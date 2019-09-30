KEARNEY, Neb. — Berlyn Schutz and Adam Murphy did the best in record heat and the wind at the UNK High School Cross Country Invitational.
They also got valuable course prep for their next visit to Kearney Country Club.
The Class A winners posted the fastest times Monday with conditions unlikely to be repeated for the state meet on Oct. 25.
At least four runners needed ice-bath treatments after collapsing during races on the 94-degree afternoon that set Kearney’s temperature record for the day. The two medical tents at the finish line were busy.
Murphy, from Millard West, said without the wind as a refresher, times would have been slower.
Schutz is a heralded Lincoln East freshman who’s undefeated through four meets. She crossed the finish line 26 seconds ahead of Papillion-La Vista South’s Olivia Rosenthal.
“It took everything out of me,’’ Schutz said. “It probably was the most severe conditions, but two week ago we ran the Harold Scott at Lincoln and that was pretty brutal too.”
She ran the course for the first time.
“I think it’s a pretty good course. I probably need to be more conservative on the hills,’’ Schutz said.
East is going to be one of the contenders at state, although Fremont put three in the top eight to win Class A honors Monday, which means Schutz gets pushed by the rest of her team.
“I expected to be up there in the front group. I didn’t know like I’d be winning races,’’ Schutz said. “The team feels like a second family and it’s just awesome running with all of them.”
Murphy ran against a field that lacked defending Class A champion Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star and Tyler Boyle of Lincoln North Star. He wanted that push but he also got a chance to race on the state course that they will get next week at the Heartland Conference meet.
After finishing 19th at state last year as a junior, Murphy said his goal is to be in the top three.
“I’d like to say first, but I got to beat Tyler and Liem first,’’ he said. “The race would have been very different if they had been here.”
Dillon McNeill of Papio South was second, with Zach VanBrocklin of Norris moving up from Class B to take third. His time of 16:48.6 would have won Class B.
Fremont’s girls, led by Elli Dahl in fifth, edged Lincoln East 48-51. Emily Nau was seventh and Myla Johnson eighth. The Tigers’ boys had a wider win, 62-93 over Millard West, with Owen Wagner sixth and Carter Waters ninth for Fremont.
In Class B, freshman Chelsey Espinosa of Hastings’ girls and Ryan Zavadil of Omaha Skutt’s boys were individual winners. With Skutt’s Blake Manternach taking second, the SkyHawks won by 40 over Lexington. The Minutemen were runners-up Saturday at the Rim Rock Classic regional invitational in Lawrence, Kansas.
Skutt’s girls won a close team race, scoring 78 points to 83 for Omaha Duchesne, 84 for Bennington and 88 for Lexington.
Class C’s individual winners were freshman Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle’s boys and Regan Hodsden of Mitchell’s girls, with Sidney’s boys and the Columbus Scotus girls the team champions.
In Class D, Lincoln Trent of team champion Axtell’s boys and freshman Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia’s girls were the individual champions. North Platte St. Patrick was the girls team champion.
Class A boys: Fremont 62, Millard West 93, Grand Island 124, Papillion-LV South 151, Lincoln East 153, Gretna 182, Omaha Creighton Prep 201, North Platte 230, Omaha Burke 268, Papillion-La Vista 270, Elkhorn South 296, Omaha Central 299, Columbus 331, Millard North 351, Kearney 365, Omaha Westside 373, Elkhorn 509, Omaha North 554, Bellevue East 613
Individual leaders: 1, Adam Murphy, Millard West, 16:21.5. 2, Dillon McNeill, PLV South, 16:46.9. 3, Zach VanBrocklin, Norris, 16:48.6. 4, Thomas Oliver, Lincoln East, 16:50.6. 5, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:50.7. 6, Owen Wagner, Fremont, 16:53.1. 7, Kellen McLaughlin, Gretna, 16:56.1. 8, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:57.5. 9, Carter Waters, Fremont, 17:02.0. 10, Derek Madden, Elkhorn South, 17:06.8. 11, Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island, 17:11.8. 12, Eder Garcia, Grand Island, 17:24.1. 13, Eric Seger-Pera, Omaha Central, 17:26.1. 14, Joe McFarland, Columbus, 17:30.6. 15, Aaron Ladd, Fremont, 17:31.2.
Class B boys: Omaha Skutt 27, Lexington 67, Bennington 82, Elkhorn Mount Michael 99, Hastings 102, Grand Island NW 105, Seward 113, Plattsmouth 127, Norris 168, Schuyler 171, Gering 191, Blair 219, McCook 247, Waverly 251, Ralston 271, York 276, Scottsbluff 291, Beatrice 328, Platteview 328
Individual leaders: 1, Ryan Zavadil, Skutt, 16:59.4. 2, Blake Manternach, Skutt, 17:07.3. 3, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 17:12.1. 4, Stockton Graham, Plattsmouth, 17:23.4. 5, Noble Valerio-Boster, Ralston, 17:24.6. 6, Zach Pittman, Norris, 17:31.1. 7, Cyrus Rhea, Lexington, 17:31.8. 8, Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 17:38.2. 9, Yanni Vasquez Garcia, Lexington, 17:44.9. 10, Isaac Richards, Skutt, 17:45.5. 11, Keaton Miller, Bennington, 17:48.8. 12, Eduardo Carrasco, Schuyler, 17:54.2. 13, Sam Wooten, Mount Michael, 17:56.0. 14, Alex Rice, Skutt, 17:57.2. 15, Jack Sorensen, Mount Michael, 17:57.4.
Class C boys: Sidney 78, Malcolm 87, Aurora 88, Douglas County West 111, Milford 127, Minden 143, Hartington-Newcastle 169, Adams Central 169, Arlington 176, Pierce 186, Columbus Scotus 227, Mitchell 238, Broken Bow 270, Holdrege 284, O’Neill 316, Lincoln Christian 323, Conestoga 354, Fort Calhoun 354, Cozad 362, Auburn 365, Gothenburg 371, Boys Town 375, South Central 388, Elm Creek 392, Central City 393, Ogallala 416, Wayne 427, West Point-Beemer 462, Ashland-Greenwood 498, Kearney Catholic 499, Fairbury 547, Chase County 555, Syracuse 627, Alma-SV 643
Individual leaders: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 17:03.0. 2, Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 17:15.6. 3, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 17:35.8. 4, John Swotek, Malcolm, 17:46.8. 5, Dylan Riley, Aurora, 17:48.6. 6, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 17:56.5. 7, Gabriel Estrada, Cozad, 18:06.4. 8, Noah Kubat, Arlington Public, 18:11.4. 9, Kane Fiala, Aurora, 18:14.3. 10, Ty Brockhaus, Malcolm, 18:18.4. 11, Ryan McArdle, DC West, 18:19.9. 12, Benjamin Juarez, Columbus Scotus, 18:23.4. 13, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 18:25.7. 14, Bryant Fulmer, Holdrege, 18:27.5. 15, Nick Bennett, DC West, 18:28.1.
Class D boys: Axtell 37, St. Paul 85, Wilber-Clatonia 95, Shelton 98, Hershey 157, Freeman 166, Centura 177, Doniphan-Trumbull 191, Gibbon 198, Cambridge 205, Hastings SC 235, Lincoln Lutheran 239, Logan View 256, GI Heartland Lutheran 257, Bertrand 259, Tri County 264, North Platte SP 276, Maywood-HC 287, Yutan 301, Wood River 317, Perkins County 323, Weeping Water 332, Ravenna 334, Grand Island CC 379, Arcadia-Loup City 392, Sutherland 466, Humphrey/HF 469, Brady 489, Bayard 511, Amherst 524, Sumner-EM 526, CWC 577, Bridgeport 593
Class A girls: Fremont 48, Lincoln East 51, Papillion-LV South 85, Elkhorn South 156, Kearney 169, Millard West 208, Omaha Marian 216, Millard North 218, Elkhorn 249, Omaha Central 277, Gretna 288, North Platte 347, Grand Island 351, Papillion-La Vista 359, Omaha Westside 422, Columbus 465, Omaha North 476, Bellevue East 516
Class C girls: Columbus Scotus 55, Milford 107, Kearney Catholic 114, North Bend 132, Aurora 134, Hartington-Newcastle 147, Lincoln Christian 153, Mitchell 186, Fort Calhoun 190, Malcolm 192, Wayne 197, Auburn 198, Douglas County West 215, Minden 219, Chase County 247, O’Neill 250, Gothenburg 255, Holdrege 289, Sidney 290, Conestoga 293, Ashland-GW 298, Central City 330, Fairbury 331, Elm Creek 337, Broken Bow 414, Ogallala 444, South Central 476
Class D girls: North Platte SP 93, Ravenna 100, Thayer Central 102, Grand Island CC 114, Gibbon 127, Tri County 146, Hastings SC 147, Arcadia-Loup City 148, Bridgeport 149, Humphrey SF 167, Doniphan-Trumbull 180, Logan View 214, Blue Hill-Red Cloud 231, Cambridge 234, Bayard 237, Amherst 244, Axtell 259, Maxwell 270, Hi-Line 284, Sutherland 300, Lincoln Lutheran 311, Wood River 320, Hershey 336, Wilber-Clatonia 395, Shelton 396, South Loup 426
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019
In the boxing arena at Camp Ashland are, from left, Blaise Gunnerson, Jay Ducker, Xavier Watts, Zavier Betts, Logan Jones and Isaac Gifford — a Super Six ready to knock out foes.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, right, and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
