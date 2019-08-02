Nick DeLuca

Former North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca had 12 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in nine games as a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Millard North linebacker Nick DeLuca signed with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

DeLuca, who won four FCS championships at North Dakota State, played his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder had 12 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in nine games, including two starts. He was released by Jacksonville in June.

DeLuca was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He signed with the Jaguars after being waived during the preseason.

In Miami, he is expected to add depth to a position hit with injuries. The Dolphins likely will begin the preseason without former starters Raekwon McMillan, Kiko Alonso and Chase Allen.

“I’ve got a high motor. I’m a team player. I work hard,” DeLuca told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I’m just here to try and fill my role and do whatever I can for the team.”

