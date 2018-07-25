It’s been an unpredictable baseball season for the teams from Papillion-La Vista, but one thing is certain.
Coach Nate McCabe’s American Legion squad will get the chance to defend its Class A state title.
That was guaranteed in the A-2 Area tournament, where Pinnacle Bank (Papio) reached the championship. Pinnacle bounced back from its first tourney loss to defeat KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) for the area title.
Though both teams knew they were headed to state — the champion and the runner-up advance from each area — McCabe said it was important to his players to capture the championship on the school’s home field.
“In some ways, that final can be anticlimactic since both teams are going to state,” he said. “But our seniors really wanted to win their last game at home.”
Papio Pinnacle Bank will be part of the eight-team National Division that begins play Saturday at Pawnee Park in Columbus. The eight-team American Division begins play Saturday at Legion Field in Elkhorn.
McCabe’s squad defeated Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) in the state Legion final last year. But it’s been a roller coaster ever since.
» The team’s top two returning pitchers, Caleb Feekin and Hayden Bahl, were injured during basketball season and haven’t pitched in the spring or summer.
» Outfielder Cole Whitehill was hospitalized after colliding with the shortstop during a district game in the spring. Fortunately, he’s back playing.
» After getting crushed 10-1 at the Legion area tournament by the team from Westside, Pinnacle rallied to score three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat KB 3-1 for the area championship.
“It’s been a crazy season,” McCabe said. “But in the end, we’re right where we want to be.”
That path to a National Division title won’t be easy. Standing in the way are Metro Conference powers Prep, Burke and Millard South.
Also in the field are Lincoln Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest), Kearney Runza, Grand Island Home Federal and Columbus Cornerstone Insurance.
“That is going to be one challenging tournament,” McCabe said. “But our guys are really excited about getting the chance to compete.”
The coach added he hasn’t talked much about the fact his squad enters the tournament as the defending champs.
“I tell our guys to just worry about playing good baseball,” he said. “Then hopefully things will turn out the way we want.”
In the American Division, Roof-Tech (Millard West) looms as one of the favorites. The Wildcats recently captured the 96-team Gopher Classic in Minneapolis, the largest Legion tourney in the nation.
Division winners meet Aug. 4 to determine the Class A state champion. Both of the final teams advance to the Central Plains Regional that begins Aug. 8 in Dickinson, North Dakota.
