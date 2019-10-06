Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 7.
* * *
Top 10/Class A /PF-PA/Prv.
1. Bellevue West (6-0)/305-22/1
2. Millard West (6-0)/206-53/2
3. Millard South (5-1)/226-82/3
4. Omaha Burke (5-1)/149-82/4
5. Lincoln Southeast (5-1)/167-53/5
6. Omaha Westside (5-1)/267-63/6
7. Grand Island (6-0)/263-59/8
8. Elkhorn South (4-2)/212-96/7
9. Kearney (4-2)/213-61/9
10. Om. Creighton Prep (5-1)/148-134/10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (6-0)/230-89/1
2. Scottsbluff (6-0)/244-66/2
3. Waverly (6-0)/231-102/3
4. Grand Island NW (5-1)/175-81/4
5. Omaha Roncalli (4-2)/223-156/5
6. Hastings (5-1)/217-68/6
7. Bennington (3-3)/212-188/7
8. Norris (4-2)/177-137/8
9. Elkhorn MM (5-1)/207-81/9
10. Seward (3-3)/160-127/10
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (6-0)/307-20/1
2. Pierce (6-0)/275-49/2
3. Adams Central (6-0)/238-61/3
4. Ashland-GW (6-0)/224-42/4
5. Columbus Scotus (5-1)/198-166/10
6. Aurora (3-3)/152-88/6
7. Wahoo Neumann (5-1)/220-88/5
8. Gothenburg (5-1)/158-50/7
9. Ord (4-2)/168-76/8
10. Kearney Catholic (5-1)/182-128/9
Class C-2
1. BRLD (6-0)/295-133/1
2. St. Paul (6-0)/219-37/2
3. David City Aquinas (5-1)/158-50/3
4. Oakland-Craig (6-0)/329-33/4
5. Sutton (5-1)/179-85/5
6. Fremont Bergan (6-0)/197-62/6
7. Shelby-Rising City (6-0)/176-68/7
8. Battle Creek (5-1)/184-51/8
9. Centennial (3-3)/171-137/NR
10. Doniphan-Trum. (5-1)/221-73/NR
Eight Man-1
1. Howells-Dodge (5-0)/202-95/1
2. Wakefield (4-1)/250-108/2
3. DC-Stratton (5-0)/302-76/3
4. Creighton (4-1)/252-72/4
5. BDS (5-0)/202-104/5
6. Wisner-Pilger (5-0)/211-71/6
7. Elm Creek (5-0)/161-48/7
8. Cambridge (5-0)/297-88/8
9. Burwell (4-1)/200-103/9
10. Ravenna (4-1)/232-155/10
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey SF (5-0)/324-26/1
2. Falls City SH (5-0)/276-78/2
3. Bloomfield (5-0)/258-64/3
4. Garden County (6-0)/359-123/4
5. Central Valley (5-0)/272-78/5
6. Sandhills/Thed. (5-0)/311-127/6
7. CWCE (5-0)/219-86/7
8. Plainview (5-0)/273-58/8
9. Overton (3-2)/164-127/9
10. Johnson-Brock (4-1)/232/128/NR
Six Man
1. Harvard (6-0)/377-130/1
2. McCool Junction (6-0)/323-78/2
3. Cody-Kilgore (5-0)/295-75/3
4. Humphrey/LHF (4-1)/289-101/4
5. Creek Valley (6-0)/350-178/5
6. Sioux County (5-0)/249-76/6
7. G.I. Heartland (4-1)/261-173/7
8. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-1)/273-185/9
9. Red Cloud (4-1)/209-78/10
10. Arthur County (3-2)/202-226/NR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.