The first week of Nebraska high school football is upon us.
Keep it tuned to this page for live updates throughout the night as teams kick off the season.
You can also check out the latest from The World-Herald's prep writers.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.