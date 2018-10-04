Omaha Creighton Prep uses superior depth to claim Metro Conference cross country title

Luke Dickas couldn’t crack the varsity lineup last year, but the senior led the way Thursday for Omaha Creighton Prep at the Metro Conference cross country championships.
Like sophomore Kaylie Crews did for Papillion-La Vista South’s girls, Dickas was first across the finish line at Walnut Creek Recreation Area to start a runaway team victory.
Dickas held off Ethan Kilton of Omaha Central to win the 5,000-meter race in 16:17.1.
“Those guys from Central are great,’’ Dickas said. “They led for about the first half of the race. I knew I had to do something to break them up, I had to do something big to get the lead and I had to hold on for dear life after that.”
Last year, weather forced the conference to cancel its meet for the first time. Had it been held, Dickas said he would have been in the junior varsity race.
Since then, he ran leadoff on the Junior Jays’ gold-medal 1,600-meter relay at last season’s state track meet. In cross country, his first win came at last week’s Millard West Invitational.
“Some of the seniors last year mentored me a lot, and I kind of turned it up,’’ Dickas said. “They’re great guys and they’re all running for the University of Nebraska now.”
Top-ranked Prep won with quality depth. It had seven finish between sixth and 17th place. Michael Buckley was sixth, James Chapman ninth, Colin Mahoney 10th and Leo Burns 13th as the Junior Jays scored 39 points — the lowest winning score since Omaha Benson in 2001 with 29 — to 67 for runner-up Millard West.
Crews and Anna Jennings, who finished 27 seconds behind, gave the Titan girls a 1-2 finish. Crews ran 18:38.5 over the 5,000 meters for her first win since the season-opening Titan Invitational.
“We really wanted to go into October strong, show people what we can do,’’ Crews said. “I paced myself for the first mile, then took off with Hannah Denson (Millard South, who was third). I went hard from the second mile on.
“This is our home course, so we’ve done so many workouts on it. I knew what to expect.”
Olivia Rosenthal was eighth, Deavion Deleon 11th and Emma Ralston 13th for Papio South, which led runner-up Millard West 35-80. In the past six Metro meets, the Titans have been in the top two.
Boys team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 39, Millard West 67, Omaha Central 93, Papillion-La Vista South 100, Elkhorn South 181, Omaha Burke 200, Omaha South 233, Papillion-La Vista 258, Omaha Westside 278, Bellevue West 291, Omaha Bryan 292, Millard North 297, Millard South 328, Omaha North 338, Bellevue East 409, Omaha Northwest 484.
Individual medalists: 1, Luke Dickas, Prep, 16:17.1. 2, Ethan Kilton, Central, 16:17.4. 3, Nick Abdalla, Bryan, 16:21.5. 4, Ethan Goldner, Westside, 16:22.9. 5, Mason McDonald, MW, 16:26.0. 6, Michael Buckley, Prep, 16:34.6. 7, Dillon McNeill, PLVS, 16:35.3. 8, Nick Larson, Central, 16:36.5. 9, James Chapman, Prep, 16:37.6. 10, Colin Mahoney, Prep, 16:38.1. 11, Connor Hayes, Millard West, 16:38.5. 12, Eric Seger-Pera, Central, 16:38.8. 13, Leo Burns, Prep, 16:39.3. 14, Adam Murphy, MW, 16:44.1. 15, Henry Slagle, Prep, 16:44.8.
Girls team scoring: Papillion-La Vista South 35, Millard West 80, Millard North 97, Millard South 147, Elkhorn South 161, Omaha South 165, Omaha Marian 167, Omaha Central 171, Omaha Westside 183, Omaha Burke 242, Papillion-La Vista 258, Bellevue East 381, Omaha Northwest 415.
