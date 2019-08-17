A complete class-by-class listing of the 2019 Nebraska high school football district assignments.

Class A

District 1: Bellevue East, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha North, Papillion-La Vista South

District 2: Bellevue West, Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk, Omaha Central, Omaha South

District 3: Kearney, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, North Platte, Omaha Benson

District 4: Grand Island, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Millard West, Omaha Bryan

District 5: Columbus, Elkhorn South, Millard South, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Westside

District 6: Elkhorn, Fremont, Gretna, Millard North, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista

Class B

District 1: Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Roncalli, Schuyler, South Sioux City

District 2: Norris, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Waverly

District 3: Beatrice, Crete, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Seward, York

District 4: Alliance, Gering, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff

Class C-1

District 1: Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Nebraska City

District 2: Arlington, Boys Town, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Omaha Concordia, Platteview

District 3: Boone Central/Newman Grove, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Pierce, Wayne, West Point-Beemer

District 4: Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Raymond Central, Wahoo, Wahoo Neumann

District 5: Aurora, Central City, Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Milford

District 6: Adams Central, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden

District 7: Broken Bow, Gothenburg, O’Neill, Ord, Valentine

District 8: Chadron, Chase County, Mitchell, Ogallala, Sidney

Class C-2

District 1: Conestoga, Freeman, Johnson County, Malcolm, Syracuse, Wilber-Clatonia

District 2: BRLD, Fremont Bergan, Louisville, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman, Yutan

District 3: Battle Creek, Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, Stanton

District 4: Centennial, David City, David City Aquinas, North Bend, Shelby-Rising City, Twin River

District 5: Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton

District 6: Centura, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, St. Paul, Wood River

District 7: Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Southern Valley

Eight Man-1

District 1: BDS, HTRS, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri County

District 2: Elmwood-Murdock, Nebraska City Lourdes, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Palmyra, Weeping Water

District 3: Cross County, East Butler, EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend), Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola/High Plains

District 4: Homer, Omaha Nation, Wakefield, West Point Guardian Angels CC, Winnebago, Wisner-Pilger

District 5: Elkhorn Valley, Howells-Dodge, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Madison, Neligh-Oakdale, Norfolk Lutheran

District 6: Fullerton, Heartland, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Ravenna, Shelton

District 7: Ainsworth, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, North Central, West Holt

District 8: Amherst, Ansley-Litchfield, Arcadia-Loup City, Burwell, Elm Creek, South Loup

District 9: Alma, Arapahoe, Cambridge, Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Southwest

District 10: Bayard, Hemingford, Kimball, Morrill, Perkins County, Sutherland

Eight Man-2

District 1: Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Lincoln Parkview, Meridian, Pawnee City

District 2: Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Emerson-Hubbard, Mead, Omaha Christian, Pender

District 3: Allen, Bloomfield, Hartington-Newcastle, Randolph, Wausa, Wynot

District 4: Elgin/Pope John, Humphrey St. Francis, Osmond, Plainview, Riverside, Winside

District 5: Central Valley, Clearwater-Orchard, CWCE, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Stuart, Twin Loup

District 6: Axtell, Blue Hill, Franklin, Giltner, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson

District 7: Anselmo-Merna, Bertrand, Elwood, Loomis, Overton, Pleasanton

District 8: Brady, Maxwell, Medicine Valley, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford

District 9: Garden County, Leyton/Banner County, Paxton, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade

Six Man

District 1: Elba, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Santee, Spalding Academy, St. Edward, Walthill

District 2: Deshler, Dorchester, Lewiston, McCool Junction, Sterling

District 3: Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Hampton, Harvard, Red Cloud, Silver Lake

District 4: Eustis-Farnam, Maywood-Hayes Center, McPherson County/Stapleton, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wilcox-Hildreth

District 5: Arthur County, Creek Valley, Minatare, Potter-Dix, South Platte

District 6: Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Hay Springs, Hyannis, Sioux County

