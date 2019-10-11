Even for a team that had outscored its previous three opponents by an average of almost 47 points, Omaha Westside put on a show Friday night that raised eyebrows.
The sixth-ranked Warriors scored four touchdowns in less than six minutes in the first quarter and cruised to a 38-7 win over eighth-ranked Elkhorn South at Elkhorn Stadium.
“Our momentum’s been good, our practices have been pretty good,” Westside coach Brett Froendt said. “They’re starting to learn football a lot better.”
It was a complete effort from the start for Froendt’s group.
The Warrior defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, and the offense turned good field position into an early lead when Grant Tagge caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Cole Payton.
Two plays later, the lead doubled when junior Avante Dickerson intercepted a deflected pass and returned it 36 yards for a score.
After another defensive stand, Dickerson hauled in a pass over the middle and sprinted 61 yards for a touchdown that gave Westside 21 points in less than three minutes.
“Offensive coaches did a great job of finding a few things in their defense and we were able to execute them early against a really good football team,” Froendt said. “Defense stepped up really well first half, executed very well. We’re just real proud of their effort.”
Payton connected with Koby Bretz on a touchdown that covered 54 yards late in the first quarter, and Jack Bush added a 20-yard field goal to open the second.
The Warriors pushed the lead to 38-0 when Bretz scored from 27 yards out on the opening drive of the second half, the fourth touchdown pass of the night for Payton.
“I don’t think we’ve been taken out to the woodshed like this during the time that we’ve all been together here,” Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said.
His team had pushed third-ranked Millard South to the brink in a 26-21 loss last week, but the Storm had little luck moving the ball against Westside.
“We’re a team that really prides ourself on running the ball and they just did a great job of spilling our runs,” Rosenberg said. “They just did an outstanding job on defense. I tip my hat to them.”
Froendt said it was sound play on that side that determined the outcome on Friday night. And it started up front.
“Our defense just executed their assignments really well, and when you do that you tend to take away what they do best,” he said. “Our guys down inside did a nice job against their bigger guys. We were able to find some creases and disrupt a few of their plays.”
Payton was 10 of 16 for 307 yards, with Bretz (four catches, 158 yards) and Dickerson (106 yards on two receptions) the primary beneficiaries.
The Warriors (6-1) visit Columbus next week before a regular- season finale with Millard South.
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
Each year The World-Herald names the Super Six, the state's top football players entering the season. Look back through every Super Six selection since 2006.
1 of 14
2019
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
From left: Jared Bubak, Lincoln Christian; Gavin Rush, Aurora; Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood; Jacob Matthew, Millard North; Noah Fant, Omaha South; Nick Lenners, Lincoln Southwest.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Adam Holtorf, Seward; Tanner Borchardt, Gothenburg; C.J. Johnson, Bellevue West; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Michael Decker, Omaha North; DaiShon Neal, Omaha Central.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
From left: Jerald Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Mick Stoltenberg, Gretna; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Easton Stick, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Top from left: Tavarius Bender, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Shoff, Cambridge; Sam Cotton, Lincoln Southeast. Bottom from left: Jake Schany, Blair; Drew Ott, Giltner; Michael Malloy, Sioux City Heelan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Clockwise from top left: Ryne Reeves, Crete; Daniel Davie, Beatrice; Zach Sterup, Hastings St. Cecillia; Quentin Urban, Millard South; Cole Fisher, Millard North; Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
From left: Matt Hoch, Harlan; Tyler Evans, Waverly; Ronald Coleman Jr., Omaha North; Antaries Daniels, Omaha Northwest; Andrew Rodriguez, Aurora; Brandon Scherff, Denison-Schleswig.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Standing from left: Jon Lechner, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brandon Wegher, Sioux City Heelan; Tyrone Sellers, McCook; Cole Pensick, Lincoln Northeast. Kneeling from left: Vondrae Tostenson, Millard South; C.J. Zimmerer, Omaha Gross.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Dan Hoch, Harlan; Collins Okafor, Omaha Westside; Baker Steinkuhler, Lincoln Southwest; Sean Fisher, Millard North; John Levorson, Crete; Trevor Robinson, Elkhorn.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Clockwise from top left: Kyle Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Harland Gunn, Omaha Central; Noah Keller, Kearney; Phillip Bates, Omaha North; Niles Paul, Omaha North; Jared Crick, Cozad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.