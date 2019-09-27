Omaha Westside’s homecoming game Friday night against Omaha Creighton Prep turned into the Cole Payton show.
The junior quarterback rushed for five touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Warriors to a 49-21 victory. Payton had 170 yards rushing and 166 passing as sixth-ranked Westside moved to 4-1.
“Cole took the load for us,” Westside coach Brett Froendt said. “He made good decisions and really carried us.”
The ninth-ranked Junior Jays led 14-6 early in the second quarter, but Westside scored the next five touchdowns. Payton had a hand in all five, running for four and passing for one.
“It was a blast tonight,” Payton said. “Everything seemed to be working for us.”
Prep led 7-0 after the first quarter on a 25-yard scoring pass from John Coniglio to Alex Bullock. Payton scored his first touchdown on a 2-yard run, but the Junior Jays responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Coniglio to John McLeay.
From that point on, the Warriors outscored the Junior Jays 43-7.
Payton got Westside in gear on the next drive, sprinting 72 yards for a score. After the Warriors forced a punt on Prep’s next possession, Westside took over at its own 24.
Seven plays later, Payton scored on an 11-yard run. The 2-point conversion was good and the Warriors grabbed their first lead at 20-14.
The Prep offense was stopped again and Westside took over deep in its own territory with two minutes left in the first half. The Warriors moved 85 yards in nine plays, a march capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Payton to Koby Bretz.
“That was a big drive for us,” Froendt said. “It gave us a lot of confidence heading into the second half.”
A pair of short Payton touchdown runs in the third quarter stretched the Warriors’ advantage to 42-14. Coniglio later threw his third TD pass of the night — this one to Mason Armstead — before running back Bodie Harrell capped the Westside win with a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Harrell finished with 135 yards on 19 carries.
It was another strong offensive effort for the Warriors, who hung 41 points on Gretna last week. Westside rolled up 544 yards in total offense — 378 rushing and 166 passing.
Froendt said it was a satisfying win against a rare homecoming opponent.
“I’ve been here 27 years and this is the first time I can remember playing Prep on homecoming,” he said. “Our guys were fired up about it.”
The Warriors, who usually wear red at home, wore black jerseys in front of a capacity crowd of more than 6,000. They ran onto the field at the start of the game to AC/DC’s “Back in Black.”
“We were all excited to play this game,” Payton said. “It was a big win for us, but we know that we still have a lot of work to do.”
Omaha Creighton Prep (4-1)...........7 7 7 0—21
At Omaha Westside (4-1).............0 28 14 7—49
CP: Alex Bullock 25 pass from John Coniglio (Patrick Foley kick)
OW: Cole Payton 2 run (kick failed)
CP: John McLeay 23 pass from Coniglio (Foley kick)
OW: Payton 72 run (pass failed)
OW: Payton 11 run (Trevor Barajas pass from Payton)
OW: Koby Bretz 17 pass from Payton (Avante Dickerson pass from Payton)
OW: Payton 2 run (Jack Bush kick)
OW: Payton 1 run (Bush kick)
CP: Mason Armstead 13 pass from Coniglio (Foley kick)
OW: Bodie Harrell 25 run (Bush kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CP, Carson Bartak 2-0, Vinny Cacioppo 12-44, John Coniglio 11-56, Anthony Collins 1-0, Brayden Woodward 1-3. OW, Cole Payton 16-170, Bodie Harrell 19-135, Avante Dickerson 7-46, Will Hurtado 2-8, Jordan Mayberry 3-17, Darian Sopka 2-(minus 4), Jacob Vincentini 2-6, Kolby Brown 1-0.
Passing: CP, Coniglio 12-25-0 146, Woodward 0-1-0 0. OW, Payton 15-24-2 166.
Receiving: CP, Mason Armstead 4-32, Alex Bullock 4-69, John McLeay 3-33, AJ Rollins 1-12. OW, Koby Bretz 7-85, Dickerson 6-61, Grant Guyett 1-7, Cal Weidemann 1-13.
