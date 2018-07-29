COLUMBUS, Neb. — In the battle of aces Sunday, Hunter Waugh prevailed for C&H Construction.
Waugh outdueled Nebraska recruit Kyle Perry of 52’s Patriots in a 5-1 victory at the American Legion Class A state tournament. The victory keeps the team from Omaha Burke unbeaten in the double-elimination event while the Patriots (Millard South) falls into the losers bracket in the National Division.
Waugh tossed a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking two. He retired 12 of the last 13 he faced and struck out the side in the final inning.
“He left some pitches up early but then he settled in,” C&H coach Scott Hodges said. “He really put the team on his shoulders.”
Waugh said he also was thinking about his most recent start against Perry, a 3-0 loss to Millard South at the state tournament in the spring.
“I knew I couldn’t let them have anything today,” Waugh said. “Kyle is so tough that you really have to battle.”
The Patriots grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI single by Perry. But the Bulldogs, held in check the first four innings, broke through in the fifth.
Perry’s pinpoint control failed him in the inning as he walked the first two batters and hit the next. One out later, Tyler Cate delivered an RBI single to tie the game. After a forceout at home, Noah Olson drilled a two-run single to center to put C&H ahead to stay.
“It’s rare when you see something like that from Kyle,” Hodges said. “We knew that we had to take advantage of it.”
C&H Construction made it 5-1 in the sixth when Nick Hall and Connor McElderry raced home on an infield error.
Waugh finished off his complete-game win in the seventh, fanning Noah Wallace to end it.
"Kyle has been so good for us but he just had that one bad inning today,'' Patriots coach Greg Geary said. "But there's still nobody I'd rather have pitching in a big game than him.''
C&H (35-9) advances to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Monday.
The Patriots (36-12) will seek to stay alive in an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m. against Grand Island Home Federal.
C&H Construction (35-9).........000 032 0 — 5 5 1
52's Patriots (36-12)...............001 000 0 — 1 5 1
W: Waugh. L: Perry.
Lincoln Pinnacle Bank 4, Five Points Bank 3
Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) rallied from a three-run deficit to hand the team from Omaha Creighton Prep its first tourney loss.
A two-run homer by Owen Richter and an RBI single by Zach Firmature staked Five Points to that 3-0 lead, but it wouldn’t last. Pinnacle scored all four of its runs in the fifth after being held hitless through the first four by Spencer Jonas.
Treyton Randall belted a solo homer and Cam Frederick added a run-scoring double to make it 3-2. Luke Sartori then singled off third baseman Firmature’s glove, driving in two more.
Five Points threatened in the sixth, putting two runners on with two out. After Max Mandel fell behind 0-2 and fouled off the next three pitches, Pinnacle Bank coach Mitch Vernon replaced left-handed starter Preston Peet with right-handed reliever Randall.
“It was an odd move but it made sense to us,” Vernon said. “The batter was getting some good swings and we thought this would be a better matchup.”
Randall got Mandel to pop out to first base for the final out.
"That was a tough spot for Max when they made that change,'' Five Points coach Pat Mooney said. "Give their reliever credit for getting that big out.''
Five Points had runners at second and third with two out in the seventh but Randall got Cam Blossom to ground to third for the final out.
"It means a lot to our team to get this win,'' Randall said. "I tried to keep my composure because I wanted Preston to get the win.''
Pinnacle advances to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Monday against C&H Construction (Burke).
Five Points will play an elimination game Monday at 4 p.m. against Kearney Runza.
Kearney Runza 4, Columbus Cornerstone 3
Kearney scored the winning run in the seventh inning when Brayden Miller lofted a fly ball into left-center field and two Columbus outfielders collided. That allowed Max Knipping to score and keep Kearney's season alive.
The injured player, left fielder Jared Nitz, remained down after the collision. An ambulance drove onto the field and took him to a local hospital.
Columbus coach Cody Schilling said it appeared Nitz had broken his leg.
"It's a tough way to end the season,'' the coach said. "This was Jared's last game for us so it was just a really sad deal.''
Columbus Cornerstone (20-21).....000 102 0 — 3 3 0
Kearney Runza (36-11).................120 000 1 — 4 9 2
W: Casper. L: Mueller. 2B: C, Mueller; K, Pacheco.
Grand Island Home Federal 2, Papillion Pinnacle Bank 1
Creighton recruit Cole Evans tossed a four-hitter as Home Federal eliminated the team from Papillion-La Vista.
Pinnacle Bank scored its lone run in the seventh and had the tying run on base but could not get it home. The defending Class A state Legion champion finished the season 28-20.
Grand Island Home Federal (29-15).....001 001 0 — 2 5 1
Papillion Pinnacle Bank (28-20)...........000 000 1 — 1 4 2
W: Evans. L: Hill. 2B: PB, Beaudin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.