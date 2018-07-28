Eight runs in the second and third innings Saturday helped Woodhouse Storm  roll past Hastings Five Points Bank 9-3 Saturday in the first game of the Class A American Legion baseball tournament at Frerichs Field in Elkhorn.

Hastings took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a walk and a single by Blayne Dreher before Joshua Brooks laced a two-run double to left field.

Woodhouse (Elkhorn South) erased that deficit with Kaleb Cech's three-run home run in the top of the second inning. A leadoff single to right field by winning pitcher Jake Bunz, a walk to Jacob Lewis and a sacrifice bunt by Jack Tillman set up Cech’s homer to left.

Five Points will play Gretna at 10 a.m. Sunday in an elimination game. Woodhouse will play DJ's Dugout (Bellevue West) at 4 p.m.

DJ's Dugout 2, Gretna 0

DJ's Dugout (Bellevue West) won a captivating pitchers duel Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Gretna Post 216 in the first round of the Class A American  Legion baseball tournament.

Cade Povich finished with eight strikeouts for DJ's, which advances to Sunday's 4 p.m. winner's bracket game against the Woodhouse Storm (Elkhorn South). Cade Herrmann took the tough-luck loss for Gretna, which will face Hastings Five Points Bank in Sunday's 10 a.m. elimination bracket game.

The game was until the top of the sixth inning when Cooper Allen's two-run double to right brought home Levi Storey and Caleb Lemon, who led off the inning with back-to-back singles off Gretna ace Cade Herrmann.

Gretna put itself in position to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, but Povich got the T-Birds out of a dicey situation. Blake Grimm and Caleb French led off with back-to-back singles and were moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Caden Opfer.

Povich preserved the lead by getting both Herrmann and Coby Hardies to strike out swinging.

