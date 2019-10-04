Led by Tristan Gomes, No. 2 Millard West scores 23 unanswered points to defeat No. 9 Kearney

No. 2 Millard West spotted No. 9 Kearney a 13-0 lead, then held the visitors to 49 yards the rest of the way for a 23-13 win Friday night at Buell Stadium.
Tristan Gomes ran for 109 yards and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dalys Beanum to start the scoring for the 6-0 Wildcats. They meet undefeated Grand Island next Friday.
