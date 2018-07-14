NEOLA, Iowa — The Tri-Center boys didn’t give coach Max Kozeal much room for criticism Saturday night.
After committing a pair of errors and spotting Ar-We-Va a run at the beginning of the game, the Trojans tallied 11 unanswered runs en route to an 11-1 win in a Class 1-A district final at Tri-Center High School. The contest ended in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.
“The guys were a little fired up at the beginning of the game,” Kozeal said. “We had those two errors in the first inning. We’ve only had one game where we’ve had multiple errors, so that’s kind of uncharacteristic.
“But after they got a little bit of (their) emotions under control, and played within themselves, things went our way.”
No. 9 Tri-Center (20-2) will face No. 10 CAM (20-7) in Tuesday’s 1-A Substate 7 final.
The game — which is a rematch of a recent regular-season contest that the Trojans pulled out, 1-0 – is scheduled to take place in Carroll at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the Trojans didn’t trail Ar-We-Va (12-8) for long. With one out in the bottom of the first, Tri-Center senior Dan Kenealy drilled a solo home run over the center field fence, his second homer of the postseason and third of the year.
“I just wanted to get something started,” he said. “As a leader, you just want to hit the ball hard somewhere and get the team going, and that was pretty much exactly what it was.”
Senior pitcher Kaleb Harrison said he appreciated the run support.
“We haven’t really gotten down yet this postseason,” Harrison said. “I think it was really nice for our team to bounce back after that.”
In the second inning, Tri-Center’s Trevor Nelson broke the tie with an RBI sacrifice fly, and Harrison drove in another run to make it 3-1. The next inning, the Trojans batted around and pulled away with a five-run outburst.
Then, in the fourth, Kyle Siebels belted the first home run of his career on a leadoff shot over left field. The junior didn’t realize it had sailed over the fence until he heard cheers rounding second base.
“Coach Kozeal is really into visualizing before the games,” Siebels said, “so I just visualized it. I went out, relaxed and just made it happen.”
After that, Jackson Roane found a gap on the left side to give the Trojans a nine-run lead. It stayed that way until Bryson Freeberg made it 10 in the sixth inning when he scored after two consecutive Ar-We-Va throwing errors.
“They’ve got a team that I feel like is very well coached,” Ar-We-Va coach Austin Soelk said. “They do so many of their fundamentals right.
“We said, if we did things the way we’re capable of, we’d have chance to win the ballgame. We’ve got to be able to produce a little more at the plate, but that’s definitely a great all-around team.”Harrison limited Ar-We-Va to one run on two hits while striking out six and walking only two in 65 pitches over 42⁄3 innings. Jackson Nelson took over after Harrison issued a pair of walks in the fifth and closed it out.
The Trojans pounded 11 hits and scored in every inning except the fifth. Bryson Freeberg was 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Roane singled twice, reaching on a bunt and driving in a run.
“We knew these guys could hit,” Kozeal said. “We haven’t really been as good offensively as I know these guys could be.
“The bats are starting to come around at the right time of year.”
Ar-We-Va (12-8).....100 000— 1 3 5
Tri-Center (20-2)......125 201—11 11 2
W: Kaleb Harrison. L: Drew Schurke. 2B: T-C, Trevor Carlson, Bryson Freeberg; Ar-We-Va, Drew Schurke. HR: T-C, Dan Kenealy, Kyle Siebels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.