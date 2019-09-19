Retired Omaha Burke football coach Larry Jacobsen died Thursday, one day after it was announced that the football field at Burke Stadium would be named for him.

Jacobsen Field will honor Burke’s winningest football coach. Some Burke alums have sought the field naming for several years.

"Words can’t express my adoration for that man," Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for modeling a profession that never feels like a job but a blessing! So thankful to have played for Coach!"

Larry Jacobsen

Jacobsen came to the school in 1968 and was named football coach the next year. In 26 seasons at Burke, his teams were a combined 167-83-2 and won a Metro championship, had two undefeated regular seasons and played in two state finals.

Jacobsen, who was 81, received the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award in 1991.

Services are pending.

