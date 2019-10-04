Nebraska high school football continues with another week of Friday Night Lights.

Keep it tuned to this page for live updates throughout the night as teams continue their season.

You can also check out the latest from The World-Herald's prep writers.

» Pospisil: Junior Jays — 'Cardiac C-P' — rally from 20-point deficit to defeat Millard North

» Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 19

» Stu's ratings

» Mike Sautter's Nebraska prep football recruiting rankings (2020, 2021, 2022)

» Follow NEPrepZone on Twitter and Facebook.

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Photos: Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

1 of 15

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription