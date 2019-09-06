Notes: State qualifiers and top returners listed; Coaches listed in parentheses; *-—2018 state qualifier. Schools not listed failed to return a season preview.
Bellevue East (Rachel Carraher): Sam Adzafui, so.; Alex Boerner, sr.; John Hutchinson, jr.; Jeremy Matuszewski, jr.; Matthew Paul, sr.; Luke Tyner, sr.; Brody Wood, sr. Coach’s comments: “Overall our team numbers are up and we have a lot of returning varsity runners. With so many on the team we hope to have strong varsity and junior varsity teams.”
Columbus (Dave Licari): *Douglas Davidchik, sr.; *Roman Ramirez, sr.; *Joe McFarland, jr.; *Abel Leon, jr. Coach’s comments: “Solid top four runners. With the move to Class A, we will need a fifth to emerge.”
Elkhorn (Bob Wolf): *Kody Smallfoot, sr.; *Luke Coltvet, jr. Coach’s comments: “We will be looking to find five new varsity runners to add to the returners. At the same time we will be moving up to Claass A. All together it makes for an interesting challenge.”
Elkhorn South (Tim Ebers): *JT Parr, sr.; *Derek Madden, sr.; *Austin Woolfolk, sr.; *Charlie Hayden, jr.; *Gabe Hinrichs, so. Coach’s comment: “We return five of our state qualifiers so we return a good core group. Madden and Henrichs are the leaders.
Fremont (Sean McMahon): *Owen Wagner, sr. Outlook: Wagner is only returning runner from last year’s state champions.
Gretna (Kevin O’Neill, Bryce Brunswig): *Kellen McLaughlin, sr.; *Aidan Furley, sr.; *Cade Suing, jr. *Kale Edmonds, so.; *Colby Erdkamp, so. Coach’s comments: McLaughlin was the team’s first Class A medalist, taking eighth. “These boys will look to make it back to the state meet and improve upon their finish as a team.
Kearney (Scott Nannen, Broc Howard): *Cisco Rvas, so.; *Trapper Fryda, jr.; *Micah Torres, jr. Outlook: Bearcats have three back from a 10th-place team.
Lincoln East (Brian Kabourek): *Thomas Oliver, sr.; *Grant Bauman, jr.; *Finian Herbert, sr.; *Javier Kenney, sr.; *Joe Allen, jr.; Zach Smith, jr.; *Calvin Hotz, jr. Coach’s comments: “Experienced, nice mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen. Lots of confidence and we could surprise some people.”
Lincoln North Star (Matt Musiel): *Liem Chot, jr.; *Daniel Pierce, sr.; *Etan Zaborowski, jr.; *Grant Wasserman, so.; *Zach Collins, sr.; *Asim Ali, sr. Outlook: Gators were seventh at state in 2018 and Chot was Class A champion.
Lincoln Southeast (David Nebel): Ethan Koerwitz, sr.; Corey Krueger, jr.
Lincoln Southwest (Ryan Salem): *Tyler Boyle, sr.; *Trevor Acton, sr.; *Grant Reid, jr.; *Drew Snyder, jr.; *Tyler Bartolome, sr. Coach’s comments: “Deep and fast team hopes to improve on fifth-place finish. City title streak to continue.” Jack Nolley was last year’s runner-up in the 1,600 at state track.
Millard North (Emily Janda): Sunny Mallina, sr.; Korbin Welker, so.; Will Ramsey, so.; Benedict Nunez, so.; Corbin Augustine, jr. Coach’s comments: “Our team is still very young. We have a lot of developing talent and are looking stronger this year. Mallina is an excellent leader.”
Millard West (Colin Johnston): *Adam Murphy, sr.; *Anthony Miller, sr.; *Aidan MacLeod, so. Coach’s comments: “Must replace four of our varsity runners, but depth and talent in underclassmen will help us throughout the season.”
Norfolk (Aaron Bradley): *Matthew Protzman, sr. Coach’s comments: “Mixture of experience and newcomers.”
North Platte (Jake Hasenauer): *Joel Bradley, sr.; Tom Moss, jr.; Tayler Kleinow, sr.; Evan Caudy, so.; Kean Jared, sr.; Jonah San Miguel, jr.; Aaron Franz, jr.; Trenton Golter, jr. Coach’s comments: “We returned nearly everyone from our team last year and also gained some good runners. We have around 30 guys out for the team and the majority put in a good amount of work over the summer. We’re back in Class A after being in Class B last year.”
Omaha Central (John Morley): *Eric Seger Pera, jr.; *Michael Roum, so. Coach’s comments: “After losing five varsity runners and reigning Metro coach of the year Elliott Evans, we have had to seriously retool. We hope to repeat as district champions. Depth will not be our strength so a single injury could seriously challenge our goals.”
Omaha Creighton Prep (Fr. Bob Tillman, S.J.): *Colin Mahoney, jr.; *Henry Slagle, jr.; *James Chapman, sr. Coach’s comments: “Strong core of returning runners. Lots of other strong runners pushing for varsity spots.”
Omaha North (Mark Gudgel): Richard Marcoux, sr.; Damian Frausto, so. Coach’s comments: “Our team trained hard all summer. They appear poised to qualify for state for the first time since 2011.”
Omaha Northwest (Deana Rainey): Gabriel Glass, sr.; Tristan Rainey, jr.; Jack Cotton, so. Coach’s comments: “We are in a rebuilding year and have some very fresh runners with little to no experience.”
Omaha South (John Tripp): Felix Crux, jr.; Adam Ali, jr.; Alex Elizarraga, sr.; Gus Hodoly, jr. Coach’s comments: “A more experienced team than last year.”
Omaha Westside (Theresa Gosnell): none.
Papillion-La Vista (Joe Pilakowski): Collin Kotz, sr.; Fletcher Reiser, sr.; Sam Cahill, sr.; Gabe Cahill, jr.; Ethan Foix, jr.; Jakob Tadlock, jr. Coach’s comments: “The Monarchs are looking to return to state (they missed out last year) led by our seniors. Additional help will come from a strong group of juniors.”
Papillion-La Vista South (Shannon Stenger): *Dillon McNeill, sr.; *Alex Pollett, sr.; *Dillon Johnson, sr.; *Zack Jones, jr.; *Dane Oliver, so. Coach’s comments: “We return five from the 2018 team that placed fourth. With a lot of experience, expectations are high for the season.”
Class A girls
Bellevue East (Rachel Carraher, Collin Mink): Haley Hatcher, jr.; Sarah Felten, jr.; Kendall Taylor, so.; Caitlyn Conover, so.; Piper Policky, jr.; Marissa Kelly, so. Coach’s comments: “Overall our team numbers are up and we have a lot of returning varsity runners. With so many on the team we hope to have strong varsity and junior varsity teams.”
Columbus (Dave Licari): Emily Hall, sr.; Gracie Luebbe, sr.; Beatriz Garcia, jr.; Trinity Tuls, jr.; Alex Freshour, so.; Jenna Warner, so. Coach’s comments: “A lot of returning experience.”
Elkhorn (Bob Wolf): *Grace Lamski, sr.; *Maddy Yardley, jr.; *Abby Metschke, jr.; *Hudson Windrum, jr.; *Taylor Grasz, so. Coach’s comments: “We have enough depth (from last year’s Class B runner-up team) to be competitive, but moving to A will challenge our team to step up.”
Elkhorn South (Tim Ebers): *Ally Schilmoeller, sr.; *Laynie Emsick, sr.; *Elise Madden, so.; *Caragan Jones, sr.; *Lexi Young, so. Coach’s comments: “We have a good mix of returning runners along with some freshmen who will challenge for varsity spots.”
Fremont (Jake Smrcina): *Elli Dahl, so.; *Mara Hemmer, jr.; *Myia Johnson, sr.; *Emily Nau, jr.; *Lucy Dillon, so.; *Mia Wagner, so.; *Shelby Bracker, jr. Coach’s comments: “Returning everyone from last year’s state runner-up team, we will be looking to build on our momemtum and improve on our team finish.”
Gretna (Kevin O’Neill, Bryce Brunswig): *Kayla Adams, sr.; *Kaylee Moore, sr.; *Regan Ehlert, so.; *Lilly Brophy, so.; Bailey Stender, so. Coach’s comments: “We’re looking to build off our successful first season in Class A.”
Kearney (Pat McFadden): *Hannah Goodwin, jr.; *Grace Bonsall, sr.; *Kayla Poggoli, sr.; *Emma Bond, jr.; *Emma Bonsall, so.; *Kaylynn Trenkle, so. Coach’s comments: “Very good team with top six runners back from last year’s seventh-place team.”
Lincoln East (Brian Kabourek): *Abbie Schmidt, sr.; *Jenna Muma, jr.; *Ani Schutz, sr.; *Taylor Searcey, sr.; *Ella Laessig, jr.; *Eve Weber, jr.; Carly Bredthauer, jr. Coach’s comments: “Lots of experience returning (from state championship team), and add some very talented newcomers. Great depth. Everyone pushes each other and is a fun group to coach.”
Lincoln North Star (Matt Musiel): *Johanna Mucito Ramos, jr.
Lincoln Southwest: (Ryan Salem): *Lindsey Blehm, sr.; *Kate Dilsaver, jr.; *Brianna Rinn, so.; *Kerra Smid, jr.; *Kylie Sabo, sr. *Ellie Mahony, so.; *Thea Seibel, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have three all-state runners and youthul depth. Blehm (pledged to NU) will be the top senior in the state this season.”
Millard North (Emily Janda): *Allison Louthan, jr.; *Taylor Goodrich, jr.; *Gretchen Braak, jr.; *Peyton Saar, sr.; *Isa Luzarraga, jr. Coach’s comments: “Our team has a core group of junior leaders and many incoming freshmen who have great potential.”
Millard West (Colin Johnston): *Katie McNulty, sr.; *Eva Gilbreath, jr.; Coach’s comments: “We have a lot of new faces and inexperience, but some talent in the freshmen and sophomore classes. It will take us some time to get going.”
Norfolk (Angie Means): *Melorie Summers, so.; Abbie Summers, jr.; Pareena Ponniah, so.; Gemma Mendez, jr. Coach’s comment: “We are a very young team. We have limited varsity experience, but I’m sure the girls will step up to the challenge.”
North Platte (Jake Hasenauer): *Evelyn Blaesi, so.; *Alexis Hoatson, so.; *Baylee Evarts, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have a young team with a lot of talent and a lot of excitement. Last year we qualified for state and finished 10th in Class B. Although we lost some seniors, we return three varsity runners – two were district placers – and gained two very talented freshmen.”
Omaha Benson (Jess Riffner): none. Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to put a full girls team together for the first time in about seven years. We have many runners new to cross country but we are optimistic about their potential growth throughout the season.”
Omaha Burke (Danny Gray): Sadye Lemon, sr.; Abigail Adams, so.; Alyssa Peoples, so.; Madalyn Schoneman, so. *Coach’s comments: “Extremely young and small numbers. Sophomore class showed a lot of promise last year and we hope they are ready to step up as vocal leaders.”
Omaha Central (Trent Lodge): *Mohussin Abakar, sr. *Madeline Krause, sr.; *Lauren Anderson, sr.; *Jordan McLaughlin, sr.; *Maia David, so. Coach’s comment: “Senior-led team has five girls returning from 2018 state team.”
Omaha Marian (Roger Wright): Brooke Wigdahl, sr.; *Emily Saalfeld, sr.; Maddie Warrick, sr.; Emily Salzman, jr.; Ryan Sully, so. Coach’s comments: “We’re much more prepared for the season as they put in a lot of mileage this summer. It’s our team goal to qualify for state and then make a splash when we get there. We missed the state meet by one point last year.”
Omaha North (Mark Gudgel): Eleanor Dunning. Coach’s comments: “The team looks as good as it has in years. We’re excited for what we can accomplish, individually and as a unit.”
Omaha Northwest (Deana Rainey): none. Coach’s comments: “Very young and inexperienced team. Sweet bunch of girls with a lot of heart.”
Omaha Westside (Theresa Gosnell): Eva Collins, sr.; Lena Homan, jr.; Reese Young-Oestmann, so.; Noelle Abels, so.; Rose Grantham, sr.
Papillion-La Vista South (Jeremy Haselhorst): *Kaylie Crews, jr.; *Anna Jennings, sr.; *Emma Ralston, sr.; Emma Jones, sr.; *Olivia Rosenthal, so.; *Deavion Deleo, so.; *Grace Castle, jr. Coach’s comments: “In terms of the times this team can put up in a varsity race, this should be the best team in our program’s history. I would put them up against any of our three state championship teams.” Crews is the returning individual champion.
Class B Boys
Bennington (Joe Schumm): Hunter Shanks, sr.; Eric Tomjack, sr.; *Keaton Miller, jr.; Blake Olbrich, jr. Coach’s comments: “Must replace last year’s No. 1 and 4 runners, but have some solid freshmen coming up to improve our depth. We look to make another run at qualifying for state after losing out last year on the tiebreaker.”
Crete (Drew Rische): Ames Andelt, sr. Coach’s comments: “This team havs very little returning experience as it brings back only one runner from last season’s district meet. This season is going to be about learning how to compete and how to truly race.”
Elkhorn Mount Michael (John Gathje): *Jacob Gathje, sr.; *John Schroll, sr.; *Sam Wooten, sr.; *Jack Sorensen, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have a solid core returning and we have some wanting to belong to that solid core.”
Gering (Rick Marez): *Peyton Seiler, jr.; *Logan Andrews, jr.; *Lucas Moravec, so.; *Roberto Martinez, sr.; Jack Franklin, jr. Coach’s comments: “We start at less than 100% health and we will be without a couple key guys early in the season. We look a little stronger as a whole this season.”
Grand Island Northwest (Joel Hope): *Caleb Harb, sr.; Trevor Fisher, sr.; Colby Hayes, sr.; Payton King, jr.; John Campbell, sr.; AJ Warner, sr. Coach’s comments: “We return our district team and five are seniors. This is our best chance to qualify a boys team for state. Our last appearance was 2009.”
Lexington (Sam Jilka): *Alexis Hernandez, sr.; *Yanni Vasquez, sr.; Cyrus Rhea, sr.; Sean Worthman, so.; Elmer Sotelo, jr. Coach’s comments: “Veteran group will lead the team but relying on younger members for depth. “
Omaha Gross (Rich Carey): Logan Laughhunn, jr. Coach’s comments: “Lost nine runners from last year. We are a process in progress. By the end of the year we should be a good team. We’ll have to rely on some newcomers to improve quickly.”
Omaha Skutt (Steve Carroll): *Ryan Zavadil, jr.; *Blake Manternach, sr.; *Isaac Richards, jr. Coach’s comments: “A very competitive team with another strong summer. Even though we graduated a large senior class we have returners and newcomers ready to fill those spots right away.”
Ralston (Justin Farr): *Noble Valerio-Boster, sr.; *Merlin Padilla, sr.; *Alec Kelsey, jr.; *Kevin Santos, so. Coach’s comments: “We return four from our state qualifying team. We need to replace some pieces to make a run at being a state qualifying team.”
Scottsbluff (Aaron Carrizales): none. Coach’s comments: “Scottsbluff has such a strong cross country tradition and this group of boys is ready to make a return to the state meet and carry on that tradition. We are a young group but there is a lot of excitement among the boys. They have put in a solid summer of training and I am looking forward to seeing some breakthrough performances. “
Seward (Kurt Holliday): Ethan Ideus, sr.; Matthew Sherman, sr.; Brennan Taylor, sr.; Isaac Rolf, sr.; Nathan Nottingham, so.; Matthew Sherman, sr.; Michael Peery, so.; Jacob Jurchen, sr. Coach’s comments: “We will be senior dominated so we hope this will be their year to qualify for state.”
South Sioux City (Ramsey and Sean Fitzsimmons): Juan Balderas, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have a good mix of young and old runners. Should be able to rely on our experienced athletes to bring the younger runners up to speed. Zekariya is the top returner (third) in Class B.”
Waverly (Laura Hilkemann): *Conrad Schroeder, jr.; Treyton Stovall, sr.; Jordan Schlautman-Sudik, sr.; Cory Rosendale, sr.; Cole Leuenberger, sr.; Ryan Thraen, so. Coach’s comments: “We’re looking strong with a great group of seniors leading the way and serving as excellent leaders.”
York (Eric Rasmussen): *Dean Erdkamp, sr.; *Jake Schmid, jr.; Anthonie Gomez, sr.; James Bonde, so. Coach’s comments: “We return four of our top five runners.”
Class B girls
Bennington (Joe Schumm): Calla Wittland, so.; Ariana Bryant, sr.; Bryce Melis, jr. Coach’s comments: “Lost only one of the top four and the addition of (freshmen) Samantha Jansen and Brooklyn Sharp will make the team even stronger. Hope to be in the mix come district time.”
Crete (Drew Rische): *Jennifer Cardodo, so.; Kaitlyn Yeager, so.; Karen Vasquez, so. Coach’s comments: “It will be fun to see how Jennifer Cardoso competes this year. She had a great freshmen season and then ran in a few races in Australia this last summer where she was fairly successful. Her first week of practice has been solid. The rest of the team has some catching up to do, but I have a lot of confidence that they will show improvement throughout the seaso.”
Gering (Rick Marez): *Tukker Romey, sr.; *Shailee Patton, so.; Makenna Culek, sr.; Morgan VanAnne, sr.; Anna Rawlings, so. Coach’s comments: “Experience and teamwork will be our strength. We won’t have the numbers that we would like but the quality will be one of our best that we’ve had in several years. We are excited to get back to state after missing out last year. We had a long run of consecutive years of qualifying. We have a new purpose this season.”
Grand Island Northwest (Joel Hope): Megan Freeman, jr.; Mandy Krolikowski, sr.; Mya Eriksen, so. Coach’s comments: “Inexperienced girls team will be led by two freshmen and a few pieces of last year’s varsity.”
Lexington (Sam Jilka): Kennadi Ureste, so.; Kayla Barrios, so.; Priscila Castaneda, jr. Coach’s comments: “Younger athletes will help lead the team.”
Omaha Duchesne (Bridget Morton): *Cassidy Nipp, jr.; *Faye Cunningham, jr.; *Abby Jacobi, sr.; *Chloe Fecci, sr.; *Anna Thibodeau, jr.; *Clare Kramper, sr. Coach’s comments: “With all state qualifiers returning and additional young runners, it will be fun to watch this team as they work together to return to state as a team again this year.”
Omaha Gross (Rich Carey): Jaycee Billings, sr.; Rachel Culhane, jr. “We have only two experienced runners out of four, but both are ready to have their best year. It will be a learning year for the other two.”
Omaha Skutt (Steve Carroll): *Jaedan Bunda, jr.; *Mary Kate Orr, jr.; *Grace Faltin, jr.; *Sarah Gregory, jr.; Grace Parolek, sr.; Aleia Frazell, sr.; Rachel Fuelberth, sr.; *Kaelyn Reeves, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have a lot of depth and experience returning. It will be fun to see how it plays out as there are about 10 girls who can run at the varsity level.”
Ralston (Justin Farr): *Jayden Harrington, sr.; *Samantha Willis, jr.; *Raquel Skerston, so.; *Angelina Orent, so.; *Cam Busenbark, so. Coach’s comments: “We return five from our state qualifying team. Am looking forward to them taking another step forward this season.”
Scottsbluff (Aaron Carrizales): *Brooke Holzworth, jr.; Jamisyn Howard, jr.; Sunny Edens, so. Coach’s comments: Our girls team is solid and should be very competitive this year. We have a great group of returning runners that will pair well with our newcomers. Brooke Holzworth will be competing for the individual title in Class B this year. She has had an excellent summer of training and is ready to get the season started.”
Seward (Kurt Holliday): *Samantha Hughes, jr.; *Keegan Beisel, so.; Abby Baack, sr.; Tayvah Straub, jr.; Megan Meyer, sr.; Camryn Jensen, sr.; Ella Gray, so.; Elizabeth Gokie, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have the majority of our girls returning so we should improve from last season.”
Waverly (Laura Hilkemann): Madison Schwarzenbach, sr.; Brooke Lueders, so.; Claire Rolf, sr. Coach’s comments: “Our numbers have improved significantly with about 15 girls. We have great potential.”
York (Eric Rasmussen): Lindsey Stuckey, sr. Coach’s comments: “We return only one runner with varsity experience.”
Omaha-area boys
Arlington (Michaela Curran): *Noah Kubat, sr; Sam Kubat, sr.; Alex Luttig, sr.; Colby Grefe, so. Coach’s comment: “Our team returns all varsity members from last season, which gives us some confidence going forward in the meets ahead. We have a strong, hard-working bunch of gentlemen that have a chance to do some great things this season. I know that one of our top goals is to make it back to the state level as a team, and I truly believe we have the talent to do just that.”
Bellevue Cornerstone (Jon Hood): *Ethan Haeder, sr.; *Gabriel Poppen, sr.; *Nathan Barnard, jr.; *Landon Tarr, so. Coach’s comment: “We earned our first trip to state last year by winning the District D-2 championship and return four runners. Once we figure out the last two varsity spots, we should have a chance of earning a return trip to state.”
Boys Town (Ron Stargel): *Josh Reed, sr.; *Will Willams, sr.; *Zach Whitbeck, sr. Coach’s comments: “We have three returners and four first-year runners.”
Conestoga (Sean Trampe): *Dawson Hardesty, jr.; Trace Wilder, jr. Coach’s comments: “We will feature many new faces and are led by Dawson. Our expectation is to compete for a top-3 team finish in districts.
Douglas County West (Dan Maline): *Caden Scott, jr.; *Ryan McArdle, jr.; *Nick Bennett, sr.; *James Baker, so.; Ethan Maline, jr.; *Matthew Allen, sr. Coach’s comments: “This team is coming off of winning the NCC Conference meet and the C-1 district meet last season. They placed fifth as a team the state meet. We return every varsity runner and get back Ethan Maline, who lost more than 80% of last season due to mono. We are optimistic that we can get to State and contend for the title. We have so much passion and heart along with over 1,500 summer miles.”
Louisville (Matt Hammer): Scott Blumer, jr.; Jaxson Barnes, so. Coach’s comments: “It’s a very young team but they work extremely hard.”
Wahoo (Karla Curran): *Grant Crockett, sr.; *Josh Graber, so.. Coach’s comment: “Both returners have tremendous talent. It is my hope that they continue to work hard and push the remaining team members into reaching their full potential.”
Wahoo Neumann (Taylor Schlautman): Peter Kavan, jr.; Ben Sanderson, sr.; Ryan Raabe, jr.; Zane Abler, So. Coach’s comments: “A young, returning core will look to make a jump and compete in their district.”
Yutan (Rod Henkel): Nash Brayman, so; Seth Janacek, so.; Carter Tichota, so.; Ethan McEvoy, jr.; Cameron Horner, jr. Coach’s comments: “All of our top runners last year were underclassmen, but our two best switched to football so that greatly affects our outlook.”
Omaha-area girls
Arlington (Michaela Curran): *Elizabeth Morrison, jr.; Kaylie Erwin, so.; Jordyn Hancock, sr. Coach’s comments: “We are fortunate enough to have enough for a full team this season. This has brought a lot of excitement to the girls as we can now compete for team placings, etc.”
Bellevue Cornerstone (Jon Hood): none. Coach’s comments: “This is our first year with enough girls to have a full team. We had one girl run for our program for three years and then she graduated. We have eight girls out for cross country and they are all new to our program. This will be a building year.”
Conestoga (Sean Trampe): *Bella Hogue, sr.; *Danie Parriot, so.; *Jasmine Rainey, jr.; *Jessica Poirier, jr.; Bridget Wagner, jr. Coach’s comments: “We return five runners from last year's district runner-up and state sixth-place team. Led by senior returning all-state runner Bella Hogue and indivdual qualifiers Danie Parriott and Jasmine Rainey, our expectations are high going into the season. We are looking to our younger runners for the depth to round out our varsity team.”
Douglas County West (Dan Maline): *Maddie Wilt, so.; Paxton Paulson, so. Coach’s comments: “We only have four runners and health with be on our minds all season. We have four incredible runners and we hope to contend for every meet title if we can all cross the finish line.”
Louisville (Matt Hammer): Amyra Moxey, sr.; Katie Kerans, sr.; Hailey Teller, so. Coach’s comments: “These girls put in a lot of miles this summer and are ready to compete.”
Wahoo (Karla Curran): *Zoe Christenson, sr. Coach’s comments: “Zoe is a fantastic leader and role model. She is going to have a tremendous season. The younger girls look to her and emulate her passion. It is exciting to see.”
Wahoo Neumann (Taylor Schlautman): *Faith Polacek, sr. Alaina Furasek, jr.; Maggie Ehrhorn, so.; Tessa Masek, sr. Coach’s comments: “Young team will gain experience as the year progresses. Faith looks for her fourth trip to Kearney.”
Yutan (Rod Henkel): none. Coach’s comments: “Three seniors who had run the previous season chose not to return, so we have only freshman Janel Bussing.”
After his days as a three-sport standout at McCook, Jeff Kinney came to Nebraska in 1968 to play quarterback. But two other QBs also joined the Huskers that season. So Kinney moved to flanker and eventually I-back, and that's where he flourished over the next three seasons.
Decorated college and high school football and wrestling star. High school teacher, coach and administrator. But Charles Bryant was foremost a pioneer. Bryant, an all-state athlete at Omaha South before graduating in 1950, became the first black football player of the modern era at Nebraska in 1952.
George Flippin was once described by Lincoln Star sports editor Cy Sherman as a "charged bull, into which was bred the tenacity of the bulldog, the ferocity of the tiger and the gameness of the man who knows no fear." He was Nebraska's first black athlete, in 1891, before black athletes were banned by the university from 1917 until the late 1940s.
Former Broken Bow cowboy Paul Tierney has won arguably the two most prestigious titles in rodeo. He finished his 10-year professional career by topping $1 million in career earnings, and his 2008 induction into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame makes him the most accomplished cowboy from Nebraska.
Shelby, Nebraska, is one of the flattest towns in one of the flattest states in America. The elevation difference between the highest and lowest points is 7 feet. It is literally a town without a hill, one of the last places you’d expect to produce an Olympic gold medalist in bobsled. But that didn't stop Tomasevicz.
Rhodes did it all. The Ansley native held three state high school track records at the same time (vault, long jump, high jump); was player-coach of Ansley’s first football team in 1920, which went undefeated that season; helped Ansley win a pair of state basketball titles; and played baseball. After graduating from high school in 1922, Rhodes went on to earn eight varsity letters at Nebraska — three in football and track, and two in baseball.
Ruud is Nebraska’s all-time leading tackler with 432 stops. As a senior captain in 2004, he was a third-third All-American, a first-team All-Big 12 performer and NU’s defensive MVP. He was selected in the second round of the NFL draft. Ruud played eight NFL seasons, leading Tampa Bay in tackles for four of those.
Grand Island coach Doug Whitman once noted that swimmer Scott Usher was "one to watch." As it turned out, the entire country had the chance to watch Usher. Usher finished seventh in the 200 breaststroke in the 2004 Olympics and in 2008 fell just short of returning for a second Olympics.
Skinny 14-year-old Geddes left his father, eight brothers and eight sisters in Jacksonville, Florida, and arrived at Boys Town in 1962. Geddes had played football just once before arriving but took such a beating in a sandlot game against older players that he didn’t plan to play again. But Boys Town coach Skip Palrang spotted him and talked him into giving it a try. He eventually thrived and helped the Cowboys win a state title.
The 1978 Holdrege graduate turned down multiple scholarship offers from other schools, including a football and track package from Iowa State, to walk on with the Nebraska football team. The 150-pound walk-on became an integral part of the Husker offense. The three-year starter ranked in the top 10 in receptions and yards by the time he left in 1982.
While a career in the NBA never materialized for the Omaha Benson and Iowa graduate, Woolridge played overseas for 13 years. Leagues in Turkey, France, Germany, Venezuela, Israel and Cyprus. And the money was good. "To do what I loved professionally for 13 years, I can't complain about it," he said in 2013.
Louise Pound, in so many fields, was the trailblazer for women's athletics in the state. And this while becoming a preeminent educator in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln English department over a half-century. In 1890, Pound won the Lincoln city tennis championship. She captured the university's men's singles and doubles titles in 1891 and 1892 — the only female in school history to receive a men's varsity letter.
The best softball teams used to hail only from the West Coast. Keaton changed that. The former Papillion-La Vista and Nebraska star put Nebraska softball on the map with her dominating presence and performances in the pitcher's circle.
Once the last player to survive the cut on Nebraska's recruiting board, Noonan ultimately became a household Husker name. He earned first-team All-America honors and was named the Big Eight athlete of the year as a senior. His 12 sacks that season are tied for third in school history, and his 24 career sacks are tied for fourth.
One press clipping described Hopp, a first baseman and outfielder, as "a dynamo who, perhaps more than anyone else, typifies the dashing, hell-for-leather play” of the St. Louis Cardinals. Hopp's 14-year career spanned five teams and as many World Series appearances, including back-to-back World Series victories with the Yankees. In all, he won four World Series and was an All-Star in 1946, when he hit .333 and drove in 48 runs for the Boston Braves.
Born in Holdrege in 1939 and raised near Axtell, Anderson began his quest at an early age and eventually built a makeshift shooting range as a high school senior at Axtell. After attending Nebraska for one year, Anderson joined the U.S. Army so he could pursue his Olympic dream.
Hare picked Nebraska from a slew of offers after starting for four years for Omaha Tech, where he averaged 26.4 points a game as a senior in 1963. Tech won the Class A title that year after going 22-2 and cruising through the state tournament by an average of 21 points a game. That team was voted into the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame and recently was chosen as having one of the best starting fives in Nebraska high school sports history.
Osborne remains just one of two men to win The World-Herald’s high school (1955) and state college (1959) athlete of the year awards. In high school, Osborne was all-state in football and basketball in 1954-55 and helped Hastings win a state title on the hardwood. In track, he won the discus at the state meet and placed second in the 440-yard dash. The future coach and congressman also stood out on the baseball diamond and had a pro football career.
Hoppen turned down a Kentucky scholarship offer. He also said no to Notre Dame, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado. And yes to Nebraska. Between 1982 and 1986, the 6-foot-11 center became NU’s all-time leading scorer, and he did it with clinical efficiency.
The only native Nebraskan to win a national wrestling championship at NU, Vering took his success to the international level, representing the U.S. in a pair of Olympics, claiming a world silver medal and winning gold at a Pan Am Games.
As a junior, Henry won golds for Bellevue West in the 200, 400 and long jump. Henry went on to set a national age-group record in the long jump and was part of the USA Junior World Team in 1995. At Nebraska, Henry won the NCAA indoor and outdoor long jump titles in 1996. All told, Henry was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American.
Kindig-Malone won gold medals at state in the long jump, hurdles and relays, but it wasn’t until she started getting scholarship offers from UCLA, Iowa and NU that she realized she might be good. Later, she won Big Eight heptathlon and pentathlon titles at Nebraska, becoming an All-American and helping the Huskers win their first indoor national championship in 1982. Kindig-Malone also won a Class C state basketball title with Hastings St. Cecilia in 1977.
Sauer and Bernie Masterson — No. 43 on the Nebraska 100 — paired together in the backfield to usher in one of the first great runs for Husker football. The two led Nebraska to Big Six championships in 1931, ’32 and ’33, when the Huskers went undefeated in league play. Sauer was an All-American in 1933 for the second-ranked Huskers. He also lettered in track, baseball and wrestling.
Cantwell, from Crete, won four straight Class B shot put and discus titles, including three consecutive all-class gold medals in the shot. She was a two-time NCAA shot put champion at SMU and was the 2002 U.S. indoor and outdoor champion as well as a 1999 world indoor bronze medalist. Cantwell also competed in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.
A two-way football player even during his professional career with Green Bay, Charles Brock helped revolutionize the linebacker position in the pros while helping the Packers win two NFL championships. The Columbus native was recalled as a fierce competitor by the late Lee Remmel, a team historian who covered the Packers for nearly 30 years.
The image of Cory Schlesinger barreling into the end zone for the winning touchdown in the 1995 Orange Bowl burns brightly in the memories of Nebraska football fans. Schlesinger did some barreling in his day, but prided himself on being a bruiser. That trait served him well, especially in his 12 years with the Detroit Lions.
Schmidt represented the U.S. in the 2008 Olympics in the 800. Four years later, she returned to run the 800 and 1,500. The Olympic appearances are accompanied by plenty of other honors: a 2006 U.S. indoor 800 championship; a pair of U.S. outdoor silvers in the 800 (2006, 2008); and while with the North Carolina Tar Heels, two outdoor 800 titles and a distance-medley relay championship.
Mann was a jack of all trades, but a master of all of them, too. “Les did everything well. He was tops at football, basketball, track and baseball. He would have been equally great in other sports,” said Mann’s close friend, Scott Dye, in a newspaper account following Mann’s 1962 death in a car accident.
Dan Brand’s path to an Olympic wrestling medal was anything but typical. He competed in football, basketball and track at Bellevue High, but never was all-conference. He made the Nebraska freshman team in basketball, but after being cut, he signed up for the intramural wrestling tournament. He won and went on to compete in the Olympics.
Vinciquerra played football at Tech High and Creighton University, but is better remembered for making the 1936 U.S. Olympic boxing team. A natural heavyweight, he won a national Golden Gloves championship that year as a 175-pounder. He had a pro record of 42 wins (26 by knockout), four losses and five draws from 1937 through 1941, fighting over 20 times in 1937.
Lincoln High football went 23-1-1 during Debus' three seasons on the varsity squad. Debus also played basketball and was all-state in American Legion baseball. But his best sport was track and field, where at state he single-handedly nearly doubled the point total of the second-place team.
Skinner won two high school state golf titles, two junior state championships and the 1980 state match-play crown. She went to Oklahoma State, where she was a two-time Big Eight champion and was named Golf Magazine’s 1982 college player of the year. On the LPGA Tour, Skinner won events in 1985, ’86, ’87, ’93, ’94 and ’95 before leaving in 2003.
Woohead rushed for the second-most yards (7,962) in the history of college football in all divisions and won the Harlon Hill Trophy (Division II’s version of the Heisman) twice. He finished his NFL career with 2,238 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing, along with 2,698 yards and 17 touchdowns receiving.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle was a model of consistency. The three-time all-conference pick flattened plenty of defensive players, with an incredible one sack allowed in 46 career games with the Huskers. As a senior, he captained Tom Osborne's first national title team.
A 2009 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, the former Iowa and Omaha Central great was a two-time All-America linebacker, three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and an NFL draft pick. At Omaha Central, he was twice named to the All-Nebraska team.
As a senior in 1985, Rathman produced the best season ever by a Husker fullback. He ran for 881 yards, a position record by 164 yards. He went on to win two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers in a nine-year NFL career. In 1989, he led NFC running backs with 73 catches, and he capped the season with two touchdowns in a Super Bowl victory over Denver.
A left-hander with a nearly unstoppable fadeaway hook, Witte, a Lincoln High grad, became a three-time All-American (1932-34) at Wyoming. He was the first collegian to score more than 1,000 points in a career (1,069), earning him the nickname "One Grand Witte."
Losing was something Olson never dealt with at Omaha Northwest, going 27-0 with a 0.76 ERA, 276 strikeouts, seven no-hitters — including four in the state playoffs and one in the state championship game — and four state titles before playing at Auburn and being drafted fourth overall in the 1988 MLB draft.
Stecher won the world wrestling championship on July 5, 1915, in Omaha, beating Charlie Cutler in two falls at Rourke Park in front of 15,000 fans. Stecher wore a championship belt studded with 308 diamonds. He became a celebrity across Nebraska. In 1920, he reportedly earned a winner’s purse of $40,000 — four times what Babe Ruth earned the year before.
As a senior, Jones earned all-state honors in football as a halfback and then as a point guard, helping Boys Town win the Class A state basketball championship. But where he really excelled was track. He was the state champion in the mile run, became an All-American at Iowa and was a two-time Olympian.
The first woman from Nebraska to make the U.S. Olympic team, Frost competed in the discus at the 1968 Mexico City Games. In June 2015, at the age of 70, Frost set one world (javelin) and two American records (shot put, discus) for the 70-74 age group. She already owned two USA Track and Field age group records in the discus — 60-64 and 65-69.
A native of St. Paul, Nebraska, Randy Rasmussen was part of one of the great upsets in Super Bowl history when he blocked for Joe Namath in the 1969 win over Baltimore. He was selected in the 12th round of the draft by the Jets. He stayed for 15 seasons and 207 games, including 144 in a row.
Schonewise had been a three-sport star at Bertrand High School, earning All-Nebraska honors in volleyball and basketball while winning state titles in the 100-meter low hurdles in 1981 and 1982. She helped Nebraska reach its first national title game in 1986 and won the Honda-Broderick Award, the Heisman Trophy of volleyball, in 1987.
Scott Frost — a Parade All-American in football and a state champion shot-putter in track at Wood River — battled through criticism to lead the Huskers to the 1997 national title. He became the first NU quarterback to accumulate more than 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 passing yards in the same season.
Nicknamed "The Burr Oak" after his hometown, Steinkuhler rode a strong work ethic when he enrolled at Nebraska in 1979 as a freshman. In practices, he prided himself on finishing first in running drills. The effort paid off. Steinkuhler was a starter at guard for Husker teams that were never ranked lower than eighth in his junior or senior years. In his final season, he became one of only 13 players to win both the Lombardi and Outland — the most prestigious awards given to college lineman — and his No. 71 jersey became one of only 17 to ever be retired at Nebraska.
Reynolds garnered All-America honors as he scored 22 touchdowns in the 1950 season and added enough extra points to score 157 points. He finished second in the country with 1,342 yards rushing in just nine games, had eight straight 100-yard games and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Hokuf was twice All-Nebraska in football and basketball and state pentathlon champion at Crete High; three-time all-conference in football at Nebraska; two-time All-Big Six in basketball for the Huskers and a charter member of the school’s basketball hall of fame; the 1933 Big Six javelin champion while scoring in three events; played three years in the NFL with the Boston Redskins. Not to mention his versatility for the Husker football team.
Roland "Gip" Locke was called the "greatest of all time" by his coach, Henry Schulte — and for good reason. Locke held world records in the 100 and 220 (20.5 seconds on May 1, 1926). He went on to become the NCAA outdoor champion in both the 100 (9.9) and the 220 (20.9) in 1926. He captained the NU track team in 1925 and '26, and lettered in football and baseball.
Masterson helped lead the Huskers to 23 wins and a tie in 28 games under coach Dana X. Bible, never losing a home game as a Husker quarterback. Elected into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1977, Masterson was also a swimming and track star at Lincoln High and in college.
Presnell was a three-year letter winner at halfback for Nebraska, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 1926 and 1927. As a senior in 1927, he led the nation in total yards. The two-time All-Pro, who was 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds in his playing days, played halfback, quarterback, safety and kicker in the NFL. Presnell led the league in scoring in 1933 for the Portsmouth Spartans — the forerunners of the Lions.
Born near Blue Springs, Nebraska, he had no opportunity to play high school football. But he quickly caught on to the sport when he went to college at Nebraska Wesleyan. He then transferred to Nebraska, where he played mostly halfback his junior year — scoring on runs of 90, 85, 70 and 58 yards — before moving to end as a senior.
Hooper was All-Nebraska in basketball three times for Alliance High School. She was one of the best players in Nebraska basketball history, finishing first-team All-Big Ten three times, winning Big Ten Player of the Year in 2014 and finishing second at NU in career points and rebounds.
In 1976, Vollertsen led Palmyra to its first state tournament, earning all-state honors. After helping the Americans win bronze at the 1982 world championships, Vollertsen was part of a breakthrough for Team USA. The women won silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Games — the first Olympic medal in volleyball for the U.S.
The 1981 Gothenburg High graduate was named to five Pro Bowls and finished his professional career with 422 receptions, 4,630 yards and 30 touchdowns. But what stands out most in a diverse athletic career that also included All-America football and track and field honors at the University of Wyoming? “My highlight was my senior year of high school football at Gothenburg,” Novacek said.
Forget for a moment that he amassed 3,094 all-purpose yards as a four-year starting halfback for NAIA power Central Oklahoma or that he led the NFL in average yards per kickoff return for Detroit in 1969. It’s the winning time by Williams in a now legendary 100-yard dash that still raises eyebrows — nine-and-a-half seconds.
After winning gold medals at state for Omaha Central in the 100- and 220-yard dashes in 1958, Sayers went to Omaha University to compete in track and football. On the track, he won NAIA championships in the 100 in 1962 and the 100 and 200 in ’63. His 100 time of 10.2 in ’62 was tied for second best in the world, and his 200 time of 21.0 was tied for fifth. He beat future Olympic gold medalist “Bullet” Bob Hayes twice in the 100 during ’62.
Projected for greatness by the older fighters at the C.W. Boxing Club as a youth, Terence “Bud” Crawford lived up to lofty expectations by becoming a top-ranked amateur and then Omaha’s first world champion. His accomplishments and stardom have continued to skyrocket since these rankings were released in 2015.
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.
