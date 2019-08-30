The first week of Nebraska high school football is upon us.

Keep it tuned to this page for live updates throughout the night as teams kick off the season.

You can also check out the latest from The World-Herald's prep writers.

» 2019 Nebraska high school football preview

» Every Nebraska prep football preview

» Preseason ratings

» Mike Sautter's Nebraska prep football recruiting rankings (2020, 2021, 2022)

» Follow NEPrepZone on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to the Prep Zone Report podcast

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Photos: Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

1 of 15

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription