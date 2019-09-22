Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 23.

* * *

Top 10/Class A /PF-PA/Prv.

1. Bellevue West (4-0)/207-22/1

2. Millard West (4-0)/109-34/3

3. Millard South (3-1)/152-42/2

4. Omaha Burke (3-1)/88-82/5

5. Lincoln Southeast (3-1)/92-39/6

6. Omaha Westside (3-1)/141-36/7

7. Elkhorn South (3-1)/147-70/4

8. Grand Island (4-0)/156-59/8

9. Om. Creighton Prep (4-0)/111-71/9

10. Kearney (3-1)/138-38/10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (4-0)/154-82/1

2. Scottsbluff (4-0)/143-59/2

3. Waverly (4-0)/167-67/3

4. Grand Island NW (3-1)/102-33/4

5. Omaha Roncalli (2-2)/165-111/5

6. Hastings (3-1)/132-61/6

7. McCook (2-2)/52-67/8

8. York (2-2)/51-58/9

9. Bennington (2-2)/126-142/NR

10. Elkhorn MM (4-0)/126-47/10

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (4-0)/206-13/1

2. Pierce (4-0)/177-49/2

3. Adams Central (4-0)/140-34/3

4. Ashland-GW (4-0)/151-35/4

5. Wahoo Neumann (4-0)/159-33/5

6. Ord (3-1)/123-69/7

7. Aurora (1-3)/67-88/6

8. Gothenburg (3-1)/96-50/8

9. Wayne (3-1)/64-94/NR

10. Kearney Catholic (3-1)/124-92/NR

Class C-2

1. BRLD (4-0)/188-86/1

2. St. Paul (4-0)/149-27/2

3. David City Aquinas (3-1)/103-50/3

4. Oakland-Craig (4-0)/217-33/4

5. Sutton (4-0)/140-42/5

6. Fremont Bergan (4-0)/135-55/7

7. Shelby-Rising City (4-0)/127-47/8

8. Battle Creek (3-1)/89-38/10

9. Norfolk Catholic (0-4)/55-116/6

10. North Bend (4-0)/136-72/NR

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell (3-0)/136-45/2

2. Howells-Dodge (3-0)/112-48/3

3. Wakefield (2-1)/56-52/5

4. DC-Stratton (3-0)/210-68/4

5. Creighton (2-1)/114-40/6

6. Norfolk Lutheran (2-1)/142-50/1

7. Fullerton (3-0)/96-62/7

8. BDS (3-0)/112-66/8

9. Wisner-Pilger (3-0)/109-45/9

10. Cambridge (3-0)/238-80/10

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey SF (3-0)/188-26/1

2. Falls City SH (3-0)/164-50/2

3. Bloomfield (3-0)/150-32/3

4. Garden County (4-0)/243-111/4

5. Central Valley (3-0)/174-46/5

6. Pleasanton (3-0)/137-78/7

7. Kenesaw (2-1)/111-66/8

8. Sandhils/Thed. (4-0)/245-100/10

9. CWCE (3-0)/137-60/NR

10. Plainview (3-0)/158-36/NR

Six Man

1. Harvard (4-0)/245-95/1

2. McCool Junction (4-0)/183-70/2

3. Cody-Kilgore (3-0)/174-50/3

4. Humphrey/LHF (2-1)/145-58/4

5. Creek Valley (4-0)/232-134/5

6. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-0)/165-58/6

7. Sioux County (3-0)/151-48/7

8. Dorchester (3-0)/181-51/8

9. Sterling (2-2)/149-96/9

10. G.I. Heartland (3-0)/180-93/10

