It shouldn’t be difficult for the American Legion team from Millard West to refocus for the Class A area tournament.
When the perennially powerful squad from Omaha Creighton Prep is in your bracket, that’s enough to grab your attention.
“To have both of us in the same area tourney is unusual,’’ coach Steve Frey said. “But we’ve got some other tough teams to worry about before possibly facing Prep.’’
Roof-Tech moved to 34-6 earlier this week when it captured the 96-team Gopher Classic in Minneapolis. Five Points Bank (Prep) also competed in the tournament and finished in the top eight.
The two squads will be part of the Area 4 tournament that begins Friday at Millard West. All three Legion classes begin area play on the same day and will conclude Tuesday.
In Class A, the winner and runner-up from each area advances to the 16-team state tourney. That event, split this season between Elkhorn and Columbus, begins July 28. Only the area tournament champions advance to state in Class B and Class C.
Frey said his team will be prepared following its stunning performance in the Gopher Classic. Roof-Tech posted wins after twice rallying from six-run deficits, including in the championship game.
“Our guys had some time off and they’ll be ready to go,’’ Frey said. “We know that we still have some other goals to achieve.’’
The earliest Roof-Tech could play Five Points Bank would be Sunday in a winners bracket game. The team from Millard West defeated the team from Prep 8-3 late in the regular season.
“Neither one of us was throwing our top guy that night,’’ Frey said. “We know once the tournament starts, the past doesn’t mean a whole lot.’’
The seven sites for the Class A area tournaments are Omaha Skutt, Papillion’s Fricke Field, Brown Park, Millard West, Lincoln’s Sherman Field, Gretna and Lexington.
Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) enters the tourney as the defending state champion, though it was the team from Prep that made the most postseason noise last season. The state runner-up went all the way to the Legion World Series final before losing 2-1 to a team from Nevada. Five Points was seeking to become the second Legion national champion from Nebraska. McDevitts (Prep) accomplished the feat in 1939.
Frey said competing in the Gopher Classic should pay dividends in the postseason.
“You see a lot of different pitchers, ones you haven’t seen all season,’’ he said. “I think the more teams you can play, the more it’s going to help.’’
In Class B, defending varsity champion Omaha Roncalli will host Omaha Concordia, Fort Calhoun, Blair, Bennington, Arlington and Plattsmouth. Mainelli Mechanical (Roncalli) rolled to the Class B Legion state title last season, winning its five games by a combined score of 46-5.
The Class B state tournament will be at Wayne and Class C at Albion.
“I think we’re all ready to get going,’’ Frey said. “This is an exciting time of year for every team.”
