Jack Dotzler's four TDs, including game-winner in fourth quarter, leads Roncalli over Mt. Michael

Jack Dotzler threw three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night.

Jack Dotzler threw three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to lead Omaha Roncalli to a 34-31 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael.

The visiting Knights went ahead 31-27 early in the fourth quarter, but a 16-yard TD run by Dotzler with 5:56 left put the Crimson Pride on top.

Class B No. 5 Roncalli moved to 4-2 while No. 9 Mount Michael fell to 5-1.

