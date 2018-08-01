COLUMBUS, Neb. — Nobody said winning this American Legion tournament would be easy.

But that might make this National Division title sweeter for C&H Construction, the Legion team from Omaha Burke.

C&H needed nine innings to defeat the 52’s Patriots (Millard South) 10-5 in the final Wednesday night at Pawnee Park. The victory boosts C&H into the state final at 1 p.m. Saturday against host Millard West (Roof Tech).

It also will send a team from Burke to regionals for the first time since 2005. Both C&H and Roof Tech move on to the Central Plains Regional next week in Dickinson, North Dakota.

“It’s been a long time,” coach Scott Hodges said. “We knew coming into the tourney that we had the arms, and that proved to be the difference.”

Alex Wize threw five strong innings, and Zach Munson came on to pitch the final four to get the win.

The Patriots advanced to the final with a 3-2 win over Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) in an earlier semifinal. But the 52’s couldn’t repeat that winning effort against C&H, though it came close.

C&H grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Tyler Cate scored on a fielder’s choice by Josh Dickey. The Patriots tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Andrew Staebell.

The Bulldogs went ahead in the second when Nolan Opheim walked and later scored on a wild pitch. The score stayed that way until C&H struck for three runs in the sixth.

Cate brought one home with an RBI single, and a second run scored on a sacrifice fly by Noah Olson. The third run scored on an outfield throwing error.

But the Patriots, who had staved off elimination three times earlier in the tourney, weren’t finished. They scored two in the sixth and two more in the seventh to get the game tied.

An RBI single by Tyson Gerdes and a sacrifice fly by Dylan Guinzy plated the two sixth-inning runs. A run-scoring single by Staebell and a wild pitch that scored pinch-runner Tre Mungin in the seventh forced extra innings.

The Bulldogs struck for five in the ninth, which started innocently enough when Nick Hall flew out. But three hits, three walks and two errors produced the runs that finally broke the game open.

A sacrifice fly by No. 9 batter Connor McElderry gave the team from Burke the lead, and an infield single by Hunter Waugh made it 7-5. Two infield errors produced three more runs to extend that lead to 10-5.

Munson finished off the victory, pitching around an inning-opening walk to Drew Gilin to retire the next three batters.

“We had a little bit of a meltdown to give up our lead,” Hodges said. “But we stayed focused and were able to get those big runs in the ninth.”

C&H moved to 37-10 while the Patriots finished the season 39-13.

“This means so much for our program,” Hodges said. “It’s a great feeling.”

C&H (37-10).................110 003 005—10 10 2

52’s Patriots (39-13)........100 002 200— 5 9 4

W: Munson. L: Unzicker. 2B: CH, Cate. 52’s, Greise.

52’s Patriots 3, Five Points Bank 2

Jarrett Novak tossed a three-hitter for the Patriots. Novak had one strikeout, the final batter of the game.

Noah Wallace, the No. 9 batter, belted a two-run homer to help boost the Patriots. The 52’s also made several outstanding defensive plays, including diving catches in the outfield by Wallace and Garrett Svoboda.

CJ Wolfe went 6⅔ innings for Five Points and struck out six. He allowed a run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Noah Greise and Wallace’s two-run homer in the fifth.

Five Points scored both of its runs on sacrifice flies, one by Max Mandel and one by Cam Blossom.

The loss ended the season for the team from Prep, which reached regionals a state-record seven consecutive years. Five Points, the national runner-up last year, finished the season 42-17.

“I’m proud of the boys for the way they kept battling,” Five Points coach Pat Mooney said. “They played their hearts out, but we came up just a little short.”

52’s Patriots (39-12)...........000 120 0—3 6 4

Five Points Bank (42-17).....000 110 0—2 3 2

W: Novak. L: Wolfe. 2B: 52’s, Gilin. HR: 52’s, Walla.

Class B

At Wayne

Wednesday

» Wahoo State Bank 1, Bennington 0

Championship

» Springfield PrimeTime Sports 13, Wahoo State Bank 3

Class C

At Albion

Wednesday

» Pender 9, Wilber 7

Championship

» David City 10, Pender 6

Junior state tournaments

Class A at Burke

Championship Wednesday

» Woodhouse Storm Navy 11, KB Building Services 7

