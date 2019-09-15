Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 16.

* * *

Top 10/Class A PF-PA, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West (3-0) 171-9, 1

2. Millard South (3-0) 138-17, 2

3. Millard West (3-0) 84-20, 4

4. Elkhorn South (3-0) 134-34, 5

5. Omaha Burke (2-1) 57-55, 6

6. Lincoln Southeast (2-1) 64-33, 7

7. Omaha Westside (2-1) 100-36, 3

8. Grand Island (3-0) 121-59, 8

9. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-0) 80-41, 9

10. Kearney (2-1) 116-32, NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (3-0) 126-75, 1

2. Scottsbluff (3-0) 107-46, 2

3. Waverly (3-0) 110-60, 5

4. Grand Island Northwest (2-1) 76-25, 7

5. Omaha Roncalli (1-2) 109-97, 4

6. Hastings (2-1) 77-61, 9

7. Blair (1-2) 34-63, 8

8. McCook (1-2) 31-50, NR

9. York (2-1) 44-30, 6

10. Elkhorn Mt. Michael (2-0) 109-40, 10

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (3-0) 145-13, 1

2. Pierce (3-0) 127-28, 2

3. Adams Central (3-0) 108-20, 3

4. Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) 105-21, 5

5. Wahoo Neumann (3-0) 124-33, 7

6. Aurora (1-2) 59-62, 4

7. Ord (2-1) 79-48, 6

8. Gothenburg (3-0) 82-18, 8

9. Columbus Lakeview (3-0) 125-12, 9

10. Ogallala (3-0) 140-58, 10

Class C-2

1. BRLD (3-0) 148-54, 1

2. St. Paul (3-0) 99-20, 2

3. David City Aquinas (2-1) 54-44, 3

4. Oakland-Craig (3-0) 149-33, 4

5. Sutton (3-0) 97-7, 5

6. Norfolk Catholic (0-3) 23-76, 6

7. Fremont Bergan (3-0) 70-49, 7

8. Shelby-Rising City (3-0) 94-37, 9

9. Yutan (3-0) 121-28, 10

10. Battle Creek (2-1) 59-38, NR

Eight Man-1

1. Norfolk Lutheran (2-0) 142-50, 1

2. Burwell (3-0) 136-45, 2

3. Howells-Dodge (3-0) 112-48, 3

4. Douglas County-Stratton (2-0) 138-42, 5

5. Wakefield (1-1) 56-52, 4

6. Creighton (1-1) 62-28, 6

7. Fullerton (2-0) 68-42, 8

8. BDS (2-0) 86-48, 9

9. Wisner-Pilger (2-0) 52-38, 10

10. Cambridge (2-0) 170-58, NR

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis (2-0) 102-6, 1

2. Falls City SH (3-0) 164-50, 2

3. Bloomfield (3-0) 150-32, 3

4. Garden County (3-0) 175-81, 5

5. Central Valley (2-0) 134-40, 6

6. Lawrence-Nelson (1-1) 64-76, 7

7. Pleasanton (3-0) 137-78, 10

8. Kenesaw (1-1) 60-60, 4

9. Hartington-New. (2-0) 106-15, NR

10. Sandhils/Thed. (3-0) 173-76, NR

Six Man

1. Harvard (3-0) 188-61, 1

2. McCool Junction (3-0) 120-55, 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (2-0) 127-44, 3

4. Humphrey/LHF (2-1) 145-58, 4

5. Creek Valley (3-0) 178-100, 5

6. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0) 104-51, 7

7. Sioux County (3-0) 151-48, 8

8. Dorchester (3-0) 181-51, 9

9. Sterling (2-1) 115-39, 6

10. Grand Island Heartland Lutheran (2-0) 108-75, 10

