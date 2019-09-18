Burke Stadium’s long-discussed renovation is closer to reality with a grant from the Omaha Schools Foundation, which announced Wednesday that the athletic field will be named for longtime football coach Larry Jacobsen.

Toba Cohen Dunning, the foundation’s executive director, said the $500,000 grant from the foundation pushes the project past the three-quarters mark for the estimated $2 million cost. Among the upgrades would be new restrooms and concessions, an enlarged press box and field-level team accommodations.

Almost all of the renovations to the stadium since its opening in 1967 have been to the field and track. Burke has hosted state track meets since 1972.

