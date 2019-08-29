Late field goal helps defending champion Omaha Burke defeat Lincoln Southeast

LINCOLN — Colin Urban’s 31-yard field goal with 1:21 left Thursday night — and a blocked field goal at game’s end — lifted defending champion Omaha Burke to a 16-14 season-opening win over Lincoln Southeast.
The Bulldogs, who extended their winning streak to 14 games, trailed 14-7 after senior Coleby Daffer threw his second TD pass of the game for the Knights.
Michael Payne had a 76-yard catch-and-run from new Bulldogs quarterback Reid Burke to cut the Knights’ lead to 16-13 early in the fourth quarter.
Xavier Watts had a 38-yard catch to the Knights 11 to set up Urban’s kick.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts runs in a third quarter touchdown reception against Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln Southeast's Derek Branch knocks the ball loose from Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke.
Lincoln Southeast quarterback Shadon Shannon scrambles in the first quarter.
Omaha Burke's Jaylon Roussell runs the ball.
Omaha Burke's David Moreano catches an interception intended for Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget.
Lincoln Southeast's Nick Halleen breaks a tackle from Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts.
Omaha Burke's Jaylon Roussell runs the ball ahead of Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget, left and Isaac Gifford, right.
Lincoln Southeast's Issac Gifford catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter in front of Omaha Burke's Austin Dougherty.
Lincoln Southeast's Issac Gifford scores a touchdown in the second quarter.
Omaha Burke's Jerald Abington, center, celebrates following the Bulldogs' 16-14 win.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts catches a long pass to set up a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke throws a pass against Lincoln Southeast.
Lincoln Southeast's Ethan Steer breaks a tackle from Omaha Burke's Tyreece Wynne.
Omaha Burke quarterback Reid Burke throws a pass.
