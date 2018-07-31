COLUMBUS, Neb. — At this point in the Class A American Legion state tournament, pitching is getting thin for the remaining teams.
Fortunately for the 52’s Patriots, they had Tre Mungin in reserve.
Mungin, making his first start for the senior team, pitched a complete game Tuesday in a 7-3 victory over Pinnacle Bank. The win boosts the 52’s (Millard South) into a game Wednesday at 5 p.m. while Pinnacle (Lincoln Southwest) was eliminated from the tourney.
“We put him in a tough spot and he responded,” Patriots coach Greg Geary said. “Right now, you’re just battling like crazy to make it to the next day.”
Geary said credit for Mungin’s start goes to assistant Paul Grant.
“He told me a couple of days ago that Tre could get the job done,” Geary said. “Credit to Paul because he was right.”
Pinnacle struck for three early runs against Mungin but he was solid the rest of the way. He allowed no runs and two hits over the final five innings to keep the Patriots’ season alive.
“I had a few nerves at the start but I settled down after that,” Mungin said. “I wanted to make sure I threw strikes and let my defense work for me.”
The Patriots trailed 3-2 before breaking through with a five-run fourth. Kyle Perry and Drew Wessel each had a two-run single in the inning, and Noah Wallace drew a bases-loaded walk.
“Getting those five runs gave me a lot of confidence,” Mungin said. “I was really happy that I was able to help the team.”
Mungin has been pitching for the Millard South junior Legion team this summer. He was on the Patriots’ junior varsity in the spring.
He finished off his complete game by getting a popout to catcher Wessel and two fly outs to left fielder Garrett Svoboda.
“I think he’s going to be a big part of our future,” Geary said. “He did a really nice job today.”
52’s Patriots (38-12).........200 500 0—7 5 2
Pinnacle Bank (26-15).......210 000 0—3 7 2
W: Mungin. L: Jacquot. 2B: 52s, Gilin, Greise; PB, Randall.
Five Points Bank 7, C&H Construction 2
The team from Omaha Creighton Prep staved off elimination while handing the team from Omaha Burke its first tourney loss.
The victory lifts Five Points into a 5 p.m. semifinal Wednesday against the 52’s Patriots. The winner advances to play C&H for the National Division title at 8 p.m.
Starter Zach Firmature went 6⅔ innings to pick up the victory. He struck out five and walked none.
“Zach was dynamite tonight,” Five Points coach Pat Mooney said. “We needed somebody to come in and hold them down because that’s a really good baseball team.”
Five Points took the lead for good by scoring five unearned runs in the fourth inning with the help of two Bulldogs errors. It sent 11 batters to the plate, and C&H changed pitchers twice.
“We finally got some hits with people on base,” Mooney said. “We’ve been struggling with that lately.”
Eric Allbery had a two-run single in the inning, while Cam Blossom and Evan Laney each had an RBI single.
The seven runs were the most surrendered by the C&H pitching staff in the tourney. Entering the game, the Bulldogs had yielded a total of three runs in three victories.
Noah Olson and Hunter Waugh had RBIs for C&H, which fell to 36-10.
Five Points, which defeated Kearney Runza on Sunday night to stay alive, boosted its record to 42-16. The team from Prep must win twice on Wednesday night to keep its dream of returning to regionals alive.
“We’ve still got some fresh arms, so we’ve got a shot,” Mooney said. “We’ll need to bring a lot of energy to get it done.”
Five Points Bank (42-16)........100 501 0—7 12 4
C&H Construction (36-10).......000 110 0—2 6 3
W: Firmature. L: Jackson. 2B: FPB, Lorenz; C&H, Hall.
Class B
At Wayne
Tuesday
Bennington 12, Springfield PT Sports 4
Wahoo State Bank 10, Hickman 9
Championship Wednesday: Wahoo State Bank vs. Bennington, 5 p.m.; WSB-Benn. winner vs. Springfield PrimeTime Sports, 8 p.m.
Class C
At Albion
Tuesday
Pender 3, DCB 2
Wilber 6, David City 2
Championship Wednesday: Pender vs. Wilber, 5 p.m.; David City vs. Wilber-Pender winner, 8 p.m.
Junior state tournaments
CLASS A
At Burke
Tuesday
KB Building Services 16, Papio Post 32 11
Woodhouse SN 10, Kearney Post 52 9
Championship Wednesday: Woodhouse Storm Navy vs. KB Building Services, 5:30 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.