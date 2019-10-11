Shakeup coming in Class C-2
Class C-2 is filled with good matchups throughout the final third of the regular season. If Friday was any indication, that class could be filled with plenty of surprises, too.
Three of the top seven teams in the rankings lost Friday. North Bend (6-1), which had just fallen out of the rankings after losing to Centennial last Friday, shut out No. 3 David City Aquinas 13-0. No. 4 Oakland-Craig (7-0) built a 30-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 52-0 win over previously unbeaten Fremont Bergan. And defending state champ Centennial (4-3), which has played ranked teams each of the last five weeks, handed Shelby-Rising City its first loss, holding on for a 21-18 win.
On the schedule next Friday, No. 1 BRLD will go to Fremont Bergan; North Bend hosts Shelby-Rising City; Oakland-Craig is at 4-3 Yutan; and No. 8 Battle Creek goes to 4-3 Hartington Cedar Catholic — the Trojans started the season 0-3 by losing to BRLD, Oakland-Craig and Aquinas.
Warriors, Shamrocks upend city rivals
Two of the top games in Class C-1 Friday matched city rivals — Wahoo vs. Wahoo Neumann and Columbus Scotus vs. Lakeview.
In Wahoo, the Warriors got 147 yards rushing from Trevin Luben in the first half to build a 13-0 halftime lead — No. 7 Neumann had 20 yards of offense in that half. Wahoo secured the 23-6 win by scoring twice in a 47-second span early in the fourth quarter — first with a field goal and then Brandon Swahn returned a fumble for a touchdown.
At Columbus, Lakeview led No. 5 Scotus 13-6 early in the second quarter, but the Shamrocks took a 20-13 halftime lead and built on it from there for a 40-21 victory.
Eight stay perfect in Eight Man-2
The top eight teams in Eight Man-2 all improved to 6-0 with wins this week — all eight won by at least three touchdowns. But that number of unbeatens will change before the playoffs.
Central Valley, ranked fifth, will square off with No. 7 CWCE next week, while No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis takes on No. 8 Plainview in two weeks. Also in the regular-season finale in two weeks, No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart plays defending state champ Johnson-Brock, 5-1 and ranked No. 10.
Top players
Miko Maessner, Kearney
Had touchdown runs of 64 and 76 yards in the first half in a 14-0 win over Lincoln Southwest. He had 180 yards on nine carries at haltime.
Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff
Rushed for two touchdowns and threw for three more in the first half of a 64-14 win over Lexington. Scottsbluff led 52-7 at the half.
Gabe Conant, Adams Central
Scored the first five touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards on 17 carries as the Patriots improved to 7-0 with a 55-0 victory over Minden.
Eli Larson, St. Paul
Scored five touchdowns as undefeated St. Paul beat O’Neill 46-12.
