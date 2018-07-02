Former Omaha South star, current Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant garnering nationwide honors

Iowa tight end Noah Fant caught 30 passes for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Noah Fant is gaining increased recognition as college football season nears.

The former Omaha South star has been named a first-team All-American by both Sporting News and Athlon Sports.

The Iowa tight end caught 30 passes for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017, helping the Hawkeyes to an 8-5 record. His 16.5 yards per catch in 2017 was the best in the nation among tight ends and earned him first-team all-Big Ten honors. 

Fant was named to the All-Nebraska team in 2015 as a defensive lineman. He also made 46 catches for 10 touchdowns — both Omaha South records — and 570 yards. 

Fant and the Hawkeyes open the season against Northern Illinois on Sept. 1 in Iowa City.

