boone Central

Oct. 18 at Milford

Oct. 25 Central City

Boone Central

Aug. 30 at O'Neill

Sept. 6 Ord

Sept. 13 at Columbus Lakeview

Sept. 20 Arlington

Sept. 27 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Oct. 4 West Point-Beemer

Oct. 11 at Aurora

Oct. 18 at Wayne

Oct. 24 Pierce

Boys Town

Aug. 30 Wahoo Neumann

Sept. 6 at West Point-Beemer

Sept. 13 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Sept. 20 Ashland-Greenwood

Sept. 27 at Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 at Platteview

Oct. 11 Arlington

Oct. 18 Douglas County West

Oct. 24 at Omaha Concordia

Broken Bow

Aug. 30 at Kearney Catholic

Sept. 6 Minden

Sept. 13 at Ogallala

Sept. 20 Chadron

Sept. 27 at Valentine

Oct. 4 Gothenburg

Oct. 11 at Ord

Oct. 18 O'Neill

Oct. 24 at Centura

Central City

Aug. 30 St. Paul

Sept. 6 at Columbus Scotus

Sept. 13 at O'Neill

Sept. 20 Ord

Sept. 27 Milford

Oct. 4 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Oct. 11 at Fairbury

Oct. 18 Fillmore Central

Oct. 25 at Aurora

Chadron

Aug. 30 Gordon-Rushville

Sept. 6 at Alliance

Sept. 13 Valentine

Sept. 20 at Broken Bow

Sept. 27 Sidney

Oct. 4 at Ogallala

Oct. 11 Chase County

Oct. 18 at Mitchell

Oct. 25 Gering

Chase County

Aug. 30 at Gothenburg

Sept. 6 North Platte St. Patrick's

Sept. 13 at Cozad

Sept. 20 Holdrege

Sept. 27 at Alliance

Oct. 4 Mitchell

Oct. 11 at Chadron

Oct. 18 Sidney

Oct. 25 at Ogallala

Columbus Lakeview

Aug. 30 at Fillmore Central

Sept. 6 Douglas County West

Sept. 13 Boone Central

Sept. 20 at Wayne

Sept. 27 Wahoo Neumann

Oct. 4 at Pierce

Oct. 11 at Columbus Scotus

Oct. 18 Wahoo

Oct. 25 at Raymond Central

Columbus Scotus

Aug. 30 at David City Aquinas

Sept. 6 Central City

Sept. 13 at West Point-Beemer

Sept. 20 Pierce

Sept. 26 Raymond Central

Oct. 4 at Wahoo Neumann

Oct. 11 Columbus Lakeview

Oct. 18 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Oct. 25 at Wahoo

Cozad

Aug. 30 at Ord

Sept. 6 Gothenburg

Sept. 13 Chase County

Sept. 20 at Sidney

Sept. 27 Holdrege

Oct. 4 at Minden

Oct. 11 Kearney Catholic

Oct. 18 at Lexington

Oct. 25 at Adams Central

Douglas County West

Aug. 30 Raymond Central

Sept. 6 at Columbus Lakeview

Sept. 13 Schuyler

Sept. 20 West Point-Beemer

Sept. 27 at Platteview

Oct. 4 Omaha Concordia

Oct. 11 at Fort Calhoun

Oct. 18 at Boys Town

Oct. 25 Arlington

Fairbury

Aug. 30 at Auburn

Sept. 6 Beloit, Kan.

Sept. 13 at Ashland-Greenwood

Sept. 20 at Falls City

Sept. 27 Aurora

Oct. 4 at Milford

Oct. 11 Central City

Oct. 18 Sandy Creek

Oct. 25 at Fillmore Central

Falls City

Aug. 30 Milford

Sept. 6 at Raymond Central

Sept. 13 Syracuse

Sept. 20 Fairbury

Sept. 27 at Lincoln Christian

Oct. 4 Ashland-Greenwood

Oct. 11 at Nebraska City

Oct. 18 Lincoln Lutheran

Oct. 25 at Auburn

Fillmore Central

Aug. 30 Columbus Lakeview

Sept. 6 at Holdrege

Sept. 13 at Sandy Creek

Sept. 20 Minden

Sept. 27 Superior

Oct. 4 at Aurora

Oct. 11 Milford

Oct. 18 at Central City

Oct. 25 Fairbury

Fort Calhoun

Aug. 30 at Ashland-Greenwood

Sept. 6 Auburn

Sept. 13 Wahoo Neumann

Sept. 20 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Sept. 27 Boys Town

Oct. 4 at Arlington

Oct. 11 Douglas County West

Oct. 18 Omaha Concordia

Oct. 25 at Platteview

Gothenburg

Aug. 30 Chase County

Sept. 6 at Cozad

Sept. 13 at Holdrege

Sept. 20 Adams Central

Sept. 27 at O'Neill

Oct. 4 at Broken Bow

Oct. 11 Valentine

Oct. 18 at Ogallala

Oct. 24 Ord

Holdrege

Aug. 30 at Ogallala

Sept. 6 Fillmore Central

Sept. 13 Gothenburg

Sept. 20 at Chase County

Sept. 27 at Cozad

Oct. 4 Adams Central

Oct. 11 at McCook

Oct. 18 at Minden

Oct. 25 Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic

Aug. 30 Broken Bow

Sept. 6 at Aurora

Sept. 13 at Lincoln Christian

Sept. 20 Ogallala

Sept. 27 Minden

Oct. 4 at Sutton

Oct. 11 at Cozad

Oct. 18 Adams Central

Oct. 25 at Holdrege

Lincoln Christian

Aug. 30 Platteview

Sept. 6 at Omaha Concordia

Sept. 13 Kearney Catholic

Sept. 20 at Wahoo Neumann

Sept. 27 Falls City

Oct. 4 at Lincoln Lutheran

Oct. 11 at Ashland-Greenwood

Oct. 18 Auburn

Oct. 25 at Nebraska City

Lincoln Lutheran

Aug. 30 Omaha Concordia

Sept. 6 at Wahoo Neumann

Sept. 13 at Adams Central

Sept. 20 Milford

Sept. 27 at Nebraska City

Oct. 4 Lincoln Christian

Oct. 11 Auburn

Oct. 18 at Falls City

Oct. 25 Ashland-Greenwood

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Aug. 30 Fremont Bergan

Sept. 6 at North Bend

Sept. 13 at Boys Town

Sept. 20 Fort Calhoun

Sept. 27 Boone Central

Oct. 4 at Wayne

Oct. 11 Pierce

Oct. 18 Columbus Scotus

Oct. 25 at West Point-Beemer

Milford

Aug. 30 at Falls City

Sept. 6 Adams Central

Sept. 13 Auburn

Sept. 20 at Lincoln Lutheran

Sept. 27 at Central City

Oct. 4 Fairbury

Oct. 11 at Fillmore Central

Oct. 18 Aurora

Oct. 25 at Doniphan-Trumbull

Minden

Aug. 30 Gibbon

Sept. 6 at Broken Bow

Sept. 13 Sidney

Sept. 20 at Fillmore Central

Sept. 27 at Kearney Catholic

Oct. 4 Cozad

Oct. 11 at Adams Central

Oct. 18 Holdrege

Oct. 25 Southern Valley

Mitchell

Aug. 30 Valentine

Sept. 6 at Southeast Goshen, Wyo.

Sept. 13 Gordon-Rushville

Sept. 20 at Bridgeport

Sept. 27 Ogallala

Oct. 4 at Chase County

Oct. 11 North Platte St. Patrick's

Oct. 18 Chadron

Oct. 25 at Sidney

Nebraska City

Aug. 30 Schuyler

Sept. 6 Wahoo

Sept. 13 at Platteview

Sept. 20 at Raymond Central

Sept. 27 Lincoln Lutheran

Oct. 4 at Auburn

Oct. 11 Falls City

Oct. 18 at Ashland-Greenwood

Oct. 25 Lincoln Christian

Ogallala

Aug. 30 Holdrege

Sept. 6 at Valentine

Sept. 13 Broken Bow

Sept. 20 at Kearney Catholic

Sept. 27 at Mitchell

Oct. 4 Chadron

Oct. 11 at Sidney

Oct. 18 Gothenburg

Oct. 25 Chase County

Omaha Concordia

Aug. 30 at Lincoln Lutheran

Sept. 6 Lincoln Christian

Sept. 13 at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Sept. 20 at Auburn

Sept. 27 Arlington

Oct. 4 at Douglas County West

Oct. 11 Platteview

Oct. 18 at Fort Calhoun

Oct. 24 Boys Town

O'Neill

Aug. 30 Boone Central

Sept. 6 at Wayne

Sept. 13 Central City

Sept. 20 at Battle Creek

Sept. 27 Gothenburg

Oct. 4 at Ord

Oct. 11 St. Paul

Oct. 18 at Broken Bow

Oct. 24 Valentine

Ord

Aug. 30 Cozad

Sept. 6 at Boone Central

Sept. 13 Pierce

Sept. 20 at Central City

Sept. 27 at Adams Central

Oct. 4 O'Neill

Oct. 11 Broken Bow

Oct. 18 at Valentine

Oct. 24 at Gothenburg

Pierce

Aug. 30 at Norfolk Catholic

Sept. 6 Arlington

Sept. 13 at Ord

Sept. 20 at Columbus Scotus

Sept. 27 Wayne

Oct. 4 Columbus Lakeview

Oct. 11 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Oct. 18 West Point-Beemer

Oct. 24 at Boone Central

Platteview

Aug. 30 at Lincoln Christian

Sept. 6 Ashland-Greenwood

Sept. 13 Nebraska City

Sept. 20 at Wahoo

Sept. 27 Douglas County West

Oct. 4 Boys Town

Oct. 11 at Omaha Concordia

Oct. 18 at Arlington

Oct. 25 Fort Calhoun

Raymond Central

Aug. 30 at Douglas County West

Sept. 6 Falls City

Sept. 13 at Louisville

Sept. 20 Nebraska City

Sept. 26 at Columbus Scotus

Oct. 4 Wahoo

Oct. 11 at Hastings St. Cecilia

Oct. 18 at Wahoo Neumann

Oct. 25 Columbus Lakeview

Sidney

Aug. 30 Bridgeport

Sept. 6 at Gordon-Rushville

Sept. 13 at Minden

Sept. 20 Cozad

Sept. 27 at Chadron

Oct. 4 Scottsbluff

Oct. 11 Ogallala

Oct. 18 at Chase County

Oct. 25 Mitchell

Valentine

Aug. 30 at Mitchell

Sept. 6 Ogallala

Sept. 13 at Chadron

Sept. 20 at Winner, S.D.

Sept. 27 Broken Bow

Oct. 4 Gordon-Rushville

Oct. 11 at Gothenburg

Oct. 18 Ord

Oct. 24 at O'Neill

Wahoo

Aug. 30 Wayne

Sept. 6 at Nebraska City

Sept. 13 Aurora

Sept. 20 Platteview

Sept. 27 at West Point-Beemer

Oct. 4 at Raymond Central

Oct. 11 Wahoo Neumann

Oct. 18 at Columbus Lakeview

Oct. 25 Columbus Scotus

Wahoo Neumann

Aug. 30 at Boys Town

Sept. 6 Lincoln Lutheran

Sept. 13 at Fort Calhoun

Sept. 20 Lincoln Christian

Sept. 27 at Columbus Lakeview

Oct. 4 Columbus Scotus

Oct. 11 at Wahoo

Oct. 18 Raymond Central

Oct. 25 Wayne

Wayne

Aug. 30 at Wahoo

Sept. 6 O'Neill

Sept. 13 at Arlington

Sept. 20 Columbus Lakeview

Sept. 27 at Pierce

Oct. 4 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Oct. 11 at West Point-Beemer

Oct. 18 Boone Central

Oct. 25 at Wahoo Neumann

West Point-Beemer

Aug. 30 at Arlington

Sept. 6 Boys Town

Sept. 13 Columbus Scotus

Sept. 20 at Douglas County West

Sept. 27 Wahoo

Oct. 4 at Boone Central

Oct. 11 Wayne

Oct. 18 at Pierce

Oct. 25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Class C-2

Battle Creek

Aug. 30 at Shelby-Rising City

Sept. 6 Twin River

Sept. 13 at Centennial

Sept. 20 O'Neill

Sept. 27 Stanton

Oct. 4 at Ponca

Oct. 11 Norfolk Catholic

Oct. 18 at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Oct. 25 Crofton

Bridgeport

Aug. 30 at Sidney

Sept. 6 at Wood River

Sept. 13 Holyoke, Colo.

Sept. 20 Mitchell

Sept. 27 Gibbon

Oct. 4 at North Platte St. Patrick's

Oct. 11 at Southern Valley

Oct. 18 Gordon-Rushville

Oct. 25 Hershey

BRLD

Aug. 30 at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Sept. 6 Ponca

Sept. 13 Crofton

Sept. 20 at Norfolk Catholic

Sept. 27 at Yutan

Oct. 4 Tekamah-Herman

Oct. 11 at Louisville

Oct. 18 at Fremont Bergan

Oct. 25 Oakland-Craig

Centennial

Aug. 30 Syracuse

Sept. 6 at Malcolm

Sept. 13 Battle Creek

Sept. 20 at Sutton

Sept. 27 at David City Aquinas

Oct. 4 North Bend

Oct. 11 at Shelby-Rising City

Oct. 18 David City

Oct. 25 Twin River

Centura

Aug. 30 Twin River

Sept. 6 at Doniphan-Trumbull

Sept. 13 at Superior

Sept. 20 Hershey

Sept. 27 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Oct. 4 Wood River

Oct. 11 Gibbon

Oct. 18 at St. Paul

Oct. 24 Broken Bow

Conestoga

Aug. 30 Louisville

Sept. 6 at Yutan

Sept. 13 at David City

Sept. 20 Tekamah-Herman

Sept. 27 Johnson County

Oct. 4 at Syracuse

Oct. 11 Malcolm

Oct. 18 at Wilber-Clatonia

Oct. 25 Freeman

Crofton

Aug. 30 Oakland-Craig

Sept. 6 at Fremont Bergan

Sept. 13 at BRLD

Sept. 20 Twin River

Sept. 27 Norfolk Catholic

Oct. 4 at Stanton

Oct. 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic

Oct. 18 Ponca

Oct. 25 at Battle Creek

David City

Aug. 30 at Stanton

Sept. 6 at Syracuse

Sept. 13 Conestoga

Sept. 20 Hartington Cedar Catholic

Sept. 27 at Shelby-Rising City

Oct. 4 at David City Aquinas

Oct. 11 Twin River

Oct. 18 at Centennial

Oct. 25 North Bend

David City Aquinas

Aug. 30 Columbus Scotus

Sept. 6 Norfolk Catholic

Sept. 13 at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Sept. 20 at Ponca

Sept. 27 Centennial

Oct. 4 David City

Oct. 11 at North Bend

Oct. 18 at Twin River

Oct. 24 Shelby-Rising City

Doniphan-Trumbull

Aug. 30 Wood River

Sept. 6 Centura

Sept. 13 at Hershey

Sept. 20 at Southern Valley

Sept. 27 Sutton

Oct. 4 at Sandy Creek

Oct. 11 Superior

Oct. 18 at Hastings St. Cecilia

Oct. 25 Milford

Freeman

Aug. 30 Yutan

Sept. 6 at Hastings St. Cecilia

Sept. 13 Sutton

Sept. 20 Sandy Creek

Sept. 27 at Wilber-Clatonia

Oct. 4 Malcolm

Oct. 11 at Johnson County

Oct. 18 Syracuse

Oct. 25 at Conestoga

Fremont Bergan

Aug. 30 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Sept. 6 Crofton

Sept. 13 Wilber-Clatonia

Sept. 20 at Stanton

Sept. 27 at Louisville

Oct. 4 Yutan

Oct. 11 at Oakland-Craig

Oct. 18 BRLD

Oct. 25 Tekamah-Herman

Gibbon

Aug. 30 at Minden

Sept. 6 Hershey

Sept. 13 Hastings St. Cecilia

Sept. 20 at North Platte St. Patrick's

Sept. 27 at Bridgeport

Oct. 4 St. Paul

Oct. 11 at Centura

Oct. 18 Grand Island Central Catholic

Oct. 25 at Wood River

Gordon-Rushville

Aug. 30 at Chadron

Sept. 6 Sidney

Sept. 13 at Mitchell

Sept. 20 Bennett County, S.D.

Sept. 27 Southern Valley

Oct. 4 at Valentine

Oct. 11 Hershey

Oct. 18 at Bridgeport

Oct. 25 at North Platte St. Patrick's

Grand Island Central Catholic

Aug. 30 Malcolm

Sept. 6 at Superior

Sept. 13 North Platte St. Patrick's

Sept. 20 at North Bend

Sept. 27 Centura

Oct. 4 Central City

Oct. 11 at Wood River

Oct. 18 at Gibbon

Oct. 25 St. Paul

Hartington Cedar Catholic

Aug. 30 BRLD

Sept. 6 at Oakland-Craig

Sept. 13 David City Aquinas

Sept. 20 at David City

Sept. 27 Ponca

Oct. 4 at Norfolk Catholic

Oct. 11 at Crofton

Oct. 18 Battle Creek

Oct. 24 at Stanton

Hastings St. Cecilia

Aug. 30 at Hershey

Sept. 6 Freeman

Sept. 13 at Gibbon

Sept. 20 at Wood River

Sept. 27 Sandy Creek

Oct. 4 at Superior

Oct. 11 Raymond Central

Oct. 18 Doniphan-Trumbull

Oct. 25 at Sutton

Hershey

Aug. 30 Hastings St. Cecilia

Sept. 6 at Gibbon

Sept. 13 Doniphan-Trumbull

Sept. 20 at Centura

Sept. 27 North Platte St. Patrick's

Oct. 4 Southern Valley

Oct. 11 at Gordon-Rushville

Oct. 18 Wood River

Oct. 25 at Bridgeport

Johnson County

Aug. 30 North Bend

Sept. 6 at Louisville

Sept. 13 Shelby-Rising City

Sept. 20 Yutan

Sept. 27 at Conestoga

Oct. 4 Wilber-Clatonia

Oct. 11 Freeman

Oct. 18 at Malcolm

Oct. 25 at Syracuse

Louisville

Aug. 30 at Conestoga

Sept. 6 Johnson County

Sept. 13 Raymond Central

Sept. 20 at Wilber-Clatonia

Sept. 27 Fremont Bergan

Oct. 4 at Oakland-Craig

Oct. 11 BRLD

Oct. 18 at Tekamah-Herman

Oct. 25 Yutan

Malcolm

Aug. 30 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Sept. 6 Centennial

Sept. 13 at Yutan

Sept. 20 St. Paul

Sept. 27 Syracuse

Oct. 4 at Freeman

Oct. 11 at Conestoga

Oct. 18 Johnson County

Oct. 25 Wilber-Clatonia

Norfolk Catholic

Aug. 30 Pierce

Sept. 6 at David City Aquinas

Sept. 13 at St. Paul

Sept. 20 BRLD

Sept. 27 at Crofton

Oct. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic

Oct. 11 at Battle Creek

Oct. 18 Stanton

Oct. 25 Ponca

North Bend

Aug. 30 at Johnson County

Sept. 6 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Sept. 13 at Stanton

Sept. 20 Grand Island Central Catholic

Sept. 27 at Twin River

Oct. 4 at Centennial

Oct. 11 David City Aquinas

Oct. 18 Shelby-Rising City

Oct. 25 at David City

North Platte St. Patrick's

Aug. 30 Sutton

Sept. 6 at Chase County

Sept. 13 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Sept. 20 Gibbon

Sept. 27 at Hershey

Oct. 4 Bridgeport

Oct. 11 at Mitchell

Oct. 18 at Southern Valley

Oct. 25 Gordon-Rushville

Oakland-Craig

Aug. 30 at Crofton

Sept. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic

Sept. 13 Ponca

Sept. 20 at Syracuse

Sept. 27 at Tekamah-Herman

Oct. 4 Louisville

Oct. 11 Fremont Bergan

Oct. 18 at Yutan

Oct. 25 at BRLD

Ponca

Aug. 30 Tekamah-Herman

Sept. 6 at BRLD

Sept. 13 at Oakland-Craig

Sept. 20 David City Aquinas

Sept. 27 at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Oct. 4 Battle Creek

Oct. 11 Stanton

Oct. 18 at Crofton

Oct. 25 at Norfolk Catholic

Sandy Creek

Aug. 30 at Southern Valley

Sept. 6 Shelby-Rising City

Sept. 13 Fillmore Central

Sept. 20 at Freeman

Sept. 27 at Hastings St. Cecilia

Oct. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull

Oct. 11 at Sutton

Oct. 18 at Fairbury

Oct. 25 Superior

Shelby-Rising City

Aug. 30 Battle Creek

Sept. 6 at Sandy Creek

Sept. 13 at Johnson County

Sept. 20 Superior

Sept. 27 David City

Oct. 4 at Twin River

Oct. 11 Centennial

Oct. 18 at North Bend

Oct. 24 at David City Aquinas

Southern Valley

Aug. 30 Sandy Creek

Sept. 6 at St. Paul

Sept. 13 Wood River

Sept. 20 Doniphan-Trumbull

Sept. 27 at Gordon-Rushville

Oct. 4 at Hershey

Oct. 11 Bridgeport

Oct. 18 North Platte St. Patrick's

Oct. 25 at Minden

St. Paul

Aug. 30 at Central City

Sept. 6 Southern Valley

Sept. 13 Norfolk Catholic

Sept. 20 at Malcolm

Sept. 27 Wood River

Oct. 4 at Gibbon

Oct. 11 at O'Neill

Oct. 18 Centura

Oct. 25 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Stanton

Aug. 30 David City

Sept. 6 at Tekamah-Herman

Sept. 13 North Bend

Sept. 20 Fremont Bergan

Sept. 27 at Battle Creek

Oct. 4 Crofton

Oct. 11 at Ponca

Oct. 18 at Norfolk Catholic

Oct. 24 Hartington Cedar Catholic

Superior

Aug. 30 at Wilber-Clatonia

Sept. 6 Grand Island Central Catholic

Sept. 13 Centura

Sept. 20 at Shelby-Rising City

Sept. 27 at Fillmore Central

Oct. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia

Oct. 11 at Doniphan-Trumbull

Oct. 18 Sutton

Oct. 25 at Sandy Creek

Sutton

Aug. 30 at North Platte St. Patrick's

Sept. 6 Wilber-Clatonia

Sept. 13 at Freeman

Sept. 20 Centennial

Sept. 27 at Doniphan-Trumbull

Oct. 4 Kearney Catholic

Oct. 11 Sandy Creek

Oct. 18 at Superior

Oct. 25 Hastings St. Cecilia

Syracuse

Aug. 30 at Centennial

Sept. 6 David City

Sept. 13 at Falls City

Sept. 20 Oakland-Craig

Sept. 27 at Malcolm

Oct. 4 Conestoga

Oct. 11 Wilber-Clatonia

Oct. 18 at Freeman

Oct. 25 Johnson County

Tekamah-Herman

Aug. 30 at Ponca

Sept. 6 Stanton

Sept. 13 at Twin River

Sept. 20 at Conestoga

Sept. 27 Oakland-Craig

Oct. 4 at BRLD

Oct. 11 Yutan

Oct. 18 Louisville

Oct. 25 at Fremont Bergan

Twin River

Aug. 30 at Centura

Sept. 6 at Battle Creek

Sept. 13 Tekamah-Herman

Sept. 20 at Crofton

Sept. 27 North Bend

Oct. 4 Shelby-Rising City

Oct. 11 at David City

Oct. 18 David City Aquinas

Oct. 25 at Centennial

Wilber-Clatonia

Aug. 30 Superior

Sept. 6 at Sutton

Sept. 13 at Fremont Bergan

Sept. 20 Louisville

Sept. 27 Freeman

Oct. 4 at Johnson County

Oct. 11 at Syracuse

Oct. 18 Conestoga

Oct. 25 at Malcolm

Wood River

Aug. 30 at Doniphan-Trumbull

Sept. 6 Bridgeport

Sept. 13 at Southern Valley

Sept. 20 Hastings St. Cecilia

Sept. 27 at St. Paul

Oct. 4 at Centura

Oct. 11 Grand Island Central Catholic

Oct. 18 at Hershey

Oct. 25 Gibbon

Yutan

Aug. 30 at Freeman

Sept. 6 Conestoga

Sept. 13 Malcolm

Sept. 20 at Johnson County

Sept. 27 BRLD

Oct. 4 at Fremont Bergan

Oct. 11 at Tekamah-Herman

Oct. 18 Oakland-Craig

Oct. 25 at Louisville

Eight Man-1

Ainsworth

Aug. 30 Sandhills/Thedford

Sept. 6 Neligh-Oakdale

Sept. 13 at South Loup

Sept. 26 West Holt

Oct. 4 at Creighton

Oct. 11 Niobrara/Verdigre

Oct. 18 at Boyd County

Oct. 25 at North Central

Alma

Aug. 30 at Bertrand

Sept. 6 Northern Valley, Kan. (Almena, Kan.)

Sept. 13 Shelton

Sept. 27 at Dundy County-Stratton

Oct. 4 at Hitchcock County

Oct. 11 Cambridge

Oct. 18 Southwest

Oct. 24 at Arapahoe

Amherst

Aug. 30 at Ravenna

Sept. 6 Bertrand

Sept. 13 Arapahoe

Sept. 27 at Ansley-Litchfield

Oct. 3 Burwell

Oct. 11 at Elm Creek

Oct. 18 at Arcadia-Loup City

Oct. 24 South Loup

Ansley-Litchfield

Aug. 30 Pleasanton

Sept. 6 at North Central

Sept. 20 at Cambridge

Sept. 27 Amherst

Oct. 4 at Arcadia-Loup City

Oct. 19 South Loup

Oct. 18 Elm Creek

Oct. 24 at Burwell

Arapahoe

Aug. 30 Elwood

Sept. 6 at Elm Creek

Sept. 13 at Amherst

Sept. 26 Cambridge

Oct. 4 Dundy County-Stratton

Oct. 11 at Southwest

Oct. 18 at Hitchcock County

Oct. 24 Alma

Arcadia-Loup City

Aug. 30 Fullerton

Sept. 6 at Shelton

Sept. 13 at North Central

Sept. 27 South Loup

Oct. 4 Ansley-Litchfield

Oct. 11 at Burwell

Oct. 18 Amherst

Oct. 24 at Elm Creek

Bayard

Aug. 30 at Leyton/Banner County

Sept. 6 at Garden County

Sept. 13 Cambridge

Sept. 27 Sutherland

Oct. 4 at Morrill

Oct. 11 Hemingford

Oct. 18 Perkins County

Oct. 25 at Kimball

BDS

Sept. 6 at Elmwood-Murdock

Sept. 13 Palmer

Sept. 20 Nebraska City Lourdes

Sept. 27 at Southern

Oct. 4 Tri County

Oct. 11 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Oct. 18 at Cross County

Oct. 25 at Thayer Central

Boyd County

Aug. 29 at O'Neill

Sept. 6 at Stuart

Sept. 13 Madison

Sept. 27 North Central

Oct. 4 at Niobrara/Verdigre

Oct. 11 West Holt

Oct. 18 Ainsworth

Oct. 24 at Creighton

Burwell

Aug. 30 North Central

Sept. 6 at West Holt

Sept. 13 at Hemingford

Sept. 27 Elm Creek

Oct. 3 at Amherst

Oct. 11 Arcadia-Loup City

Oct. 18 at South Loup

Oct. 24 Ansley-Litchfield

Cambridge

Sept. 6 Ravenna

Sept. 13 at Bayard

Sept. 20 Ansley-Litchfield

Sept. 26 at Arapahoe

Oct. 4 Southwest

Oct. 11 at Alma

Oct. 18 at Dundy County-Stratton

Oct. 25 Hitchcock County

Creighton

Aug. 30 at Wakefield

Sept. 6 at Clearwater-Orchard

Sept. 20 Homer

Sept. 27 at Niobrara/Verdigre

Oct. 4 Ainsworth

Oct. 11 at North Central

Oct. 18 West Holt

Oct. 24 Boyd County

Cross County

Aug. 30 at Wisner-Pilger

Sept. 6 Palmer

Sept. 20 at Fullerton

Sept. 27 Osceola-High Plains

Oct. 4 at East Butler

Oct. 11 Nebraska Lutheran

Oct. 18 BDS

Oct. 25 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Dundy County-Stratton

Aug. 30 Perkins County

Sept. 6 at Wauneta-Palisade

Sept. 20 at Kimball

Sept. 27 Alma

Oct. 4 at Arapahoe

Oct. 11 Hitchcock County

Oct. 18 Cambridge

Oct. 25 at Southwest

East Butler

Aug. 30 at West Point GACC

Sept. 6 Wisner-Pilger

Sept. 13 at Nebraska Christian

Sept. 27 at Nebraska Lutheran

Oct. 4 Cross County

Oct. 11 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Oct. 18 Osceola-High Plains

Oct. 24 Omaha Brownell Talbot

Elkhorn Valley

Aug. 29 Elgin/Pope John

Sept. 13 Niobrara/Verdigre

Sept. 20 at Osceola-High Plains

Sept. 27 at Madison

Oct. 4 Norfolk Lutheran

Oct. 11 at Howells-Dodge

Oct. 18 at Neligh-Oakdale

Oct. 24 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Elm Creek

Aug. 30 at Overton

Sept. 6 Arapahoe

Sept. 13 Morrill

Sept. 27 at Burwell

Oct. 4 at South Loup

Oct. 11 Amherst

Oct. 18 at Ansley-Litchfield

Oct. 24 Arcadia-Loup City

Elmwood-Murdock

Aug. 30 at Johnson-Brock

Sept. 6 BDS

Sept. 13 at Mead

Sept. 27 Nebraska City Lourdes

Oct. 4 at Weeping Water

Oct. 11 Southern

Oct. 18 at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Oct. 24 Palmyra

Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Aug. 30 Tri County

Sept. 6 at Palmyra

Sept. 13 at Nebraska City Lourdes

Sept. 20 Thayer Central

Oct. 4 at Osceola-High Plains

Oct. 11 East Butler

Oct. 18 at Nebraska Lutheran

Oct. 25 Cross County

Fullerton

Aug. 30 at Arcadia-Loup City

Sept. 6 at Osceola-High Plains

Sept. 20 Cross County

Sept. 27 at Ravenna

Oct. 3 Palmer

Oct. 11 Nebraska Christian

Oct. 18 at Heartland

Oct. 24 Shelton

Heartland

Aug. 30 at Giltner

Sept. 6 Weeping Water

Sept. 20 at Nebraska Lutheran

Sept. 27 at Palmer

Oct. 4 Nebraska Christian

Oct. 11 at Shelton

Oct. 18 Fullerton

Oct. 25 Ravenna

Hemingford

Aug. 30 Mullen

Sept. 6 at South Loup

Sept. 13 Burwell

Sept. 27 Kimball

Oct. 3 at Sutherland

Oct. 11 at Bayard

Oct. 18 Morrill

Oct. 25 at Perkins County

Hitchcock County

Aug. 30 Wauneta-Palisade

Sept. 6 at Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan.

Sept. 13 Perkins County

Sept. 27 at Southwest

Oct. 4 Alma

Oct. 11 at Dundy County-Stratton

Oct. 18 Arapahoe

Oct. 25 at Cambridge

Homer

Aug. 30 Emerson-Hubbard

Sept. 13 at Pender

Sept. 20 at Creighton

Sept. 27 Winnebago

Oct. 4 at Wakefield

Oct. 11 at Wisner-Pilger

Oct. 18 West Point GACC

Oct. 25 Omaha Nation

Howells-Dodge

Aug. 30 Clarkson/Leigh

Sept. 6 at West Point GACC

Sept. 13 Wakefield

Sept. 27 at Norfolk Lutheran

Oct. 4 at Neligh-Oakdale

Oct. 11 Elkhorn Valley

Oct. 18 at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Oct. 25 Madison

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Aug. 30 at Pawnee City

Sept. 6 Meridian

Sept. 13 at Weeping Water

Sept. 27 at Tri County

Oct. 4 Palmyra

Oct. 11 at BDS

Oct. 18 Thayer Central

Oct. 24 Southern

Kimball

Aug. 30 Garden County

Sept. 13 at Southwest

Sept. 20 Dundy County-Stratton

Sept. 27 at Hemingford

Oct. 4 at Perkins County

Oct. 11 Morrill

Oct. 18 at Sutherland

Oct. 25 Bayard

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Aug. 30 at Randolph

Sept. 13 Winnebago

Sept. 20 at Osmond

Sept. 27 Neligh-Oakdale

Oct. 4 Madison

Oct. 19 at Norfolk Lutheran

Oct. 18 Howells-Dodge

Oct. 24 at Elkhorn Valley

Nebraska City Lourdes

Aug. 30 Falls City Sacred Heart

Sept. 6 at Tri County

Sept. 13 Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Sept. 20 at BDS

Sept. 27 at Elmwood-Murdock

Oct. 4 Omaha Brownell Talbot

Oct. 11 at Palmyra

Oct. 24 Weeping Water

Norfolk Lutheran

Sept. 6 at Winnebago

Sept. 13 Omaha Nation

Sept. 20 at Wakefield

Sept. 27 Howells-Dodge

Oct. 4 at Elkhorn Valley

Oct. 19 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Oct. 18 at Madison

Oct. 24 Neligh-Oakdale

Madison

Sept. 6 at Omaha Nation

Sept. 13 at Boyd County

Sept. 20 Wisner-Pilger

Sept. 27 Elkhorn Valley

Oct. 4 at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Oct. 11 Neligh-Oakdale

Oct. 18 Norfolk Lutheran

Oct. 25 at Howells-Dodge

Morrill

Aug. 30 at Maxwell

Sept. 6 Leyton/Banner County

Sept. 13 at Elm Creek

Sept. 26 Perkins County

Oct. 4 Bayard

Oct. 11 at Kimball

Oct. 18 at Hemingford

Oct. 24 Sutherland

Nebraska Christian

Aug. 30 Thayer Central

Sept. 6 at Nebraska Lutheran

Sept. 13 East Butler

Sept. 27 Shelton

Oct. 4 at Heartland

Oct. 11 at Fullerton

Oct. 18 Ravenna

Oct. 25 at Palmer

Nebraska Lutheran

Aug. 30 at Palmyra

Sept. 6 Nebraska Christian

Sept. 13 at Thayer Central

Sept. 20 Heartland

Sept. 27 East Butler

Oct. 11 at Cross County

Oct. 18 Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Oct. 25 at Osceola-High Plains

Neligh-Oakdale

Aug. 30 Clearwater-Orchard

Sept. 6 at Ainsworth

Sept. 13 West Holt

Sept. 27 at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Oct. 4 Howells-Dodge

Oct. 11 at Madison

Oct. 18 Elkhorn Valley

Oct. 24 at Norfolk Lutheran

Niobrara/Verdigre

Aug. 30 Stuart

Sept. 6 at Hartington-Newcastle

Sept. 13 at Elkhorn Valley

Sept. 27 Creighton

Oct. 4 Boyd County

Oct. 11 at Ainsworth

Oct. 18 North Central

Oct. 25 at West Holt

North Central

Aug. 30 at Burwell

Sept. 6 Ansley-Litchfield

Sept. 13 Arcadia-Loup City

Sept. 27 at Boyd County

Oct. 4 at West Holt

Oct. 11 Creighton

Oct. 18 at Niobrara/Verdigre

Oct. 25 Ainsworth

Omaha Brownell Talbot

Aug. 30 Omaha Christian

Sept. 6 at Cedar Bluffs

Sept. 13 West Point GACC

Sept. 27 at Palmyra

Oct. 4 at Nebraska City Lourdes

Oct. 11 Weeping Water

Oct. 18 Elmwood-Murdock

Oct. 24 at East Butler

Omaha Nation

Aug. 30 at Weeping Water

Sept. 6 Madison

Sept. 13 at Norfolk Lutheran

Sept. 27 Wakefield

Oct. 4 at West Point GACC

Oct. 11 Winnebago

Oct. 18 Wisner-Pilger

Oct. 25 at Homer

Osceola-High Plains

Aug. 30 at Palmer

Sept. 6 Fullerton

Sept. 13 at Ravenna

Sept. 20 Elkhorn Valley

Sept. 27 at Cross County

Oct. 4 Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Oct. 18 at East Butler

Oct. 25 Nebraska Lutheran

Palmer

Aug. 30 Osceola-High Plains

Sept. 6 at Cross County

Sept. 13 at BDS

Sept. 27 Heartland

Oct. 3 at Fullerton

Oct. 11 at Ravenna

Oct. 18 Shelton

Oct. 25 Nebraska Christian

Palmyra

Aug. 30 Nebraska Lutheran

Sept. 6 Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Sept. 20 at Southern

Sept. 27 Omaha Brownell Talbot

Oct. 4 at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Oct. 11 Nebraska City Lourdes

Oct. 18 at Weeping Water

Oct. 24 at Elmwood-Murdock

Perkins County

Aug. 30 at Dundy County-Stratton

Sept. 6 Southwest

Sept. 13 at Hitchcock County

Sept. 26 at Morrill

Oct. 4 Kimball

Oct. 11 Sutherland

Oct. 18 at Bayard

Oct. 25 Hemingford

Ravenna

Aug. 30 Amherst

Sept. 6 at Cambridge

Sept. 13 Osceola-High Plains

Sept. 27 Fullerton

Oct. 4 at Shelton

Oct. 11 Palmer

Oct. 18 at Nebraska Christian

Oct. 25 at Heartland

Shelton

Sept. 6 Arcadia-Loup City

Sept. 13 at Alma

Sept. 20 Blue Hill

Sept. 27 at Nebraska Christian

Oct. 4 Ravenna

Oct. 11 Heartland

Oct. 18 at Palmer

Oct. 24 at Fullerton

South Loup

Aug. 30 at Sutherland

Sept. 6 Hemingford

Sept. 13 Ainsworth

Sept. 27 at Arcadia-Loup City

Oct. 4 Elm Creek

Oct. 19 at Ansley-Litchfield

Oct. 18 Burwell

Oct. 24 at Amherst

Southern

Aug. 30 Diller-Odell

Sept. 6 at Pawnee City

Sept. 20 Palmyra

Sept. 27 BDS

Oct. 4 at Thayer Central

Oct. 11 at Elmwood-Murdock

Oct. 18 Tri County

Oct. 24 at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Southwest

Sept. 6 at Perkins County

Sept. 13 Kimball

Sept. 20 at Sutherland

Sept. 27 Hitchcock County

Oct. 4 at Cambridge

Oct. 11 Arapahoe

Oct. 18 at Alma

Oct. 25 Dundy County-Stratton

Sutherland

Aug. 30 South Loup

Sept. 5 at Paxton

Sept. 20 Southwest

Sept. 27 at Bayard

Oct. 3 Hemingford

Oct. 11 at Perkins County

Oct. 18 Kimball

Oct. 24 at Morrill

Thayer Central

Aug. 30 at Nebraska Christian

Sept. 13 Nebraska Lutheran

Sept. 20 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Sept. 27 Weeping Water

Oct. 4 Southern

Oct. 11 at Tri County

Oct. 18 at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Oct. 25 BDS

Tri County

Aug. 30 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Sept. 6 Nebraska City Lourdes

Sept. 13 Pawnee City

Sept. 20 at Meridian

Sept. 27 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Oct. 4 at BDS

Oct. 11 Thayer Central

Oct. 18 at Southern

Wakefield

Aug. 30 Creighton

Sept. 13 at Howells-Dodge

Sept. 20 Norfolk Lutheran

Sept. 27 at Omaha Nation

Oct. 4 Homer

Oct. 11 West Point GACC

Oct. 18 at Winnebago

Oct. 25 at Wisner-Pilger

Weeping Water

Aug. 30 Omaha Nation

Sept. 6 at Heartland

Sept. 13 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Sept. 27 at Thayer Central

Oct. 4 Elmwood-Murdock

Oct. 11 at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Oct. 18 Palmyra

Oct. 24 at Nebraska City Lourdes

West Holt

Sept. 6 Burwell

Sept. 13 at Neligh-Oakdale

Sept. 20 Clearwater-Orchard

Sept. 26 at Ainsworth

Oct. 4 North Central

Oct. 11 at Boyd County

Oct. 18 at Creighton

Oct. 25 Niobrara/Verdigre

West Point GACC

Aug. 30 East Butler

Sept. 6 Howells-Dodge

Sept. 13 at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Sept. 27 at Wisner-Pilger

Oct. 4 Omaha Nation

Oct. 11 at Wakefield

Oct. 18 at Homer

Oct. 25 Winnebago

Winnebago

Aug. 30 Pender

Sept. 6 Norfolk Lutheran

Sept. 13 at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Sept. 27 at Homer

Oct. 4 Wisner-Pilger

Oct. 11 at Omaha Nation

Oct. 18 Wakefield

Oct. 25 at West Point GACC

Wisner-Pilger

Aug. 30 Cross County

Sept. 6 at East Butler

Sept. 20 at Madison

Sept. 27 West Point GACC

Oct. 4 at Winnebago

Oct. 11 Homer

Oct. 18 at Omaha Nation

Oct. 25 Wakefield

Eight Man-2

Allen

Aug. 30 Cedar Bluffs

Sept. 13 at Emerson-Hubbard

Sept. 20 at Winside

Sept. 27 Bloomfield

Oct. 4 at Hartington-Newcastle

Oct. 11 at Wausa

Oct. 18 Randolph

Oct. 24 Wynot

Anselmo-Merna

Aug. 29 Twin Loup

Sept. 6 at Mullen

Sept. 13 at Sandhills/Thedford

Sept. 26 Elwood

Oct. 4 at Bertrand

Oct. 11 Overton

Oct. 18 at Pleasanton

Oct. 25 Loomis

Axtell

Aug. 30 at Loomis

Sept. 6 Pleasanton

Sept. 13 at Elwood

Sept. 20 at Brady

Sept. 27 at Kenesaw

Oct. 11 at Giltner

Oct. 18 Lawrence-Nelson

Oct. 25 Blue Hill

Bertrand

Aug. 30 Alma

Sept. 6 at Amherst

Sept. 20 Wauneta-Palisade

Sept. 27 at Loomis

Oct. 4 Anselmo-Merna

Oct. 11 Elwood

Oct. 18 at Overton

Oct. 24 at Pleasanton

Bloomfield

Aug. 29 at Winside

Sept. 6 at O'Neill

Sept. 13 Stuart

Sept. 27 at Allen

Oct. 4 Wausa

Oct. 11 Randolph

Oct. 18 at Wynot

Oct. 24 Hartington-Newcastle

Blue Hill

Aug. 30 at Meridian

Sept. 6 Diller-Odell

Sept. 13 Loomis

Sept. 20 at Shelton

Oct. 4 Giltner

Oct. 11 Lawrence-Nelson

Oct. 18 at Kenesaw

Oct. 25 at Axtell

Brady

Aug. 30 Paxton

Sept. 13 at Leyton/Banner County

Sept. 20 Axtell

Sept. 27 Mullen

Oct. 4 at Wauneta-Palisade

Oct. 11 at Medicine Valley

Oct. 18 Sandhills/Thedford

Oct. 24 at Maxwell

Cedar Bluffs

Aug. 30 at Allen

Sept. 6 Omaha Brownell Talbot

Sept. 20 at Riverside

Sept. 27 Emerson-Hubbard

Oct. 4 at Pender

Oct. 11 Clarkson/Leigh

Oct. 18 at Omaha Christian

Oct. 25 Mead

Central Valley

Aug. 29 Riverside

Sept. 6 Giltner

Sept. 20 at Elgin/Pope John

Sept. 26 at Clearwater-Orchard

Oct. 3 Twin Loup

Oct. 11 O'Neill

Oct. 18 at CWCE

Oct. 24 at Stuart

Clarkson/Leigh

Aug. 30 at Howells-Dodge

Sept. 13 Humphrey St. Francis

Sept. 20 at Lincoln Parkview

Sept. 27 Pender

Oct. 4 Omaha Christian

Oct. 11 at Cedar Bluffs

Oct. 18 at Mead

Oct. 25 Emerson-Hubbard

Clearwater-Orchard

Aug. 30 at Neligh-Oakdale

Sept. 6 Creighton

Sept. 20 at West Holt

Sept. 26 Central Valley

Oct. 4 Stuart

Oct. 11 at Twin Loup

Oct. 18 O'Neill

Oct. 24 at CWCE

CWCE

Aug. 30 Hartington-Newcastle

Sept. 6 at Wausa

Sept. 13 at Elgin/Pope John

Sept. 27 Twin Loup

Oct. 3 at O'Neill

Oct. 11 at Stuart

Oct. 18 Central Valley

Oct. 24 Clearwater-Orchard

Diller-Odell

Aug. 30 at Southern

Sept. 6 at Blue Hill

Sept. 13 Lawrence-Nelson

Sept. 27 at Pawnee City

Oct. 4 Johnson-Brock

Oct. 11 at Falls City Sacred Heart

Oct. 18 Lincoln Parkview

Oct. 24 Meridian

Elgin/Pope John

Aug. 29 at Elkhorn Valley

Sept. 6 at Winside

Sept. 13 CWCE

Sept. 20 Central Valley

Sept. 27 at Plainview

Oct. 4 Riverside

Oct. 11 Humphrey St. Francis

Oct. 18 at Osmond

Elwood

Aug. 30 at Arapahoe

Sept. 6 Medicine Valley

Sept. 13 Axtell

Sept. 26 at Anselmo-Merna

Oct. 4 Pleasanton

Oct. 11 at Bertrand

Oct. 18 at Loomis

Oct. 24 Overton

Emerson-Hubbard

Aug. 30 at Homer

Sept. 13 Allen

Sept. 20 Plainview

Sept. 27 at Cedar Bluffs

Oct. 4 at Mead

Oct. 11 Omaha Christian

Oct. 18 Pender

Oct. 25 at Clarkson/Leigh

Falls City Sacred Heart

Aug. 30 at Nebraska City Lourdes

Sept. 6 at Lawrence-Nelson

Sept. 13 Omaha Christian

Sept. 27 Meridian

Oct. 4 at Lincoln Parkview

Oct. 11 Diller-Odell

Oct. 18 at Pawnee City

Oct. 24 Johnson-Brock

Franklin

Oct. 19 Kenesaw

Oct. 24 at Lawrence-Nelson

Garden County

Aug. 30 at Kimball

Sept. 6 Bayard

Sept. 13 at Mullen

Sept. 19 at Maxwell

Sept. 27 Leyton/Banner County

Oct. 4 at Paxton

Oct. 11 Wauneta-Palisade

Oct. 18 Medicine Valley

Giltner

Aug. 30 Heartland

Sept. 6 at Central Valley

Sept. 13 at Paxton

Sept. 20 Humphrey St. Francis

Sept. 28 Lawrence-Nelson

Oct. 4 at Blue Hill

Oct. 11 Axtell

Oct. 24 at Kenesaw

Hartington-Newcastle

Aug. 30 at CWCE

Sept. 6 Niobrara/Verdigre

Sept. 13 Winside

Sept. 26 at Randolph

Oct. 4 Allen

Oct. 11 Wynot

Oct. 18 at Wausa

Oct. 24 at Bloomfield

Humphrey St. Francis

Sept. 6 Wynot

Sept. 13 at Clarkson/Leigh

Sept. 20 at Giltner

Sept. 27 Osmond

Oct. 4 Winside

Oct. 11 at Elgin/Pope John

Oct. 18 at Riverside

Oct. 25 Plainview

Johnson-Brock

Aug. 30 Elmwood-Murdock

Sept. 6 at Mead

Sept. 20 at Lawrence-Nelson

Sept. 27 Lincoln Parkview

Oct. 4 at Diller-Odell

Oct. 11 Pawnee City

Oct. 18 Meridian

Oct. 24 at Falls City Sacred Heart

Kenesaw

Sept. 6 Overton

Sept. 13 at Pleasanton

Sept. 20 at Twin Loup

Sept. 27 Axtell

Oct. 4 at Lawrence-Nelson

Oct. 19 at Franklin

Oct. 18 Blue Hill

Oct. 24 Giltner

Lawrence-Nelson

Sept. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart

Sept. 13 at Diller-Odell

Sept. 20 Johnson-Brock

Sept. 28 at Giltner

Oct. 4 Kenesaw

Oct. 11 at Blue Hill

Oct. 18 at Axtell

Oct. 24 Franklin

Leyton/Banner County

Aug. 30 Bayard

Sept. 6 at Morrill

Sept. 13 Brady

Sept. 19 at Medicine Valley

Sept. 27 at Garden County

Oct. 11 at Maxwell

Oct. 17 Paxton

Oct. 25 at Wauneta-Palisade

Loomis

Aug. 30 Axtell

Sept. 6 Sandhills/Thedford

Sept. 13 at Blue Hill

Sept. 27 Bertrand

Oct. 4 at Overton

Oct. 11 Pleasanton

Oct. 18 Elwood

Oct. 25 at Anselmo-Merna

Maxwell

Aug. 30 Morrill

Sept. 13 at Overton

Sept. 19 Garden County

Sept. 27 Medicine Valley

Oct. 4 at Sandhills/Thedford

Oct. 11 Leyton/Banner County

Oct. 18 at Mullen

Oct. 24 Brady

Mead

Aug. 30 at Lincoln Parkview

Sept. 6 Johnson-Brock

Sept. 13 Elmwood-Murdock

Sept. 27 at Omaha Christian

Oct. 4 Emerson-Hubbard

Oct. 11 at Pender

Oct. 18 Clarkson/Leigh

Oct. 25 at Cedar Bluffs

Medicine Valley

Sept. 6 at Elwood

Sept. 12 Wauneta-Palisade

Sept. 19 Leyton/Banner County

Sept. 27 at Maxwell

Oct. 4 at Mullen

Oct. 11 Brady

Oct. 18 at Garden County

Oct. 24 Sandhills/Thedford

Meridian

Aug. 30 Blue Hill

Sept. 6 at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Sept. 20 Tri County

Sept. 27 at Falls City Sacred Heart

Oct. 4 Pawnee City

Oct. 11 Lincoln Parkview

Oct. 18 at Johnson-Brock

Oct. 24 at Diller-Odell

Mullen

Aug. 30 at Hemingford

Sept. 6 Anselmo-Merna

Sept. 13 Garden County

Sept. 27 at Brady

Oct. 4 Medicine Valley

Oct. 19 at Sandhills/Thedford

Oct. 18 Maxwell

Oct. 24 at Paxton

Omaha Christian

Aug. 30 at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Sept. 6 Lincoln Parkview

Sept. 13 at Falls City Sacred Heart

Sept. 27 Mead

Oct. 4 at Clarkson/Leigh

Oct. 11 at Emerson-Hubbard

Oct. 18 Cedar Bluffs

Oct. 24 Pender

Osmond

Aug. 30 Wausa

Sept. 13 at Wynot

Sept. 20 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Sept. 27 at Humphrey St. Francis

Oct. 4 Plainview

Oct. 11 at Winside

Oct. 18 Elgin/Pope John

Oct. 24 at Riverside

Overton

Aug. 30 Elm Creek

Sept. 6 at Kenesaw

Sept. 13 Maxwell

Sept. 27 at Pleasanton

Oct. 4 Loomis

Oct. 11 at Anselmo-Merna

Oct. 18 Bertrand

Oct. 24 at Elwood

Lincoln Parkview

Aug. 30 Mead

Sept. 6 at Omaha Christian

Sept. 20 Clarkson/Leigh

Sept. 27 at Johnson-Brock

Oct. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart

Oct. 11 at Meridian

Oct. 18 at Diller-Odell

Oct. 25 Pawnee City

Pawnee City

Aug. 30 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Sept. 6 Southern

Sept. 13 at Tri County

Sept. 27 Diller-Odell

Oct. 4 at Meridian

Oct. 11 at Johnson-Brock

Oct. 18 Falls City Sacred Heart

Oct. 25 at Lincoln Parkview

Six Man

Arthur County

Aug. 29 at Hyannis

Sept. 6 Cody-Kilgore

Sept. 13 at McPherson County/Stapleton

Sept. 27 Creek Valley

Oct. 4 at South Platte

Oct. 11 Minatare

Oct. 18 Crawford

Oct. 25 at Potter-Dix

Cody-Kilgore

Aug. 30 McPherson County/Stapleton

Sept. 6 at Arthur County

Sept. 20 Minatare

Sept. 27 at Hay Springs

Oct. 4 Crawford

Oct. 11 at Hyannis

Oct. 18 Sioux County

Oct. 25 at South Platte

Crawford

Aug. 30 Edgemont, S.D.

Sept. 6 at Potter-Dix

Sept. 13 at Minatare

Sept. 27 Sioux County

Oct. 4 at Cody-Kilgore

Oct. 19 Hay Springs

Oct. 18 at Arthur County

Oct. 25 Hyannis

Creek Valley

Aug. 30 Eustis-Farnam

Sept. 6 at Hay Springs

Sept. 13 at Hyannis

Sept. 20 Maywood-Hayes Center

Sept. 27 at Arthur County

Oct. 4 Potter-Dix

Oct. 18 at South Platte

Oct. 25 Minatare

Deshler

Aug. 30 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Sept. 5 Wilcox-Hildreth

Sept. 20 at Eustis-Farnam

Sept. 27 Dorchester

Oct. 3 McCool Junction

Oct. 11 at Sterling

Oct. 18 Hampton

Oct. 25 at Lewiston

Dorchester

Aug. 30 at Walthill

Sept. 6 St. Edward

Sept. 13 at Hampton

Sept. 27 at Deshler

Oct. 4 Lewiston

Oct. 11 at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Oct. 18 McCool Junction

Oct. 25 Sterling

Elba

Aug. 30 at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Sept. 13 Eustis-Farnam

Sept. 20 Red Cloud

Sept. 27 at St. Edward

Oct. 4 Santee

Oct. 11 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Oct. 18 at Walthill

Oct. 25 at Spalding Academy

Eustis-Farnam

Aug. 30 at Creek Valley

Sept. 5 South Platte

Sept. 13 at Elba

Sept. 20 Deshler

Sept. 27 McPherson County/Stapleton

Oct. 3 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Oct. 11 at Wilcox-Hildreth

Oct. 24 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Hampton

Aug. 30 at McCool Junction

Sept. 6 Santee

Sept. 13 Dorchester

Sept. 27 at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Oct. 4 Red Cloud

Oct. 11 Silver Lake

Oct. 18 at Deshler

Oct. 25 at Harvard

Harvard

Aug. 30 Spalding Academy

Sept. 6 at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Sept. 13 at Silver Lake

Sept. 20 Sterling

Sept. 27 at Lewiston

Oct. 4 Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Oct. 11 at Red Cloud

Oct. 25 Hampton

Hay Springs

Aug. 30 Potter-Dix

Sept. 6 Creek Valley

Sept. 13 at South Platte

Sept. 27 Cody-Kilgore

Oct. 4 at Minatare

Oct. 19 at Crawford

Oct. 18 Hyannis

Oct. 25 at Sioux County

Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Sept. 6 at Spalding Academy

Sept. 13 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Sept. 20 at Santee

Sept. 27 Hampton

Oct. 4 at Harvard

Oct. 11 Dorchester

Oct. 18 Red Cloud

Oct. 25 at Silver Lake

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Aug. 30 Deshler

Sept. 6 at McCool Junction

Sept. 13 at Sterling

Sept. 27 Spalding Academy

Oct. 4 at Walthill

Oct. 11 at Elba

Oct. 18 St. Edward

Oct. 25 Santee

Hyannis

Aug. 29 Arthur County

Sept. 6 at McPherson County/Stapleton

Sept. 13 Creek Valley

Sept. 27 at Potter-Dix

Oct. 4 Sioux County

Oct. 11 Cody-Kilgore

Oct. 18 at Hay Springs

Oct. 25 at Crawford

Lewiston

Aug. 30 Silver Lake

Sept. 6 at Red Cloud

Sept. 13 at Walthill

Sept. 27 Harvard

Oct. 4 at Dorchester

Oct. 11 at McCool Junction

Oct. 18 Sterling

Oct. 25 Deshler

Maywood-Hayes Center

Aug. 30 South Platte

Sept. 6 at Silver Lake

Sept. 20 at Creek Valley

Sept. 27 Wilcox-Hildreth

Oct. 3 Eustis-Farnam

Oct. 11 at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Oct. 18 McPherson County/Stapleton

Oct. 25 at Red Cloud

McCool Junction

Aug. 30 Hampton

Sept. 6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Sept. 12 at Santee

Sept. 20 Silver Lake

Sept. 27 at Sterling

Oct. 3 at Deshler

Oct. 11 Lewiston

Oct. 18 at Dorchester

McPherson County/Stapleton

Aug. 30 at Cody-Kilgore

Sept. 6 Hyannis

Sept. 13 Arthur County

Sept. 27 at Eustis-Farnam

Oct. 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Oct. 11 at Sioux County

Oct. 18 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Oct. 25 Wilcox-Hildreth

Minatare

Aug. 30 at Sioux County

Sept. 13 Crawford

Sept. 20 at Cody-Kilgore

Sept. 27 South Platte

Oct. 4 Hay Springs

Oct. 11 at Arthur County

Oct. 18 Potter-Dix

Oct. 25 at Creek Valley

Potter-Dix

Aug. 30 at Hay Springs

Sept. 6 Crawford

Sept. 13 at Sioux County

Sept. 27 Hyannis

Oct. 4 at Creek Valley

Oct. 11 South Platte

Oct. 18 at Minatare

Oct. 25 Arthur County

Red Cloud

Aug. 30 at Wilcox-Hildreth

Sept. 6 Lewiston

Sept. 20 at Elba

Sept. 27 Silver Lake

Oct. 4 at Hampton

Oct. 11 Harvard

Oct. 18 at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Oct. 25 Maywood-Hayes Center

Santee

Sept. 6 at Hampton

Sept. 12 McCool Junction

Sept. 20 Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Sept. 27 Walthill

Oct. 4 at Elba

Oct. 11 at St. Edward

Oct. 17 Spalding Academy

Oct. 25 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Silver Lake

Aug. 30 at Lewiston

Sept. 6 Maywood-Hayes Center

Sept. 13 Harvard

Sept. 20 at McCool Junction

Sept. 27 at Red Cloud

Oct. 4 Wilcox-Hildreth

Oct. 11 at Hampton

Oct. 25 Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Sioux County

Aug. 30 Minatare

Sept. 6 at Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo.

Sept. 13 Potter-Dix

Sept. 27 at Crawford

Oct. 4 at Hyannis

Oct. 11 McPherson County/Stapleton

Oct. 18 at Cody-Kilgore

Oct. 25 Hay Springs

South Platte

Aug. 30 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Sept. 5 at Eustis-Farnam

Sept. 13 Hay Springs

Sept. 27 at Minatare

Oct. 4 Arthur County

Oct. 11 at Potter-Dix

Oct. 18 Creek Valley

Oct. 25 Cody-Kilgore

Spalding Academy

Aug. 30 at Harvard

Sept. 6 Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Sept. 20 at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Sept. 27 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Oct. 4 St. Edward

Oct. 11 Walthill

Oct. 17 at Santee

Oct. 25 Elba

St. Edward

Aug. 30 Sterling

Sept. 6 at Dorchester

Sept. 20 at Wilcox-Hildreth

Sept. 27 Elba

Oct. 4 at Spalding Academy

Oct. 11 Santee

Oct. 18 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Oct. 25 Walthill

Sterling

Aug. 30 at St. Edward

Sept. 6 Walthill

Sept. 13 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Sept. 20 at Harvard

Sept. 27 McCool Junction

Oct. 11 Deshler

Oct. 18 at Lewiston

Oct. 25 at Dorchester

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Aug. 30 Elba

Sept. 6 Harvard

Sept. 13 at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Sept. 20 Spalding Academy

Oct. 3 at McPherson County/Stapleton

Oct. 11 Maywood-Hayes Center

Oct. 18 at Wilcox-Hildreth

Oct. 24 at Eustis-Farnam

Walthill

Aug. 30 Dorchester

Sept. 6 at Sterling

Sept. 13 Lewiston

Sept. 27 at Santee

Oct. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Oct. 11 at Spalding Academy

Oct. 18 Elba

Oct. 25 at St. Edward

Wilcox-Hildreth

Aug. 30 Red Cloud

Sept. 5 at Deshler

Sept. 20 St. Edward

Sept. 27 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Oct. 4 at Silver Lake

Oct. 11 Eustis-Farnam

Oct. 18 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Oct. 25 at McPherson County/Stapleton

