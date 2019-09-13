Reid Burke threw three touchdowns passes Friday night to lead Omaha Burke to a 34-17 homecoming win over Omaha Central.

Burke had TD tosses of 19, 31 and 85 yards to lead the sixth-ranked Bulldogs.

Burke, the defending Class A champion, moved to 2-1 this season.

Central fell to 1-2.

