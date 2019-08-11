HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank's stay at the Mid-South Regional ended much the way it began.

Arkansas champion Bryant posted a 3-2 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at Duncan Field, ending the host team's season at 34-15. Bryant won by the same score over Hastings in the tournament's opening round Wednesday.

"They've been to the regional six straight years,'' Five Points Bank coach Kevin Asher said. "I can't fault anybody, and we just got beat by a better team.''

Hastings was the last remaining Nebraska team after Fremont First State Bank was eliminated Saturday. The Chiefs had their chances Sunday, especially in the seventh inning, but couldn't get the game tied.

Trailing by a run in that last inning, Hastings had life when Jake Shaw and Gabe Conant led off with singles. Ashton Valentine followed with a sacrifice, moving the runners into scoring position.

Submarining reliever Coby Greiner got Jacob Schroeder to ground to third for the second out. The Black Sox then did the logical thing, intentionally walking Hastings' big hitter Mike Boeve to load the bases.

That brought up catcher JT Cafferty, who flew out to right to end the game.

"They were smart to walk Mike,'' Asher said. "JT put a good swing on it, but they made the play.''

Bryant, which won four of its tournament games by one run, squandered a great opportunity in the first. The Black Sox loaded the bases with none out against Hastings starter Tyson Gatto but came up empty.

"I had to wiggle a lot today,'' Gatto said. "But I always know the defense has my back.''

The Arkansas champ went ahead 1-0 in the third on a safety squeeze by Logan Catton. But Hastings tied it in the fourth on a Cafferty grounder and went ahead in the fifth on an RBI grounder by Boeve.

Bryant reclaimed the lead in the sixth after the first two batters singled. A sacrifice bunt, a wild pitch and a safety squeeze gave the Black Sox a 3-2 edge.

The Chiefs were unable to push across the tying run in the sixth or the seventh.

"I'm super proud of these guys,'' Asher said. "We came up a little short of our goal, but I'm proud of the way we represented our program.''

Bryant advanced to the regional final against Festus, Missouri.

Bryant, Arkansas (30-10) ................. 001 002 0 — 3 8 2

Hastings Five Points Bank (34-15) ... 000 110 0 — 2 4 0

W: Grant. L: Boeve. S: Greiner. 2B: B, Stark; H, Boeve.

