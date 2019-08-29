Late field goal helps defending champion Omaha Burke defeat Lincoln Southeast

Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts scores a third quarter touchdown.

LINCOLN — Colin Urban’s 31-yard field goal with 1:21 left Thursday night — and a blocked field goal at game’s end — lifted defending champion Omaha Burke to a 16-14 season-opening win over Lincoln Southeast.

The Bulldogs, who extended their winning streak to 14 games, trailed 14-7 after senior Coleby Daffer threw his second TD pass of the game for the Knights.

Michael Payne had a 76-yard catch-and-run from new Bulldogs quarterback Reid Burke to cut the Knights’ lead to 16-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Xavier Watts had a 38-yard catch to the Knights 11 to set up Urban’s kick.

