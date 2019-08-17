A complete class-by-class listing of the 2019 Nebraska high school football district assignments.
* * *
Class A
District 1: Bellevue East, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha North, Papillion-La Vista South
District 2: Bellevue West, Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk, Omaha Central, Omaha South
District 3: Kearney, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, North Platte, Omaha Benson
District 4: Grand Island, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Millard West, Omaha Bryan
District 5: Columbus, Elkhorn South, Millard South, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Westside
District 6: Elkhorn, Fremont, Gretna, Millard North, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista
Class B
District 1: Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Roncalli, Schuyler, South Sioux City
District 2: Norris, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Waverly
District 3: Beatrice, Crete, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Seward, York
District 4: Alliance, Gering, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff
Class C-1
District 1: Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Nebraska City
District 2: Arlington, Boys Town, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Omaha Concordia, Platteview
District 3: Boone Central/Newman Grove, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Pierce, Wayne, West Point-Beemer
District 4: Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Raymond Central, Wahoo, Wahoo Neumann
District 5: Aurora, Central City, Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Milford
District 6: Adams Central, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden
District 7: Broken Bow, Gothenburg, O’Neill, Ord, Valentine
District 8: Chadron, Chase County, Mitchell, Ogallala, Sidney
Class C-2
District 1: Conestoga, Freeman, Johnson County, Malcolm, Syracuse, Wilber-Clatonia
District 2: BRLD, Fremont Bergan, Louisville, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman, Yutan
District 3: Battle Creek, Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, Stanton
District 4: Centennial, David City, David City Aquinas, North Bend, Shelby-Rising City, Twin River
District 5: Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton
District 6: Centura, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, St. Paul, Wood River
District 7: Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Southern Valley
Eight Man-1
District 1: BDS, HTRS, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri County
District 2: Elmwood-Murdock, Nebraska City Lourdes, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Palmyra, Weeping Water
District 3: Cross County, East Butler, EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend), Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola/High Plains
District 4: Homer, Omaha Nation, Wakefield, West Point Guardian Angels CC, Winnebago, Wisner-Pilger
District 5: Elkhorn Valley, Howells-Dodge, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Madison, Neligh-Oakdale, Norfolk Lutheran
District 6: Fullerton, Heartland, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Ravenna, Shelton
District 7: Ainsworth, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, North Central, West Holt
District 8: Amherst, Ansley-Litchfield, Arcadia-Loup City, Burwell, Elm Creek, South Loup
District 9: Alma, Arapahoe, Cambridge, Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Southwest
District 10: Bayard, Hemingford, Kimball, Morrill, Perkins County, Sutherland
Eight Man-2
District 1: Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Lincoln Parkview, Meridian, Pawnee City
District 2: Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Emerson-Hubbard, Mead, Omaha Christian, Pender
District 3: Allen, Bloomfield, Hartington-Newcastle, Randolph, Wausa, Wynot
District 4: Elgin/Pope John, Humphrey St. Francis, Osmond, Plainview, Riverside, Winside
District 5: Central Valley, Clearwater-Orchard, CWCE, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Stuart, Twin Loup
District 6: Axtell, Blue Hill, Franklin, Giltner, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson
District 7: Anselmo-Merna, Bertrand, Elwood, Loomis, Overton, Pleasanton
District 8: Brady, Maxwell, Medicine Valley, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford
District 9: Garden County, Leyton/Banner County, Paxton, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade
Six Man
District 1: Elba, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Santee, Spalding Academy, St. Edward, Walthill
District 2: Deshler, Dorchester, Lewiston, McCool Junction, Sterling
District 3: Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Hampton, Harvard, Red Cloud, Silver Lake
District 4: Eustis-Farnam, Maywood-Hayes Center, McPherson County/Stapleton, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wilcox-Hildreth
District 5: Arthur County, Creek Valley, Minatare, Potter-Dix, South Platte
District 6: Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Hay Springs, Hyannis, Sioux County
