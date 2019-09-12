Thursday’s TV game at Ralston began with Beatrice’s Brody Nelson returning the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to start a 45-14 victory.

Nelson has a kickoff-return touchdown in each of 1-2 Beatrice’s first three games. He also had a 90-yard breakaway, part of a 21-point third quarter for the Orangemen, and led their 364-yard rushing attack with 163.

Kaden Glynn, who transferred to Beatrice soon after helping Johnson-Brock to a football-basketball title sweep, played his first football game for the Orangemen after coming out for the team late and scored twice in the second half.

Rashad Madden, Ralston’s sophomore running back, picked up 152 yards and a touchdown. The Rams had 4 yards at halftime.

Beatrice (1-2)...........17 0 21 7—45

At Ralston (1-2)..........0 0 14 0—14

B: Brody Nelson 88 kickoff return (Diego Rodriguez kick)

B: Dakota Adams 39 run (Nelson run)

B: Safety by Adam Erikson

R: Rashad Madden 2 run (Luis Landasure kick)

B: Adams 3 run (Rodriguez kick)

B: Nelson 90 run (Rodriguez kick)

R: Luke Ranck 12 pass from Jahrran Paces (Landasure kick)

B: Kaden Glynn 8 run (Rodriguez kick)

B: Glynn 2 run (Rodriguez kick)

