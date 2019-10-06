Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 7.

* * *

Top 10/Class A /PF-PA/Prv.

1. Bellevue West (6-0)/305-22/1

2. Millard West (6-0)/206-53/2

3. Millard South (5-1)/226-82/3

4. Omaha Burke (5-1)/149-82/4

5. Lincoln Southeast (5-1)/167-53/5

6. Omaha Westside (5-1)/267-63/6

7. Grand Island (6-0)/263-59/8

8. Elkhorn South (4-2)/212-96/7

9. Kearney (4-2)/213-61/9

10. Om. Creighton Prep (5-1)/148-134/10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (6-0)/230-89/1

2. Scottsbluff (6-0)/244-66/2

3. Waverly (6-0)/231-102/3

4. Grand Island NW (5-1)/175-81/4

5. Omaha Roncalli (4-2)/223-156/5

6. Hastings (5-1)/217-68/6

7. Bennington (3-3)/212-188/7

8. Norris (4-2)/177-137/8

9. Elkhorn MM (5-1)/207-81/9

10. Seward (3-3)/160-127/10

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (6-0)/307-20/1

2. Pierce (6-0)/275-49/2

3. Adams Central (6-0)/238-61/3

4. Ashland-GW (6-0)/224-42/4

5. Columbus Scotus (5-1)/198-166/10

6. Aurora (3-3)/152-88/6

7. Wahoo Neumann (5-1)/220-88/5

8. Gothenburg (5-1)/158-50/7

9. Ord (4-2)/168-76/8

10. Kearney Catholic (5-1)/182-128/9

Class C-2

1. BRLD (6-0)/295-133/1

2. St. Paul (6-0)/219-37/2

3. David City Aquinas (5-1)/158-50/3

4. Oakland-Craig (6-0)/329-33/4

5. Sutton (5-1)/179-85/5

6. Fremont Bergan (6-0)/197-62/6

7. Shelby-Rising City (6-0)/176-68/7

8. Battle Creek (5-1)/184-51/8

9. Centennial (3-3)/171-137/NR

10. Doniphan-Trum. (5-1)/221-73/NR

Eight Man-1

1. Howells-Dodge (5-0)/202-95/1

2. Wakefield (4-1)/250-108/2

3. DC-Stratton (5-0)/302-76/3

4. Creighton (4-1)/252-72/4

5. BDS (5-0)/202-104/5

6. Wisner-Pilger (5-0)/211-71/6

7. Elm Creek (5-0)/161-48/7

8. Cambridge (5-0)/297-88/8

9. Burwell (4-1)/200-103/9

10. Ravenna (4-1)/232-155/10

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey SF (5-0)/324-26/1

2. Falls City SH (5-0)/276-78/2

3. Bloomfield (5-0)/258-64/3

4. Garden County (6-0)/359-123/4

5. Central Valley (5-0)/272-78/5

6. Sandhills/Thed. (5-0)/311-127/6

7. CWCE (5-0)/219-86/7

8. Plainview (5-0)/273-58/8

9. Overton (3-2)/164-127/9

10. Johnson-Brock (4-1)/232/128/NR

Six Man

1. Harvard (6-0)/377-130/1

2. McCool Junction (6-0)/323-78/2

3. Cody-Kilgore (5-0)/295-75/3

4. Humphrey/LHF (4-1)/289-101/4

5. Creek Valley (6-0)/350-178/5

6. Sioux County (5-0)/249-76/6

7. G.I. Heartland (4-1)/261-173/7

8. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-1)/273-185/9

9. Red Cloud (4-1)/209-78/10

10. Arthur County (3-2)/202-226/NR

Photos: Millard West football defeats Kearney

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

