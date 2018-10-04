RANDOLPH — Mother Nature and injuries combined to put a bit of a damper on a battle of undefeated teams in district play here Thursday night.

Class D No. 5 Bloomfield improved to 6-0 on the season with a 30-12 victory over No. 8 Randolph, but the biggest storyline may have been injuries to top running backs for both teams on a soggy night that saw persistent rain for most of the game.

Noah Scott, the leading rusher for Randolph this season, went out late in the first half with a lower leg injury. Will Fehringer, who had a team-best 122 yards for Bloomfield on Thursday, was carted off the field following his 18th carry late in the fourth quarter.

The Bees took control with touchdowns on back-to-back drives to end the first half, starting with a 12-play march through the muck, capped with quarterback Braden Eisenhauer sneaking behind 240-pound center Daniel Bruegman for a score. Eisenhauer ran just 10 times, but amassed 93 yards on the night, including runs of 28, 34 and 30 yards in the first half.

After a Randolph three-and-out, Bloomfield was on the move again, sparked by a 30-yard run by Eisenhauer down to the Cardinals' 2. On the next play, Brantson Gieselman took a quick toss from Eisenhauer to paydirt, the second of three touchdowns on the night by Gieselman.

Randolph got going in the third quarter, thanks in part to Bloomfield miscues. A bobbled punt led to the Cardinals taking over at the 4, and Justin Haselhorst — Scott's backup — sprinted around the left side to put the Cardinals within two touchdowns. Bloomfield answered with a 12-play, 55-yard drive capped by Gieselman's third touchdown.

Three players rushed for more than 90 yards each for Bloomfield, including Gieselman's 19 carries for 95 yards. As a team, the Bees rolled up 342 rushing yards on 57 carries despite attempting just one pass — an incompletion.

For what the Bees did on offense, what they did defensively was even more impressive. They limited the Cardinals to 78 rushing yards on 29 carries and 5 of 18 passing for 40 yards. Of those 118 total yards, 59 came on a 16-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

Bloomfield............8 14 8 0 — 30

Randolph................0 0 6 6 — 12

Scoring summary

FIRST QUARTER

BLM: Brantson Gieselman 3 run, Braden Eisenhauer run, 3:32.

SECOND QUARTER

BLM: Eisenhauer 2 run, PAT failed, 5:11.

BLM: Gieselman 2 run, Will Fehringer run, 1:48.

THIRD QUARTER

RAN: Justin Haselhorst 4 run, PAT failed, 7:59.

BLM: Gieselman 1 run, Gieselman run, 2:10.

FOURTH QUARTER

RAN: Carter Schnoor 5 run, PAT failed, 2:21.

