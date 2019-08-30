Quarterback Tristan Gomes rushed for four touchdowns Friday night to lead Millard West to a 30-0 season-opening win over Millard North.
The Cal State Fullerton baseball recruit scored on runs of 3, 6, 14 and 31 yards in the game at Buell Stadium.
The Wildcats, ranked seventh in Class A, defeated the Mustangs 35-0 in the season opener last year.
