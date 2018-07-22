After visiting a handful of colleges, Cedric Johnson found his fit with UNK.
Doug Woodard thinks Johnson will be a good fit on the basketball court for the Lopers, too.
“Kearney historically plays an open brand of basketball, they get up and down the court,” said Woodard, who coached Johnson at Bellevue West. “He’s such a good, well-rounded player. He can guard multiple positions. He’s a great slasher, he’s a good passer.
“He does so many things to help you win.”
The 6-foot-2 Johnson is part of an incoming class for the Lopers that also includes two-time All-Nebraska forward Kanon Koster from Kearney High and Class B first-team all-stater Henry Penner of Aurora. Those three are on rosters for the Nebraska Coaches Association’s boys all-star game at 8 p.m. Monday at Lincoln North Star. The girls game begins the basketball doubleheader at 6.
“I committed after Kanon signed, so I thought it would be cool to play with him again.” Johnson said. “Since we’ve played summer basketball before, I’m excited to play at the next level with him.”
Sharpshooter Jaxon Simons, a Wahoo Neumann graduate who played at Central Community College last season, and Parker Badding of Carroll, Iowa, also are in UNK’s recruiting class.
“Tremendous class,” Woodard said. “I think it’s a good time for Ced to be going there. I think he could be part of some really good teams. Eventually, I don’t know if it will be this year, but I think he’ll have a big role in that.”
Johnson averaged 16.3 points, six rebounds and three assists last season, leading Bellevue West to the Class A state final. Woodard said he will need to continue to work on his jump shot but thinks Johnson already is a very efficient offensive player; he shot 57 percent from the field as a senior.
“He hasn’t played year-round like some other kids,” Woodard said of Johnson, who also was a receiver for Bellevue West’s high-scoring football team. “So when he starts centering on that one sport, I think he’s got a large room for improvement.”
Johnson and Koster will be on the same team Monday, though they may not be on the court together: Johnson said he strained a back muscle during a summer league game this month and will most likely be sidelined.
The boys game also will feature Husker recruit Brady Heiman of Platteview, North Dakota State commit Sam Griesel of Lincoln East and three Wayne State recruits — Nick Ferrarini from Millard North, Nate Thayer from Platteview and Jordan Janssen from Lincoln East.
The girls game will feature Wyoming recruit Quinn Weidemann of Omaha Westside and Creighton recruits Payton Brotzki of Platteview and Chloe Dworak of Lincoln Christian.
