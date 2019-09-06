Get ready for the upcoming Nebraska high school cross country season with our team capsules.

* * *

Schedule

Sept. 7: Omaha Burke Invitational at Walnut Grove

Sept. 7: Papillion-La Vista South Invitational at Walnut Creek

Sept. 7: Cozad Invitational

Sept. 7: Minden Invitational

Sept. 10: Lexington Invitational

Sept. 12: Arlington Invitational

Sept. 12: Fremont Invitational at Valley View

Sept. 12: Wahoo Invitational

Sept. 12: Fremont Bergan Invitational

Sept. 12: Lincoln Pius X Invitational

Sept. 12: Kearney Invitational at Meadowlark Hills

Sept. 13: Millard South Invitational at Walnut Grove

Sept. 13: Aurora Invitational

Sept. 14: Chadron Invitational

Sept. 14: Broken Bow Invitational

Sept. 14: Omaha Central Invitational at Walnut Grove

Sept. 16: Yutan Invitational at Walnut Grove, Omaha

Sept. 17: McCook Invitational

Sept. 19: Harold Scott Invitational at Pioneers Park, Lincoln

Sept. 19: Blair Invitational

Sept. 19: Bennington Invitational

Sept. 19: Columbus Scotus Invitational at Lutjelusche

Sept. 19: Central City Invitational

Sept. 20: Norfolk Invitational

Sept. 20: Waverly Invitational

Sept. 21: Alliance Invitational

Sept. 23: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational at Camp Holling

Sept. 24: Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational at Boys Town

Sept. 24: Grand Island Invitational

Sept. 24: Crete Invitational

Sept. 24: Malcolm Invitational

Sept. 26: Ogallala Invitational

Sept. 26: Nebraska City Invitational

Sept. 26: Lincoln North Star Invitational at Pioneers Park

Sept. 26: North Bend Invitational

Sept. 26: Fort Calhoun Invitational

Sept. 27: Ord Invitational

Sept. 28: Omaha Bryan Invitational

Sept. 30: UNK Invitational, Kearney CC

Oct. 3: South Sioux City Invitational

Oct. 3: Boys Town Invitational

Oct. 3: Gothenburg Invitational

Oct. 3: York Invitational

Oct. 3: David City Aquinas Invitational

Oct. 3: Raymond Central Invitational

Oct. 3: Lincoln Lutheran Invitational at Pioneers Park

Oct. 4: Millard West Invitational at Walnut Grove

Oct. 4: Columbus Invitational

Oct. 4: Syracuse Invitational

Oct. 4: LPS Championship at Pioneers Park (Lincoln)

Oct. 5: Western Conference at Chadron

Oct. 7: Platteview Invitational

Oct. 8: East Central Nebraska Conference at Yutan

Oct. 8: Centennial Conference at Pioneers, Lincoln

Oct. 10: Metro Conference at Walnut Creek, Papillion

Oct. 10: Heartland Conference at Kearney CC

Oct. 10: Sidney Invitational

Oct. 10: Central Conference at Lutjelusche, Columbus

Oct. 10: Eastern Midlands Conference at Boys Town

Oct. 10: River Cities Conference at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Oct. 10: Capitol Conference at Wahoo

Oct. 10: Southwest Conference at Cozad

Oct. 11: Greater Nebraska Conference at River’s Edge, North Platte

Oct. 17: Districts

Oct. 25: State at Kearney CC

Class A boys

Notes: State qualifiers and top returners listed; Coaches listed in parentheses; *-—2018 state qualifier. Schools not listed failed to return a season preview.

Bellevue East (Rachel Carraher): Sam Adzafui, so.; Alex Boerner, sr.; John Hutchinson, jr.; Jeremy Matuszewski, jr.; Matthew Paul, sr.; Luke Tyner, sr.; Brody Wood, sr. Coach’s comments: “Overall our team numbers are up and we have a lot of returning varsity runners. With so many on the team we hope to have strong varsity and junior varsity teams.”

Columbus (Dave Licari): *Douglas Davidchik, sr.; *Roman Ramirez, sr.; *Joe McFarland, jr.; *Abel Leon, jr. Coach’s comments: “Solid top four runners. With the move to Class A, we will need a fifth to emerge.”

Elkhorn (Bob Wolf): *Kody Smallfoot, sr.; *Luke Coltvet, jr. Coach’s comments: “We will be looking to find five new varsity runners to add to the returners. At the same time we will be moving up to Claass A. All together it makes for an interesting challenge.”

Elkhorn South (Tim Ebers): *JT Parr, sr.; *Derek Madden, sr.; *Austin Woolfolk, sr.; *Charlie Hayden, jr.; *Gabe Hinrichs, so. Coach’s comment: “We return five of our state qualifiers so we return a good core group. Madden and Henrichs are the leaders.

Fremont (Sean McMahon): *Owen Wagner, sr. Outlook: Wagner is only returning runner from last year’s state champions.

Gretna (Kevin O’Neill, Bryce Brunswig): *Kellen McLaughlin, sr.; *Aidan Furley, sr.; *Cade Suing, jr. *Kale Edmonds, so.; *Colby Erdkamp, so. Coach’s comments: McLaughlin was the team’s first Class A medalist, taking eighth. “These boys will look to make it back to the state meet and improve upon their finish as a team.

Kearney (Scott Nannen, Broc Howard): *Cisco Rvas, so.; *Trapper Fryda, jr.; *Micah Torres, jr. Outlook: Bearcats have three back from a 10th-place team.

Lincoln East (Brian Kabourek): *Thomas Oliver, sr.; *Grant Bauman, jr.; *Finian Herbert, sr.; *Javier Kenney, sr.; *Joe Allen, jr.; Zach Smith, jr.; *Calvin Hotz, jr. Coach’s comments: “Experienced, nice mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen. Lots of confidence and we could surprise some people.”

Lincoln North Star (Matt Musiel): *Liem Chot, jr.; *Daniel Pierce, sr.; *Etan Zaborowski, jr.; *Grant Wasserman, so.; *Zach Collins, sr.; *Asim Ali, sr. Outlook: Gators were seventh at state in 2018 and Chot was Class A champion.

Lincoln Southeast (David Nebel): Ethan Koerwitz, sr.; Corey Krueger, jr.

Lincoln Southwest (Ryan Salem): *Tyler Boyle, sr.; *Trevor Acton, sr.; *Grant Reid, jr.; *Drew Snyder, jr.; *Tyler Bartolome, sr. Coach’s comments: “Deep and fast team hopes to improve on fifth-place finish. City title streak to continue.” Jack Nolley was last year’s runner-up in the 1,600 at state track.

Millard North (Emily Janda): Sunny Mallina, sr.; Korbin Welker, so.; Will Ramsey, so.; Benedict Nunez, so.; Corbin Augustine, jr. Coach’s comments: “Our team is still very young. We have a lot of developing talent and are looking stronger this year. Mallina is an excellent leader.”

Millard West (Colin Johnston): *Adam Murphy, sr.; *Anthony Miller, sr.; *Aidan MacLeod, so. Coach’s comments: “Must replace four of our varsity runners, but depth and talent in underclassmen will help us throughout the season.”

Norfolk (Aaron Bradley): *Matthew Protzman, sr. Coach’s comments: “Mixture of experience and newcomers.”

North Platte (Jake Hasenauer): *Joel Bradley, sr.; Tom Moss, jr.; Tayler Kleinow, sr.; Evan Caudy, so.; Kean Jared, sr.; Jonah San Miguel, jr.; Aaron Franz, jr.; Trenton Golter, jr. Coach’s comments: “We returned nearly everyone from our team last year and also gained some good runners. We have around 30 guys out for the team and the majority put in a good amount of work over the summer. We’re back in Class A after being in Class B last year.”

Omaha Central (John Morley): *Eric Seger Pera, jr.; *Michael Roum, so. Coach’s comments: “After losing five varsity runners and reigning Metro coach of the year Elliott Evans, we have had to seriously retool. We hope to repeat as district champions. Depth will not be our strength so a single injury could seriously challenge our goals.”

Omaha Creighton Prep (Fr. Bob Tillman, S.J.): *Colin Mahoney, jr.; *Henry Slagle, jr.; *James Chapman, sr. Coach’s comments: “Strong core of returning runners. Lots of other strong runners pushing for varsity spots.”

Omaha North (Mark Gudgel): Richard Marcoux, sr.; Damian Frausto, so. Coach’s comments: “Our team trained hard all summer. They appear poised to qualify for state for the first time since 2011.”

Omaha Northwest (Deana Rainey): Gabriel Glass, sr.; Tristan Rainey, jr.; Jack Cotton, so. Coach’s comments: “We are in a rebuilding year and have some very fresh runners with little to no experience.”

Omaha South (John Tripp): Felix Crux, jr.; Adam Ali, jr.; Alex Elizarraga, sr.; Gus Hodoly, jr. Coach’s comments: “A more experienced team than last year.”

Omaha Westside (Theresa Gosnell): none.

Papillion-La Vista (Joe Pilakowski): Collin Kotz, sr.; Fletcher Reiser, sr.; Sam Cahill, sr.; Gabe Cahill, jr.; Ethan Foix, jr.; Jakob Tadlock, jr. Coach’s comments: “The Monarchs are looking to return to state (they missed out last year) led by our seniors. Additional help will come from a strong group of juniors.”

Papillion-La Vista South (Shannon Stenger): *Dillon McNeill, sr.; *Alex Pollett, sr.; *Dillon Johnson, sr.; *Zack Jones, jr.; *Dane Oliver, so. Coach’s comments: “We return five from the 2018 team that placed fourth. With a lot of experience, expectations are high for the season.”

Class A girls

Bellevue East (Rachel Carraher, Collin Mink): Haley Hatcher, jr.; Sarah Felten, jr.; Kendall Taylor, so.; Caitlyn Conover, so.; Piper Policky, jr.; Marissa Kelly, so. Coach’s comments: “Overall our team numbers are up and we have a lot of returning varsity runners. With so many on the team we hope to have strong varsity and junior varsity teams.”

Columbus (Dave Licari): Emily Hall, sr.; Gracie Luebbe, sr.; Beatriz Garcia, jr.; Trinity Tuls, jr.; Alex Freshour, so.; Jenna Warner, so. Coach’s comments: “A lot of returning experience.”

Elkhorn (Bob Wolf): *Grace Lamski, sr.; *Maddy Yardley, jr.; *Abby Metschke, jr.; *Hudson Windrum, jr.; *Taylor Grasz, so. Coach’s comments: “We have enough depth (from last year’s Class B runner-up team) to be competitive, but moving to A will challenge our team to step up.”

Elkhorn South (Tim Ebers): *Ally Schilmoeller, sr.; *Laynie Emsick, sr.; *Elise Madden, so.; *Caragan Jones, sr.; *Lexi Young, so. Coach’s comments: “We have a good mix of returning runners along with some freshmen who will challenge for varsity spots.”

Fremont (Jake Smrcina): *Elli Dahl, so.; *Mara Hemmer, jr.; *Myia Johnson, sr.; *Emily Nau, jr.; *Lucy Dillon, so.; *Mia Wagner, so.; *Shelby Bracker, jr. Coach’s comments: “Returning everyone from last year’s state runner-up team, we will be looking to build on our momemtum and improve on our team finish.”

Gretna (Kevin O’Neill, Bryce Brunswig): *Kayla Adams, sr.; *Kaylee Moore, sr.; *Regan Ehlert, so.; *Lilly Brophy, so.; Bailey Stender, so. Coach’s comments: “We’re looking to build off our successful first season in Class A.”

Kearney (Pat McFadden): *Hannah Goodwin, jr.; *Grace Bonsall, sr.; *Kayla Poggoli, sr.; *Emma Bond, jr.; *Emma Bonsall, so.; *Kaylynn Trenkle, so. Coach’s comments: “Very good team with top six runners back from last year’s seventh-place team.”

Lincoln East (Brian Kabourek): *Abbie Schmidt, sr.; *Jenna Muma, jr.; *Ani Schutz, sr.; *Taylor Searcey, sr.; *Ella Laessig, jr.; *Eve Weber, jr.; Carly Bredthauer, jr. Coach’s comments: “Lots of experience returning (from state championship team), and add some very talented newcomers. Great depth. Everyone pushes each other and is a fun group to coach.”

Lincoln North Star (Matt Musiel): *Johanna Mucito Ramos, jr.

Lincoln Southeast (David Nebel): *Chloe Heller, sr.; *Ellyn King, sr.; *Corynne Olsen, so.; Lexi Benda, jr.; Laurel Lilienthal, jr.; Sydney Logan, so.; Makenzie Toomie, sr.

Lincoln Southwest: (Ryan Salem): *Lindsey Blehm, sr.; *Kate Dilsaver, jr.; *Brianna Rinn, so.; *Kerra Smid, jr.; *Kylie Sabo, sr. *Ellie Mahony, so.; *Thea Seibel, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have three all-state runners and youthul depth. Blehm (pledged to NU) will be the top senior in the state this season.”

Millard North (Emily Janda): *Allison Louthan, jr.; *Taylor Goodrich, jr.; *Gretchen Braak, jr.; *Peyton Saar, sr.; *Isa Luzarraga, jr. Coach’s comments: “Our team has a core group of junior leaders and many incoming freshmen who have great potential.”

Millard West (Colin Johnston): *Katie McNulty, sr.; *Eva Gilbreath, jr.; Coach’s comments: “We have a lot of new faces and inexperience, but some talent in the freshmen and sophomore classes. It will take us some time to get going.”

Norfolk (Angie Means): *Melorie Summers, so.; Abbie Summers, jr.; Pareena Ponniah, so.; Gemma Mendez, jr. Coach’s comment: “We are a very young team. We have limited varsity experience, but I’m sure the girls will step up to the challenge.”

North Platte (Jake Hasenauer): *Evelyn Blaesi, so.; *Alexis Hoatson, so.; *Baylee Evarts, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have a young team with a lot of talent and a lot of excitement. Last year we qualified for state and finished 10th in Class B. Although we lost some seniors, we return three varsity runners – two were district placers – and gained two very talented freshmen.”

Omaha Benson (Jess Riffner): none. Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to put a full girls team together for the first time in about seven years. We have many runners new to cross country but we are optimistic about their potential growth throughout the season.”

Omaha Burke (Danny Gray): Sadye Lemon, sr.; Abigail Adams, so.; Alyssa Peoples, so.; Madalyn Schoneman, so. *Coach’s comments: “Extremely young and small numbers. Sophomore class showed a lot of promise last year and we hope they are ready to step up as vocal leaders.”

Omaha Central (Trent Lodge): *Mohussin Abakar, sr. *Madeline Krause, sr.; *Lauren Anderson, sr.; *Jordan McLaughlin, sr.; *Maia David, so. Coach’s comment: “Senior-led team has five girls returning from 2018 state team.”

Omaha Marian (Roger Wright): Brooke Wigdahl, sr.; *Emily Saalfeld, sr.; Maddie Warrick, sr.; Emily Salzman, jr.; Ryan Sully, so. Coach’s comments: “We’re much more prepared for the season as they put in a lot of mileage this summer. It’s our team goal to qualify for state and then make a splash when we get there. We missed the state meet by one point last year.”

Omaha North (Mark Gudgel): Eleanor Dunning. Coach’s comments: “The team looks as good as it has in years. We’re excited for what we can accomplish, individually and as a unit.”

Omaha Northwest (Deana Rainey): none. Coach’s comments: “Very young and inexperienced team. Sweet bunch of girls with a lot of heart.”

Omaha Westside (Theresa Gosnell): Eva Collins, sr.; Lena Homan, jr.; Reese Young-Oestmann, so.; Noelle Abels, so.; Rose Grantham, sr.

Papillion-La Vista South (Jeremy Haselhorst): *Kaylie Crews, jr.; *Anna Jennings, sr.; *Emma Ralston, sr.; Emma Jones, sr.; *Olivia Rosenthal, so.; *Deavion Deleo, so.; *Grace Castle, jr. Coach’s comments: “In terms of the times this team can put up in a varsity race, this should be the best team in our program’s history. I would put them up against any of our three state championship teams.” Crews is the returning individual champion.

Class B Boys

Bennington (Joe Schumm): Hunter Shanks, sr.; Eric Tomjack, sr.; *Keaton Miller, jr.; Blake Olbrich, jr. Coach’s comments: “Must replace last year’s No. 1 and 4 runners, but have some solid freshmen coming up to improve our depth. We look to make another run at qualifying for state after losing out last year on the tiebreaker.”

Crete (Drew Rische): Ames Andelt, sr. Coach’s comments: “This team havs very little returning experience as it brings back only one runner from last season’s district meet. This season is going to be about learning how to compete and how to truly race.”

Elkhorn Mount Michael (John Gathje): *Jacob Gathje, sr.; *John Schroll, sr.; *Sam Wooten, sr.; *Jack Sorensen, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have a solid core returning and we have some wanting to belong to that solid core.”

Gering (Rick Marez): *Peyton Seiler, jr.; *Logan Andrews, jr.; *Lucas Moravec, so.; *Roberto Martinez, sr.; Jack Franklin, jr. Coach’s comments: “We start at less than 100% health and we will be without a couple key guys early in the season. We look a little stronger as a whole this season.”

Grand Island Northwest (Joel Hope): *Caleb Harb, sr.; Trevor Fisher, sr.; Colby Hayes, sr.; Payton King, jr.; John Campbell, sr.; AJ Warner, sr. Coach’s comments: “We return our district team and five are seniors. This is our best chance to qualify a boys team for state. Our last appearance was 2009.”

Lexington (Sam Jilka): *Alexis Hernandez, sr.; *Yanni Vasquez, sr.; Cyrus Rhea, sr.; Sean Worthman, so.; Elmer Sotelo, jr. Coach’s comments: “Veteran group will lead the team but relying on younger members for depth. “

Omaha Gross (Rich Carey): Logan Laughhunn, jr. Coach’s comments: “Lost nine runners from last year. We are a process in progress. By the end of the year we should be a good team. We’ll have to rely on some newcomers to improve quickly.”

Omaha Skutt (Steve Carroll): *Ryan Zavadil, jr.; *Blake Manternach, sr.; *Isaac Richards, jr. Coach’s comments: “A very competitive team with another strong summer. Even though we graduated a large senior class we have returners and newcomers ready to fill those spots right away.”

Ralston (Justin Farr): *Noble Valerio-Boster, sr.; *Merlin Padilla, sr.; *Alec Kelsey, jr.; *Kevin Santos, so. Coach’s comments: “We return four from our state qualifying team. We need to replace some pieces to make a run at being a state qualifying team.”

Scottsbluff (Aaron Carrizales): none. Coach’s comments: “Scottsbluff has such a strong cross country tradition and this group of boys is ready to make a return to the state meet and carry on that tradition. We are a young group but there is a lot of excitement among the boys. They have put in a solid summer of training and I am looking forward to seeing some breakthrough performances. “

Seward (Kurt Holliday): Ethan Ideus, sr.; Matthew Sherman, sr.; Brennan Taylor, sr.; Isaac Rolf, sr.; Nathan Nottingham, so.; Matthew Sherman, sr.; Michael Peery, so.; Jacob Jurchen, sr. Coach’s comments: “We will be senior dominated so we hope this will be their year to qualify for state.”

South Sioux City (Ramsey and Sean Fitzsimmons): Juan Balderas, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have a good mix of young and old runners. Should be able to rely on our experienced athletes to bring the younger runners up to speed. Zekariya is the top returner (third) in Class B.”

Waverly (Laura Hilkemann): *Conrad Schroeder, jr.; Treyton Stovall, sr.; Jordan Schlautman-Sudik, sr.; Cory Rosendale, sr.; Cole Leuenberger, sr.; Ryan Thraen, so. Coach’s comments: “We’re looking strong with a great group of seniors leading the way and serving as excellent leaders.”

York (Eric Rasmussen): *Dean Erdkamp, sr.; *Jake Schmid, jr.; Anthonie Gomez, sr.; James Bonde, so. Coach’s comments: “We return four of our top five runners.”

Class B girls

Bennington (Joe Schumm): Calla Wittland, so.; Ariana Bryant, sr.; Bryce Melis, jr. Coach’s comments: “Lost only one of the top four and the addition of (freshmen) Samantha Jansen and Brooklyn Sharp will make the team even stronger. Hope to be in the mix come district time.”

Crete (Drew Rische): *Jennifer Cardodo, so.; Kaitlyn Yeager, so.; Karen Vasquez, so. Coach’s comments: “It will be fun to see how Jennifer Cardoso competes this year. She had a great freshmen season and then ran in a few races in Australia this last summer where she was fairly successful. Her first week of practice has been solid. The rest of the team has some catching up to do, but I have a lot of confidence that they will show improvement throughout the seaso.”

Gering (Rick Marez): *Tukker Romey, sr.; *Shailee Patton, so.; Makenna Culek, sr.; Morgan VanAnne, sr.; Anna Rawlings, so. Coach’s comments: “Experience and teamwork will be our strength. We won’t have the numbers that we would like but the quality will be one of our best that we’ve had in several years. We are excited to get back to state after missing out last year. We had a long run of consecutive years of qualifying. We have a new purpose this season.”

Grand Island Northwest (Joel Hope): Megan Freeman, jr.; Mandy Krolikowski, sr.; Mya Eriksen, so. Coach’s comments: “Inexperienced girls team will be led by two freshmen and a few pieces of last year’s varsity.”

Lexington (Sam Jilka): Kennadi Ureste, so.; Kayla Barrios, so.; Priscila Castaneda, jr. Coach’s comments: “Younger athletes will help lead the team.”

Omaha Duchesne (Bridget Morton): *Cassidy Nipp, jr.; *Faye Cunningham, jr.; *Abby Jacobi, sr.; *Chloe Fecci, sr.; *Anna Thibodeau, jr.; *Clare Kramper, sr. Coach’s comments: “With all state qualifiers returning and additional young runners, it will be fun to watch this team as they work together to return to state as a team again this year.”

Omaha Gross (Rich Carey): Jaycee Billings, sr.; Rachel Culhane, jr. “We have only two experienced runners out of four, but both are ready to have their best year. It will be a learning year for the other two.”

Omaha Skutt (Steve Carroll): *Jaedan Bunda, jr.; *Mary Kate Orr, jr.; *Grace Faltin, jr.; *Sarah Gregory, jr.; Grace Parolek, sr.; Aleia Frazell, sr.; Rachel Fuelberth, sr.; *Kaelyn Reeves, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have a lot of depth and experience returning. It will be fun to see how it plays out as there are about 10 girls who can run at the varsity level.”

Ralston (Justin Farr): *Jayden Harrington, sr.; *Samantha Willis, jr.; *Raquel Skerston, so.; *Angelina Orent, so.; *Cam Busenbark, so. Coach’s comments: “We return five from our state qualifying team. Am looking forward to them taking another step forward this season.”

Scottsbluff (Aaron Carrizales): *Brooke Holzworth, jr.; Jamisyn Howard, jr.; Sunny Edens, so. Coach’s comments: Our girls team is solid and should be very competitive this year. We have a great group of returning runners that will pair well with our newcomers. Brooke Holzworth will be competing for the individual title in Class B this year. She has had an excellent summer of training and is ready to get the season started.”

Seward (Kurt Holliday): *Samantha Hughes, jr.; *Keegan Beisel, so.; Abby Baack, sr.; Tayvah Straub, jr.; Megan Meyer, sr.; Camryn Jensen, sr.; Ella Gray, so.; Elizabeth Gokie, jr. Coach’s comments: “We have the majority of our girls returning so we should improve from last season.”

Waverly (Laura Hilkemann): Madison Schwarzenbach, sr.; Brooke Lueders, so.; Claire Rolf, sr. Coach’s comments: “Our numbers have improved significantly with about 15 girls. We have great potential.”

York (Eric Rasmussen): Lindsey Stuckey, sr. Coach’s comments: “We return only one runner with varsity experience.”

Omaha-area boys

Arlington (Michaela Curran): *Noah Kubat, sr; Sam Kubat, sr.; Alex Luttig, sr.; Colby Grefe, so. Coach’s comment: “Our team returns all varsity members from last season, which gives us some confidence going forward in the meets ahead. We have a strong, hard-working bunch of gentlemen that have a chance to do some great things this season. I know that one of our top goals is to make it back to the state level as a team, and I truly believe we have the talent to do just that.”

Bellevue Cornerstone (Jon Hood): *Ethan Haeder, sr.; *Gabriel Poppen, sr.; *Nathan Barnard, jr.; *Landon Tarr, so. Coach’s comment: “We earned our first trip to state last year by winning the District D-2 championship and return four runners. Once we figure out the last two varsity spots, we should have a chance of earning a return trip to state.”

Boys Town (Ron Stargel): *Josh Reed, sr.; *Will Willams, sr.; *Zach Whitbeck, sr. Coach’s comments: “We have three returners and four first-year runners.”

Conestoga (Sean Trampe): *Dawson Hardesty, jr.; Trace Wilder, jr. Coach’s comments: “We will feature many new faces and are led by Dawson. Our expectation is to compete for a top-3 team finish in districts.

Douglas County West (Dan Maline): *Caden Scott, jr.; *Ryan McArdle, jr.; *Nick Bennett, sr.; *James Baker, so.; Ethan Maline, jr.; *Matthew Allen, sr. Coach’s comments: “This team is coming off of winning the NCC Conference meet and the C-1 district meet last season. They placed fifth as a team the state meet. We return every varsity runner and get back Ethan Maline, who lost more than 80% of last season due to mono. We are optimistic that we can get to State and contend for the title. We have so much passion and heart along with over 1,500 summer miles.”

Louisville (Matt Hammer): Scott Blumer, jr.; Jaxson Barnes, so. Coach’s comments: “It’s a very young team but they work extremely hard.”

Wahoo (Karla Curran): *Grant Crockett, sr.; *Josh Graber, so.. Coach’s comment: “Both returners have tremendous talent. It is my hope that they continue to work hard and push the remaining team members into reaching their full potential.”

Wahoo Neumann (Taylor Schlautman): Peter Kavan, jr.; Ben Sanderson, sr.; Ryan Raabe, jr.; Zane Abler, So. Coach’s comments: “A young, returning core will look to make a jump and compete in their district.”

Yutan (Rod Henkel): Nash Brayman, so; Seth Janacek, so.; Carter Tichota, so.; Ethan McEvoy, jr.; Cameron Horner, jr. Coach’s comments: “All of our top runners last year were underclassmen, but our two best switched to football so that greatly affects our outlook.”

Omaha-area girls

Arlington (Michaela Curran): *Elizabeth Morrison, jr.; Kaylie Erwin, so.; Jordyn Hancock, sr. Coach’s comments: “We are fortunate enough to have enough for a full team this season. This has brought a lot of excitement to the girls as we can now compete for team placings, etc.”

Bellevue Cornerstone (Jon Hood): none. Coach’s comments: “This is our first year with enough girls to have a full team. We had one girl run for our program for three years and then she graduated. We have eight girls out for cross country and they are all new to our program. This will be a building year.”

Conestoga (Sean Trampe): *Bella Hogue, sr.; *Danie Parriot, so.; *Jasmine Rainey, jr.; *Jessica Poirier, jr.; Bridget Wagner, jr. Coach’s comments: “We return five runners from last year's district runner-up and state sixth-place team. Led by senior returning all-state runner Bella Hogue and indivdual qualifiers Danie Parriott and Jasmine Rainey, our expectations are high going into the season. We are looking to our younger runners for the depth to round out our varsity team.”

Douglas County West (Dan Maline): *Maddie Wilt, so.; Paxton Paulson, so. Coach’s comments: “We only have four runners and health with be on our minds all season. We have four incredible runners and we hope to contend for every meet title if we can all cross the finish line.”

Louisville (Matt Hammer): Amyra Moxey, sr.; Katie Kerans, sr.; Hailey Teller, so. Coach’s comments: “These girls put in a lot of miles this summer and are ready to compete.”

Wahoo (Karla Curran): *Zoe Christenson, sr. Coach’s comments: “Zoe is a fantastic leader and role model. She is going to have a tremendous season. The younger girls look to her and emulate her passion. It is exciting to see.”

Wahoo Neumann (Taylor Schlautman): *Faith Polacek, sr. Alaina Furasek, jr.; Maggie Ehrhorn, so.; Tessa Masek, sr. Coach’s comments: “Young team will gain experience as the year progresses. Faith looks for her fourth trip to Kearney.”

Yutan (Rod Henkel): none. Coach’s comments: “Three seniors who had run the previous season chose not to return, so we have only freshman Janel Bussing.”

