GLENWOOD, Iowa — Only a linebacker would call a sloppy, error-plagued game in a dreary mist between teams looking to turn their seasons around the most fun he's ever had on a football field.
Glenwood's Eli Bales insisted to his teammates during their postgame huddle that what happened on Senior Night Friday was "fun stuff."
"That was something else," he said. "I haven't played a game like that, coming that close to the end."
Bales wrapped up ADM running back Justice Paulson inside the 10 as teammate Parker Sell stripped the ball and recovered it with 1:24 remaining, allowing the Rams to preserve a 14-6 victory.
Glenwood (4-3) had held the Tigers to less than 100 yards of total offense before to a late-game drive that led to an exciting finish.
Paulson raced in from the 27 on fourth-and-1 to cut the deficit to eight with 2:07 left. ADM (4-3) missed the point-after attempt, then stayed alive by recovering the ensuing onside kick at the Ram 40.
The Tigers had a first down at the 13 with 1:31 to go when Paulson momentarily broke free. Bales closed quickly to stop him, which allowed Sell to force the ninth total turnover of the game.
Bales said the Rams defense redeemed itself after a subpar showing in a loss to Harlan last Friday.
"We made an emphasis on that this week," he said. "Defense was huge. We played a great ball game."
Bales recorded a highlight-reel sack of Tate Stine-Smith, recovered a Tiger fumble near his own goal line and made the last stop on Paulson all within the final six minutes.
Defensive back Ryan Leath intercepted a pass early in the fourth quarter and broke up another late. And defensive lineman Zander Carda carried a blocked punt 5 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.
"All of our guys just hustled to the ball," Carda said. "Parker Sell got his hands up, blocked it and it just came right to me. I had it in my hands and just ran. This was a dream for me. I just ran for a touchdown."
The score was a big one, doubling Glenwood's lead to 14-0 with 4:39 left in the third. The Rams offense put together one mistake-free drive all night, marching 67 yards move in front 7-0 just prior to halftime.
Colton Schutte, who rushed for 110 yards, went in from the 1 with 38 seconds left in the half. Glenwood spent the rest of the night turning the ball over. It lost three fumbles and had two passes intercepted.
"I think the conditions had something to do with that," Ram coach Cory Faust said. "I thought we were playing hard. I thought we were putting the kids in good situations. We were moving the ball well besides those things. We'll go back to the drawing board and try to get better next week in all phases."
ADM (4-3, 0-3).................. 0 0 0 6 - 6
Glenwood (4-3, 1-2).........0 7 7 0 - 14
G: Colton Schutte 1 run (Alex Nusser kick)
G: Zander Carda 5 blocked punt return (Nusser kick)
ADM: Justice Paulson 27 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: ADM, Stine-Smith 17-32, Bradshaw 9-(8), Paulson 6-51. G, Schutte 19-110, Robertson 12-56, Carr 9-29, Carter 6-25, Team 3-(-3).
