Top 10 No. 3 Millard South stopped No. 7 Elkhorn South on downs in the red zone in the final minute to hold on for a 26-21 victory Friday over the Storm.
A 6-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback T.J. Urban with 5:05 remaining in the game at Elkhorn Stadium produced the winning points for the 5-1 Patriots; Elkhorn South fell to 4-2.
