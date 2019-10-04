Jack Dotzler threw three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to lead Omaha Roncalli to a 34-31 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael.
The visiting Knights went ahead 31-27 early in the fourth quarter, but a 16-yard TD run by Dotzler with 5:56 left put the Crimson Pride on top.
Class B No. 5 Roncalli moved to 4-2 while No. 9 Mount Michael fell to 5-1.
