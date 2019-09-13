Ethan Valencia didn’t score a touchdown Friday night, but he was the steadiest guy at Kinnick Stadium.
While the Wildcats emerged with a 30-13 victory over Omaha North, it was the consistent grind Valencia provided in the second half that kept Millard West unbeaten. Valencia did what seniors do on a night that wasn’t one of Millard West’s sharpest performances.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back carried the ball 20 times for 110 yards in the second half after the Wildcats scratched out a 14-6 first-half lead.
“We were as flat as this field in the first half,” Millard West coach Kirk Peterson said. “How we got up 14-6 is beyond me.”
Valencia was happy to be the volume back Millard West needed to eat up chunks of time on key second-half drives. He finished with 130 yards on 28 carries.
“I love being a volume back,” Valencia said. “I usually come alive in the fourth quarter. We just got off to a really bad start, but we worked through it in the second half.”
Peterson wasn’t pleased with how his team got pushed around by the Vikings in the first half, and especially in the first quarter when Millard West had six plays from scrimmage in the opening 12 minutes. North controlled the tempo early, possessing the ball for more than eight minutes, but the Vikings only came away with a pair of Frank Maya field goals.
Not finishing those drives, and several others later in the game in front of 2,200, eventually dictated North’s fate as the Vikings fell to 1-2.
“We talked to the kids at halftime about finishing the drives,” Omaha North coach Larry Martin said. “They capitalized on their opportunities and we didn’t capitalize on ours. Their kids made the big plays when they had their chances.”
Millard West senior quarterback Tristen Gomes was a part of several big plays.
The Cal State-Fullerton baseball commit helped the Wildcats get their first first down of the game early in the second quarter, connecting with receiver Dalys Beanum on a 66-yard touchdown pass.
Beanum got behind three defenders along the sideline, tucked the ball away and continued racing down the sideline. One defender shoved Beanum, but not hard enough to knock him off course on the way to the touchdown.
Omaha North’s offense continued to stall when the Vikings reached Millard West’s side of the field. This time, Maya’s field goal attempt fell short, giving the ball back to the Wildcats.
The Wildcats put together a nine-play, 80-yard drive that took 4:38 and ended with another Gomes touchdown pass, this time a 21-yard fade pattern to Kaedyn Odermann into the right corner of the end zone.
Millard West started the second half the same way Omaha North began the first quarter, with a long drive that produced a field goal.
Mixing in more option plays like those that began to work late in the first half, the 12-play drive included a pass interference call and ended with a 24-yard field goal by Nasser Nabulsi for a 17-6 lead. The lead grew to 24-6 when Gomes scored on a 3-yard sneak after connecting with Odermann on a 29-yard pass after an Omaha North punt.
The Vikings responded with a quick-strike play. Treon Fairgood Jones broke free from four tackle attempts and raced for a 54-yard touchdown run after Millard West’s kickoff.
That’s when Valencia took over.
He had five consecutive carries to end the third quarter, then carried 10 more times in the final 12 minutes. Valencia had four more carries on the drive that began in the third quarter before Gomes again went the last three yards for the final touchdown of the game.
“We all were really quiet at halftime and we just listened to what the coaches told us needed to change in the second half,” Valencia said. “We just came alive.”
MW: Dalys Beanum 66 pass from Tristan Gomes (Nasser Nabulsi kick)
MW: Kaedyn Odermann 21 pass from Gomes (Nabulsi kick)
MW: Nabulsi 24 FG
MW: Gomes 3 run (Nabulsi kick)
ON: Treon Fairgood Jones 54 run (Maya kick)
MW: Gomes 3 run (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: MW, Ethan Valencia 28-130, Tristan Gomes 9-36, Dan Sullivan 6-34, Zach Coleman 1-1, team 1-(minus 5). ON, Treon Fairgood Jones 10-88, LaVaughan Luellen 6-61, Sam Scott 8-28, Marques Sigle 1-8, Aveon Barnes 1-2, Keshaun Williams 1-1.
Passing: MW, Gomes 7-13-0 173. ON, Darius Hagan 7-18-0 104.
Receiving: MW, Kaedyn Odermann 5-101, Dalys Beanum 1-66, Sullivan 1-6. ON, Williams 6-70, Jaiden Long 1-34.
2019
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
Each year The World-Herald names the Super Six, the state's top football players entering the season. Look back through every Super Six selection since 2006.
2019
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
From left: Jared Bubak, Lincoln Christian; Gavin Rush, Aurora; Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood; Jacob Matthew, Millard North; Noah Fant, Omaha South; Nick Lenners, Lincoln Southwest.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Adam Holtorf, Seward; Tanner Borchardt, Gothenburg; C.J. Johnson, Bellevue West; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Michael Decker, Omaha North; DaiShon Neal, Omaha Central.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
From left: Jerald Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Mick Stoltenberg, Gretna; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Easton Stick, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Top from left: Tavarius Bender, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Shoff, Cambridge; Sam Cotton, Lincoln Southeast. Bottom from left: Jake Schany, Blair; Drew Ott, Giltner; Michael Malloy, Sioux City Heelan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Clockwise from top left: Ryne Reeves, Crete; Daniel Davie, Beatrice; Zach Sterup, Hastings St. Cecillia; Quentin Urban, Millard South; Cole Fisher, Millard North; Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
From left: Matt Hoch, Harlan; Tyler Evans, Waverly; Ronald Coleman Jr., Omaha North; Antaries Daniels, Omaha Northwest; Andrew Rodriguez, Aurora; Brandon Scherff, Denison-Schleswig.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Standing from left: Jon Lechner, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brandon Wegher, Sioux City Heelan; Tyrone Sellers, McCook; Cole Pensick, Lincoln Northeast. Kneeling from left: Vondrae Tostenson, Millard South; C.J. Zimmerer, Omaha Gross.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Dan Hoch, Harlan; Collins Okafor, Omaha Westside; Baker Steinkuhler, Lincoln Southwest; Sean Fisher, Millard North; John Levorson, Crete; Trevor Robinson, Elkhorn.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Clockwise from top left: Kyle Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Harland Gunn, Omaha Central; Noah Keller, Kearney; Phillip Bates, Omaha North; Niles Paul, Omaha North; Jared Crick, Cozad.
